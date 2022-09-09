Hailey Bieber's Chocolate Glazed Donut Nails: Recreate Her Viral Manicure for Fall at Home in 5 Easy Steps
We're already obsessed with Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails, and now the model is wearing them in a new flavor just in time for fall: chocolate brown. Bieber showed off her new mani in a TikTok featuring the same pearly finish she wore to the Met Gala in a deeper hue.
@haileybieber I know we’re tired of my constant color switch up but… the chocolate glazed donut nails are really hitting for me for fall 🤤🤎🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩 @zolaganzorigt ♬ original sound - jex
“I know we’re tired of my constant color switch up but [...] the chocolate glazed donut nails are really hitting for me for fall,” Bieber captioned her video. TikTok users were quick to point out that the style seemed similar to another influencer's signature manicure, Tabitha Swatosh. Either way, we're loving this chrome hot cocoa mani for fall.
Lucky for us, Bieber's nail artist Zola (@nailsbyzola) dropped a tutorial video for Bieber's original manicure so we can show you exactly how to update the style. Instead of OPI's Funny Bunny, the chocolate glazed donut nail recipe uses a light brown color as the base—we especially love OPI's Over The Taupe for a look as close to Bieber's as possible. Here are five ways to recreate Hailey Bieber's chocolate glazed donut nails.
#1. Start with a clean, smooth base
If you're doing this manicure on natural nails, you'll want a smooth, healthy base for a look as polished as Hailey's. Start by filing and cutting your nails to your desired shape, then go in with a base coat, such as this one from OPI.
After filing your nails, apply a coat of Nail Envy to fill in any grooves and bumps while fortifying your nails with a calcium and protein infusion.
#2. Reach for your chocolate brown shade
Now that your nails are prepped, you can use a light brown as the base to Bieber's chocolate glazed donut look.
Bieber's nail artist tends to favor OPI polish, and this light brown looks just like the base to her chocolate-glazed mani.
#3. Prep your nails for the pearl eyeshadow
Next, you'll need a tacky layer for the eyeshadow to stick to. You can reuse the Nail Envy or go for the exact polish Zola uses in the tutorial.
After your coat of Funny Bunny is completely dry, apply a layer of this base coat and allow to dry for a minute or so before moving on to the next step.
#4. Apply the pearl eyeshadow
Now comes the fun part: the eyeshadow! You can use any pearl-finish white eyeshadow you have at home or buy the exact product Zola uses on sale for just $7.
Using an eyeshadow brush or sponge, apply a good dusting of pearl white eyeshadow to the tacky base coat for that signature glazed donut sheen. Be sure not to press down too hard to avoid smudging your polish.
#5. Finish off with a clear top coat
Finally, apply a clear top coat to seal in the eyeshadow, and you have Bieber's chocolate glazed donut nails!
You can use any top coat you have on hand, but Zola used this gloss that provides up to 11 days of gel-like shine to seal in the manicure. Allow to dry completely to keep smudges and dents at bay!
