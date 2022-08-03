If you've been anywhere on beauty TikTok, you've probably seen the viral nail style of the moment: Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails. We're obsessed with the subtle, pearl-like sheen of Bieber's go-to manicure, and it's shockingly easy to achieve at home using one unexpected product: eyeshadow. Bieber might have worn this style to the Met Gala, but you don't need a whole glam team to get her look. Nail artist Zola and OPI blessed us with a DIY tutorial, and we're breaking down her video with everything you need for Bieber-approved glazed donut nails in five easy steps.

Step 1

If you're doing this manicure on natural nails, you'll want a smooth, healthy base for a look as polished as Hailey's. Start by filing and cutting your nails to your desired shape, then go in with a base coat, such as this one from OPI.

Step 2

Now that your nails are prepped, you can get started with the first part of Bieber's nail formula: OPI's Funny Bunny.

OPI Nail Lacquer Amazon OPI Nail Lacquer OPI's classic Funny Bunny polish, a soft white shade, provides the base for Bieber's pearlescent mani. Apply just one coat for her sheer look and allow it to dry completely. $10 Buy Now

Step 3

Next, you'll need a tacky layer for the eyeshadow to stick to. You can reuse the Nail Envy or go for the exact polish Zola uses in the tutorial.

OPI Infinite Shine 1 Amazon OPI Infinite Shine 1 After your coat of Funny Bunny is completely dry, apply a layer of this base coat and allow to dry for a minute or so before moving on to the next step. $20 Buy Now

Step 4

Now comes the fun part: the eyeshadow! You can use any pearl-finish white eyeshadow you have at home or buy the exact product Zola uses on sale for just $7.

Step 5

Finally, apply a clear top coat to seal in the eyeshadow, and you're done!

There you have it! Now go forth and enjoy your stunning Hailey Bieber-inspired glazed donut manicure. If you need any guidance on stocking your at-home nail salon, we've also rounded up some manicure essentials that you can purchase on Amazon.

RELATED CONTENT:

See Kevin Jonas and Daughter Valentina, 5, Get Manicures Together

Cardi B Thinks Offset Will Be Upset Over Kulture’s Mature Manicure

Jennifer Lopez Flashes New Manicure and Ben Affleck Engagement Ring

The Best Gel Nail Kits for At-Home Manicures

Ulta's Sale Ends Tomorrow—Don't Wait To Take 50% Off Your Fave Brands

The Best 22 Luxury Beauty Products You Can Get On Amazon

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Last Chance to Shop the Best Deals

The 37 Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon for Summer 2022

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Drops 'Only Murders in the Building' Line