Jennie Shares How Her BLACKPINK Bandmates Supported Her While Filming 'The Idol' (Exclusive)
Jennie is making a name for herself in the acting world with her supporting role in the upcoming Max series The Idol -- but her BLACKPINK sisters always have her back!
The K-pop star spoke with ET's Rachel Smith from the Cannes Film Festival this week -- where the series debuted its first two episodes -- and shared how Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa have continued to be a support system for her as she makes her acting debut, under the name Jennie Ruby Jane.
"When I was filming for The Idol last year, it was while we were filming the music video for our latest album, Born Pink," Jennie recalled. "So they just checked in on me every day. They would call me when I was in L.A. shooting, just making sure that I was doing all right on my own."
And that support has continued as she promotes the upcoming series. "Today, Jisoo texted me, 'You look beautiful, I'm so happy for you!'" she shared. "It's a nice family that we have."
Jennie was just one source of inspiration on the set of The Idol -- in which Lily-Rose Depp plays a rising pop star named Jocelyn. The series also stars Abel Tesfaye -- better known as The Weeknd -- as Tedros, a charismatic self-help guru and Jocelyn's love interest, as well as Troye Sivan as Jocelyn's creative director, Xander.
And while Jennie says that she and Depp had some conversations about pop stardom -- even before she was cast on the show -- Depp was clear that her character is not meant to model one real-life personality in particular.
"Of course, there are so many incredible pop stars of today that I have nothing but admiration and respect for -- and of course, you can't help but thinking of when you think of a character like Jocelyn -- but we're definitely not telling anybody else's story or trying to base her on any real person," the actress explained.
As for their time promoting the show together in Cannes, Depp said the experience was "incredible."
"It felt like such a beautiful celebration, and culmination of, like, everything that we have been through together and the beautiful process that was in the show and creating this little family together," she shared.
The Idol premieres June 4 on Max.
