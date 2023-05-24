Shopping

This Classic Nail Trend Is Dominating the Cannes Red Carpet: How to Create a French Mancure at Home

By Lauren Gruber
Dua Lipa
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off last week, and while we're looking forward to all the upcoming film debuts, the best part of the prestigious event is undeniably the red carpet fashion. Each gown is more glamorous than the next, styled with lavish jewelry and immaculate hair and makeup to boot.

While custom designer dresses might not be in everyone's budget, we can still recreate looks from our favorite stars, and one trend dominated the event. Everyone from actress Jennifer Lawrence and singers Dua Lipa and Jennie Kim to supermodels Anok Yai, Alessandria Ambrosio and Rosie Huntington-Whitely kept it classy at Cannes with French manicures.

Timeless and versatile, the French manicure is the perfect complement to elaborate gowns — it makes the hand look elegant without detracting from your outfit. Whether you prefer short, natural nails or coffin-shaped acrylics, you can never go wrong with a classic French mani.

Recreating the look at home might seem daunting, but we know a few hacks to get the perfect French tip. Below, we lay out a step-by-step tutorial so you can try out the French manicure, sans trip to the salon.

1. Prep your nails for polish

Since the French mani is so minimal, you'll want to make sure your nail base looks flawless. File your nails down to the desired size and shape, and top them with a nourishing base coat.

12 PCS Professional Reusable 100/180 Grit Double Sides Washable Nail File
12 PCS Professional Reusable 100/180 Grit Double Sides Washable Nail File
Amazon
12 PCS Professional Reusable 100/180 Grit Double Sides Washable Nail File

The key to any at-home mani is a nail file to smooth and shape your nails. This 12-pack of double-sided files have two grit levels: one for buffing and one for shaping.

$8$6
OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener
OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener
Amazon
OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener

After filing your nails, apply a coat of Nail Envy to fill in any grooves and bumps while fortifying your nails with a calcium and protein infusion.

$19$18

2. Cover your bases

Next, you'll want to apply two coats of the base color of your choice. A classic French mani starts with a sheer pink base, but you can use any color you'd like.

essie Ballet Slippers
essie Ballet Slippers
Amazon
essie Ballet Slippers

This soft pink shade is a go-to for French manis.

$10

3. Tips up

Once your base layer has dried, carefully paint the tips of your nails with an even strip of white. Creating a perfect French tip by hand can be challenging, so consider using a stick-on nail stencil or nail-stamping pad.

OPI Nail Lacquer Funny Bunny
OPI Nail Lacquer Funny Bunny
Amazon
OPI Nail Lacquer Funny Bunny

For a traditional French tip, use this off-white polish as your contrast.

$11
Adhesive French Tip Nail Stencils
Adhesive French Tip Nail Stencils
Amazon
Adhesive French Tip Nail Stencils

Apply this stencil to a completely dry nail, then paint on your French tip. Once the tip is dry, peel off the stencil for a perfect tip with clean borders.

$8$7
Saviland French Tip Nail Stamp
Saviland French Tip Nail Stamp
Amazon
Saviland French Tip Nail Stamp

This handy tool makes recreating the elusive French nail a breeze.

$10

4. Seal the deal

Wait at least five minutes for your French tips to dry. Finally, top it all off with a clear coat for shine and longevity.

OPI Infinite Shine ProStay Gloss
OPI Infinite Shine ProStay Primer and Gloss
Amazon
OPI Infinite Shine ProStay Gloss

You can use any top coat you have on hand, but this OPI option locks in a gel-like shine for up to 11 days.

$12

