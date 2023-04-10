As much as we love funky nail trends with all the crystals and charms, sometimes less is more. With all of the fun plans we have coming up this spring and summer, maintaining an elaborate manicure at all times is just not realistic. Instead, our favorite celebs have opted for something a little more low-key this season: milk nails.

With the rise of the "clean girl aesthetic," it's no wonder why nail trends have become more minimalist in recent months. So many stars — Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner, to name a few — have been rocking soft shades of pink and white on their nails.

Not quite sheer and not quite opaque, the milk nail's power is in its versatility: it looks good on virtually every skin tone, and works just as well on short, natural nails as it does on your favorite coffin acrylics. Another thing the milk nail has going for it is that it's incredibly easy to recreate at home. Below, we've broken down how to achieve the milk nail manicure in just four easy steps.

Step 1: Prep Your Nails for Polish

Before applying any kind of polish, you'll want to have a flawless base. File or cut your nails down to the desired shape, and smooth out any imperfections.

Step 2: Apply a Base Coat

Since the milk nail trend is so simple, a perfectly smooth surface for polish is key. OPI's Nail Envy not only fills in cracks and bumps, but nourishes the nails to keep them strong.

Step 3: Paint On the Polish

Apply two coats of your favorite sheer polish in a milky shade, such as baby pink or white.

Step 4: Seal with a Top Coat

Lock in your milky new nail color with a chip-resistant top coat.

