The Cannes Film Festival kicked off last week, and while we're looking forward to all the upcoming film debuts, the best part of the prestigious event is undeniably the red carpet fashion. Each gown is more glamorous than the next, styled with lavish jewelry and immaculate hair and makeup to boot.

While custom designer dresses might not be in everyone's budget, we can still recreate looks from our favorite stars, and one trend dominated the event. Everyone from actress Jennifer Lawrence and singers Dua Lipa and Jennie Kim to supermodels Anok Yai, Alessandria Ambrosio and Rosie Huntington-Whitely kept it classy at Cannes with French manicures.

Timeless and versatile, the French manicure is the perfect complement to elaborate gowns — it makes the hand look elegant without detracting from your outfit. Whether you prefer short, natural nails or coffin-shaped acrylics, you can never go wrong with a classic French mani.

Recreating the look at home might seem daunting, but we know a few hacks to get the perfect French tip. Below, we lay out a step-by-step tutorial so you can try out the French manicure, sans trip to the salon.

1. Prep your nails for polish

Since the French mani is so minimal, you'll want to make sure your nail base looks flawless. File your nails down to the desired size and shape, and top them with a nourishing base coat.

2. Cover your bases

Next, you'll want to apply two coats of the base color of your choice. A classic French mani starts with a sheer pink base, but you can use any color you'd like.

3. Tips up

Once your base layer has dried, carefully paint the tips of your nails with an even strip of white. Creating a perfect French tip by hand can be challenging, so consider using a stick-on nail stencil or nail-stamping pad.

4. Seal the deal

Wait at least five minutes for your French tips to dry. Finally, top it all off with a clear coat for shine and longevity.

