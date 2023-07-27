The 15 Best Lip Oils for Soft, Shiny Lips All Summer According to TikTok: Shop Rare Beauty, Dior, ILIA & More
From the pH-adjusting Dior Lip Glow that was on everyone's wish list to Rare Beauty's sold-out Soft Pinch, lip oils have taken the beauty world by storm.
Part soothing lip treatment and part gloss, TikTok has been obsessed with lip oils for their jelly-like sheen and skin-friendly ingredients. An oil-enriched formula helps lock in moisture and deliver long-lasting hydration, and many lip oils offer additional benefits such as hyaluronic acid for plumpness and squalane to support the skin barrier.
Given how important skincare has become in the last few years, it's no wonder why lip oils have skyrocketed in popularity as a more nourishing take on lip makeup, including lip balm, lip liner, and lip gloss. Plus, it doesn't hurt that they come in cute packaging, often with yummy scents to boot.
The beauty industry has become saturated with dozens of new lip oils, and we've narrowed down our favorite options for every budget and formula preference.
If you're in search of a highly pigmented gloss alternative, Rare Beauty and ILIA's lip oils pack a punch with a semi-opaque finish. For a more sheer, high-shine look, Milani's Fruit Fetish and Fenty Skin's Cherry Treat give lips a glassy sheen. And if you're after something in between, NYX and Clarins offer the best of both worlds.
Below, shop the best lip oils to keep your pout soft and shiny all summer long.
Delivering sheer coverage with a glossy finish, Dior's TikTok-famous lip oil nourishes lips while bringing out their natural color with pH-adjusting tints.
For a more pigmented option, Rare Beauty's lip oil delivers a hefty dose of color while hydrating with jojoba and sunflower seed oil.
Lip oils have been majorly popular for the past year, and now NYX is getting in on the trend with an affordable, hydrating high-shine oil available in eight colors.
Not only does Clarins' lip oil smell delectable, but it conditions your lips with jojoba, hazelnut and sweetbriar rose while providing a medium-sheer wash of color.
Enriched with hyaluronic acid for plumpness and meadowfoam seed oil for barrier repair, this lip oil from ILIA wears like a lip balm with a more opaque, creamy formula.
Though not technically a lip oil, we couldn't skip one of Kylie Cosmetics' newest releases. The Plumping Gloss gives you a shiny pout with a side of tingling to plump your lips. When trying one of the six sheer shades, you could have fuller lips just like Kylie Jenner, the founder of the company.
Milani's vitamin E-infused lip oils transport us back to our childhood with fruity scents such as strawberry melon.
This superfruit-infused lip oil is crafted with Vitamin C to hydrate chapped lips and soften the surface of the upper and lower lip.
"I have three of these now and I’m definitely going to buy more!" wrote one happy reviewer of Merit's sensitive skin-friendly option. "The color payoff is great for a lip oil and it’s hydrating but not sticky."
Like a grown-up version of cherry Lip Smackers, Fenty Beauty's lip oil has a cushy applicator that will make you want to apply it over and over again. Plus, it helps lock in moisture and alleviate dryness with soothing ingredients.
Colorless with a glossy finish, Ulta's lip oils come in so many summery scents such as tangerine and pineapple.
This creamy, pigmented lip oil plumps with peptides for a fuller pout and tackles dryness. Pair with a lip pencil for a full lip makeup look.
A dream team of camelia oil, jojoba oil, vitamin E, sunflower oil and sesame oil makes this product deeply hydrating and especially helpful for cracked lips.
This option from Lady Gaga's beauty brand is beloved for its non-sticky formula and pH-powered shades that adjust to your skin tone.
This Tik Tok lip care fave from Essence is an affordable option to alleviate dry lips and increase moisture in a fruity and fun way.
