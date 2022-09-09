We're already obsessed with Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails, and now the model is wearing them in a new flavor just in time for fall: chocolate brown. Bieber showed off her new mani in a TikTok featuring the same pearly finish she wore to the Met Gala in a deeper hue.

@haileybieber I know we’re tired of my constant color switch up but… the chocolate glazed donut nails are really hitting for me for fall 🤤🤎🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩 @zolaganzorigt ♬ original sound - jex

“I know we’re tired of my constant color switch up but [...] the chocolate glazed donut nails are really hitting for me for fall,” Bieber captioned her video. TikTok users were quick to point out that the style seemed similar to another influencer's signature manicure, Tabitha Swatosh. Either way, we're loving this chrome hot cocoa mani for fall.

Lucky for us, Bieber's nail artist Zola (@nailsbyzola) dropped a tutorial video for Bieber's original manicure so we can show you exactly how to update the style. Instead of OPI's Funny Bunny, the chocolate glazed donut nail recipe uses a light brown color as the base—we especially love OPI's Over The Taupe for a look as close to Bieber's as possible. Here are five ways to recreate Hailey Bieber's chocolate glazed donut nails.

#1. Start with a clean, smooth base

If you're doing this manicure on natural nails, you'll want a smooth, healthy base for a look as polished as Hailey's. Start by filing and cutting your nails to your desired shape, then go in with a base coat, such as this one from OPI.

#2. Reach for your chocolate brown shade

Now that your nails are prepped, you can use a light brown as the base to Bieber's chocolate glazed donut look.

#3. Prep your nails for the pearl eyeshadow

Next, you'll need a tacky layer for the eyeshadow to stick to. You can reuse the Nail Envy or go for the exact polish Zola uses in the tutorial.

OPI Infinite Shine 1 Amazon OPI Infinite Shine 1 After your coat of Funny Bunny is completely dry, apply a layer of this base coat and allow to dry for a minute or so before moving on to the next step. $20 Buy Now

#4. Apply the pearl eyeshadow

Now comes the fun part: the eyeshadow! You can use any pearl-finish white eyeshadow you have at home or buy the exact product Zola uses on sale for just $7.

#5. Finish off with a clear top coat

Finally, apply a clear top coat to seal in the eyeshadow, and you have Bieber's chocolate glazed donut nails!

