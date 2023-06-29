The Newest "It Girl" Nail Trend? Blueberry Milk Nails: Get the Look Seen on Zendaya, Dua Lipa and Sofia Richie
As much as we love funky nail trends with all the crystals and charms, sometimes less is more. With so many fun plans coming up this spring and summer, maintaining an elaborate manicure at all times is not quite realistic. That could be why our favorite celebs have opted for something a little more low-key this season: blueberry milk nails.
With the rise of the "clean girl aesthetic" combined with coastal granddaughter prep, it's no wonder why nail trends have become more minimalist in recent months. And like everything that goes viral on TikTok, the trend of light blue manicures has been rebranded with a deliciously catchy new blueberry milk name.
Zendaya showed off her baby blue mani at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring 2024 show, and Sofia Richie, Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter have also been feeling the (baby) blues.
The blueberry milk nail's power is in its versatility: it looks good on virtually every skin tone, and works just as well on short, natural nails as it does on your favorite coffin acrylics. Another thing the blueberry milk nail has going for it is that it's incredibly easy to recreate at home. Below, we've broken down how to achieve the blueberry milk nail manicure in just four easy steps.
Step 1: Prep Your Nails for Polish
Before applying any kind of polish, you'll want to have a flawless base. File or cut your nails down to the desired shape, and smooth out any imperfections.
The key to any at-home mani is a nail file to smooth and shape your nails. This 12-pack of double-sided files have two grit levels: one for buffing and one for shaping.
Step 2: Apply a Base Coat
Since the milk nail trend is so simple, a perfectly smooth surface for polish is key. Essie's Strong Start base coat not only fills in cracks and bumps, but nourishes the nails to keep them strong.
After filing your nails, apply a base coat to fill in any grooves and bumps while fortifying your nails with a calcium and protein infusion.
Step 3: Paint On the Polish
Apply two coats of baby blue polish — here are some of our favorite picks.
A sky blue shade perfect for manifesting sunny days ahead.
This cornflower blue nail polish from essie is one of the brand's most popular shades.
Step 4: Seal with a Top Coat
Lock in your milky new nail color with a chip-resistant top coat.
Protect your manicure against chips with this high-shine, quick-drying top coat that claims to last for seven or more days.
RELATED CONTENT:
So Much Celeb-Loved Beauty Is on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
The Star of Zendaya's Perfect Spring Manicure Is This $11 Nail Polish
This Twist on the Classic French Manicure Is Perfect for Spring
Get Hailey Bieber's Chocolate Glazed Donut Nails for Fall
The 10 Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Right Now
33 Best Skincare and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine
Amazon Spring Beauty Sale: Save On Celeb-Approved Haircare Brand