From blueberry milk nails to the "cloud skin" makeup routine, we can always count on TikTok to introduce us to the hottest beauty trends. This summer, the coffee-inspired "latte makeup" trend is taking TikTok by storm, with celebs like Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Gigi Hadid showing off their bronzey makeup looks.

The makeup trend is all about creating a natural sun-kissed look using bronze and brown shades, which is why it's the ultimate summer trend. The warm makeup look focuses on an all-around effortless golden glow, minimal face coverage, soft smokey eyes and a natural lip finish.

When it comes to TikTok beauty trends, Hailey Bieber is always hopping on board. Last year, the model and Rhode Skin founder championed the viral "glazed donut skin" trend, which gained millions of views across TikTok. Now, she's taken on the "latte makeup" trend and has perfected the natural, glowy look using her favorite beauty products. In her TikTok video, Bieber takes us through her routine for creating the complete bronzed look.

Below, we've broken down the steps and rounded up all of Hailey's favorite products to help you nail the "latte makeup" look.

Step 1: Prep Your Skin for Makeup

Before applying any makeup, you'll want to prep the skin with a lightweight moisturizer or serum for a fresh, hydrated base. Bieber kicks off her beauty routine with a combination of Rhode's Glazing Milk and Peptide Glazing Fluid to achieve a dewy look.

Step 2: Apply a Foundation or Tinted Moisturizer

The latte makeup trend is all about an effortless glow. Hourglass's lightweight Veil Hydrating Skin Tint Foundation helps to retain the skin's natural radiance and provides the perfect amount of coverage. Plus, it comes in 18 shades with cool, neutral and warm undertones.

Step 3: Contour the Cheekbones

To get the ultimate bronzed look, you'll want to contour along the cheekbone by lightly dabbing cream bronzer with a small brush. As shown in her TikTok, Bieber's holy grail is the Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Cream Contour Duo.

Step 4: Apply Concealer

Ceate a sculpted effect and get the contour to pop by concealing under the eyes and below the cheekbone line. The Bieber-approved Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer offers full coverage and brightens the skin for up to 16 hours. After concealing, add a powder bronzer on top of the contoured area, the nose and any other spots you prefer, where you didn’t apply concealer.

Step 5: Add Setting Powder to Concealed Spots

Baking your makeup is one of the most important steps for achieving a flawless look. Apply setting powder with a makeup sponge under the eyes and underneath the cheekbone to create a defined look and prevent creasing. Hourglass's Veil Translucent Setting Powder will give your skin a natural finish.

Step 6: Lightly Layer Blush

If desired, layer a small amount of blush on top of the contoured area to add some color. Bieber perfects a simple rosy look using the nourishing RMS ReDimension Hydra Powder Blush.

Step 7: Apply Powder Bronzer and Brown Eyeshadow

Now it's time for the eyes. Bieber uses a combination of Tom Ford's Cream Contour Duo and Makeup Up For Ever Cream Contour Palette to get the coffee-inspired eye look. To start, you'll want to apply powder bronzer or a neutral brown eyeshadow shade to the lid. Then, blend a warm-toned brown shadow into the crease for a classic smokey eye.

Step 8: Add Eyeliner and Mascara

To finish off the "latte makeup" eye look, line the waterline with a brown or nude eyeliner pencil and then add mascara. The Tower 28 OneLiner and Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara make the perfect duo.

Step 9: Line the Lips and Finish With Gloss

No makeup routine is complete without lip liner and gloss. Bieber uses Make Up For Ever's "Anywhere Caffeine" liner and Rhode clear gloss to top off the "latte makeup" look.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 20 Best Mascaras for Longer, Fuller Lashes to Shop This Summer

Tata Harper’s Birthday Sale Is Here: Save 25% On Celeb-Loved Skincare

The Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Foreo's Celeb-Loved Skincare Tools Are 30% Off at Amazon Right Now

The 15 Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now

The Best Skincare and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Self-Care Routine

The 17 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF for a Protected Summer Glow

The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Upgrade Your Skincare Routine

Save on Supergoop! SPF Essentials at Nordstrom for Skin Protection