EltaMD sunscreens are 20% off at Dermstore right now. Save on Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber's favorites.
No spring break packing list or daily skincare routine is complete without sunscreen. When it comes to shielding themselves from harmful UV rays, celebs like Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber turn to EltaMD's facial sunscreens.
A favorite among dermatologists and celebs for being a sunscreen and moisturizer at the same time, EltaMD sunscreens are now on sale for 20% off during Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Sale with the code REFRESH.
Now through March 10, Dermstore is offering incredible sitewide deals, including all the best EltaMD products like the cult-favorite UV Clear sunscreen. Barrymore added the EltaMD UV Clear sunscreen to her Little Yellow Book as a favorite beauty product of hers, which she also shared on Instagram. The anti-aging moisturizer that provides broad-spectrum sunscreen protection is currently 20% off, making now an excellent time to stock up on skincare that makes wearing SPF feel like less of a chore.
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD sunscreen works to protect against the sun and contains hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and lactic acid to promote hydration and help calm sensitive skin.
Another EltaMD favorite is the tinted version of the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF, which goes on completely clear. No white cast in an SPF formula is definitely a plus and Hailey Bieber has some serious words of praise for the 3-in-1 essential. “A lot of sunscreens make my skin break out, and this one has been my Holy Grail,” she says in a YouTube video she did for Elle.
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 - Tinted
EltaMD's tinted sunscreen calms and protects sensitive skin types prone to discoloration and breakouts from the sun's harmful rays. The universally flattering tint blends to match your skin tone and mask discoloration and breakouts to help give you a smooth, flawless-looking complexion.
The anti-aging sunscreen is a favorite among celebs and shoppers for protecting the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Sodium hyaluronate helps moisturize, while lactic acid helps to clear pores and reduce shine. It's fragrance-free, good for sensitive skin, and currently available for a discounted price thanks to Dermstore's sale.
Below, shop more EltaMD deals from the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale to save on best-selling sun care and skin care products that are formulated for every skin type.
EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 Pump
This full-body zinc oxide sunscreen provides all-around sun protection during outdoor and water activities. Perfect for swimmers, runners and golfers, UV Sport is water-resistant so it won’t rinse off in water or drip into your eyes and sting when you sweat.
EltaMD UV Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 41 Sunscreen - Tinted
Get a light tint that blurs imperfections while protecting skin from the sun.
EltaMD UV Restore Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 - Tinted
Formulated to help restore sun-damaged skin, this sunscreen works double-duty. It uses ginger root extract and saccharide isomerate to encourage a healthy complexion as it protects.
EltaMD UV AOX Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 40
Slathering on the sunscreen can take a lot of work but, thanks to EltaMD's sunscreen mist, all you have to do is spray.
EltaMD Foaming Facial Cleanser Duo
While EltaMD is best known for its sunscreen, its other skincare products are equally stellar. That includes the brand's Foaming Facial Cleanser Duo.
EltaMD Skin Recovery Night Mask 50ml
Put on EltaMD's Skin Recovery Night Mask before bed to help hydrate skin, improve the skin's barrier and reduce redness.
