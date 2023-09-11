This summer, we've seen the emergence of TikTok beauty trends named after our favorite foods and beverages. Viral trends like "latte makeup" and "strawberry girl makeup" took over our FYPs and still haven't quite let go. Just when you thought there were no more edible makeup looks on the menu, TikTok is serving up a new trend: martini makeup.

Inspired by the classic cocktail, the martini makeup trend revolves around achieving a cool-toned and smoky look. TikTok users and makeup artists have embraced the trend, which focuses on using dark green, olive and dark brown shades to capture the aesthetic of the timeless beverage. Recently, makeup artist Claudia Neacsu shared her tutorial for the martini makeup look, gaining over 756K views. In her video, she showcases her unique take on the trend, which features a cut-crease effect, dramatic green eyeshadow and winged eyeliner finish.

The combination of cool tones makes this the perfect makeup look to help you embrace the cozy fall season. Whether you're heading to a girls' night out, a dinner party or even a fall wedding, this simple but sophisticated look will ensure you sparkle.

Ahead, we've broken down the steps and rounded up the products you need to ace the TikTok-loved martini makeup look.

Step 1: Apply an Eyeshadow Primer or Concealer

The martini makeup trend is all about creating an eye look that screams luxury. To prep the eyes, apply an eyeshadow primer or concealer of your choice to create a light base. Priming the eyes will help your eyeshadow last longer and enhance the overall vibrancy.

Step 2: Cut the Crease Using a Dark Brown or Olive Eyeshadow

Apply a dark brown or olive-toned eyeshadow to the crease of the eyelid to add extra depth and achieve a dramatic contrast. Makeup artist Claudia Neacsu uses Natasha Denona's Yucca Eyeshadow Palette to establish a defined cut crease effect.

Step 3: Add a Green Eyeshadow to the Base

It's common knowledge that martinis and olives go hand in hand. Whether you prefer a dark green or lighter olive-colored eyeshadow, adding a green tone will help the eyes pop and create the perfect color balance.

Step 4: Blend in a Glittery Gold Eyeshadow

Add some shimmer to the middle and inner corners of the eyelids. Then, blend with the green eyeshadow to create a glistening, dramatic effect.

Step 5: Apply Dark Brown or Green Eyeliner to the Outer Corner and Waterline

To achieve the ultimate martini-inspired smoky eye, create a wing using dark brown or green eyeliner on the outer corner of the eye and smoke it out using the blender at the end of the eyeliner pencil or a small brush. Then, line the lower waterline with the same eyeliner and smudge it somewhat for a soft-looking appearance. Claudia Neacsu perfects the look with Natasha Denona's Macro Tech Eyeliner Crayon in willow.

Step 6: Finish with Mascara

No makeup routine is complete without mascara. Top off the martini makeup look with fan-favorite Loréal Telescopic Life Washable Mascara.

