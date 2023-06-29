As much as we love funky nail trends with all the crystals and charms, sometimes less is more. With so many fun plans coming up this spring and summer, maintaining an elaborate manicure at all times is not quite realistic. That could be why our favorite celebs have opted for something a little more low-key this season: blueberry milk nails.

With the rise of the "clean girl aesthetic" combined with coastal granddaughter prep, it's no wonder why nail trends have become more minimalist in recent months. And like everything that goes viral on TikTok, the trend of light blue manicures has been rebranded with a deliciously catchy new blueberry milk name.

Zendaya showed off her baby blue mani at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring 2024 show, and Sofia Richie, Dua Lipa and Sabrina Carpenter have also been feeling the (baby) blues.

The blueberry milk nail's power is in its versatility: it looks good on virtually every skin tone, and works just as well on short, natural nails as it does on your favorite coffin acrylics. Another thing the blueberry milk nail has going for it is that it's incredibly easy to recreate at home. Below, we've broken down how to achieve the blueberry milk nail manicure in just four easy steps.

Step 1: Prep Your Nails for Polish

Before applying any kind of polish, you'll want to have a flawless base. File or cut your nails down to the desired shape, and smooth out any imperfections.

Step 2: Apply a Base Coat

Since the milk nail trend is so simple, a perfectly smooth surface for polish is key. Essie's Strong Start base coat not only fills in cracks and bumps, but nourishes the nails to keep them strong.

Step 3: Paint On the Polish

Apply two coats of baby blue polish — here are some of our favorite picks.

Step 4: Seal with a Top Coat

Lock in your milky new nail color with a chip-resistant top coat.

RELATED CONTENT:

So Much Celeb-Loved Beauty Is on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The Star of Zendaya's Perfect Spring Manicure Is This $11 Nail Polish

This Twist on the Classic French Manicure Is Perfect for Spring

Get Hailey Bieber's Chocolate Glazed Donut Nails for Fall

The 10 Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Right Now

33 Best Skincare and Beauty Tools to Elevate Your Beauty Routine

Amazon Spring Beauty Sale: Save On Celeb-Approved Haircare Brand