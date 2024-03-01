No spring break packing list or daily skincare routine is complete without sunscreen. When it comes to shielding themselves from harmful UV rays, celebs like Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber turn to EltaMD's facial sunscreens.

A favorite among dermatologists and celebs for being a sunscreen and moisturizer at the same time, EltaMD sunscreens are now on sale for 20% off during Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Sale with the code REFRESH.

Shop the EltaMD Deals

Now through March 10, Dermstore is offering incredible sitewide deals, including all the best EltaMD products like the cult-favorite UV Clear sunscreen. Barrymore added the EltaMD UV Clear sunscreen to her Little Yellow Book as a favorite beauty product of hers, which she also shared on Instagram. The anti-aging moisturizer that provides broad-spectrum sunscreen protection is currently 20% off, making now an excellent time to stock up on skincare that makes wearing SPF feel like less of a chore.

Another EltaMD favorite is the tinted version of the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF, which goes on completely clear. No white cast in an SPF formula is definitely a plus and Hailey Bieber has some serious words of praise for the 3-in-1 essential. “A lot of sunscreens make my skin break out, and this one has been my Holy Grail,” she says in a YouTube video she did for Elle.

The anti-aging sunscreen is a favorite among celebs and shoppers for protecting the skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Sodium hyaluronate helps moisturize, while lactic acid helps to clear pores and reduce shine. It's fragrance-free, good for sensitive skin, and currently available for a discounted price thanks to Dermstore's sale.

Below, shop more EltaMD deals from the Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale to save on best-selling sun care and skin care products that are formulated for every skin type.

