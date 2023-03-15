Shopping

The 15 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin to Wear All Season Long: Shop Supergoop, La Roche Posay and More

By Lauren Gruber
Among the many things we've learned in skincare over the last few years, perhaps the most notable is that sunscreen does actually have a purpose beyond the beach or pool. In fact, as recommended by dermatologists, sunscreen is actually meant for daily use as it helps to protect your skin from the harsh rays of the sun — whether it be rain or shine, indoors or outdoors.

But when it comes to adding yet another product into our skincare routines, it's important that any solution is effective yet gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin types. Fortunately, with the wide array of cult-favorite and indie beauty brands, there are plenty of facial sunscreen options with skin-friendly ingredients to shop (and love) for spring and beyond.

A few standout sunscreens to incorporate into your summer skincare routine include Aveeno's affordable mineral sunscreen, cult-favorite Supergoop! Everyday Lotion, and EltaMD's Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF that's a must-have for Hailey Bieber.

Below, find the best sunscreens for sensitive skin — with formulas from premier beauty brands such as Innisfree, La Roche-Posay, Avene and more. 

Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Mineral Sunscreen
Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Mineral Sunscreen
Amazon
Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Mineral Sunscreen

Neutrogena's oil- and fragrance-free sunscreen provides water-resistant protection for up to 80 minutes in the sun.

$15$10
EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen, Broad Spectrum Sunscreen
EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen, Broad Spectrum Sunscreen
Amazon
EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Face Sunscreen, Broad Spectrum Sunscreen

EltaMD's best-selling, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate which helps to nourish the skin while protecting it from sun damage.

$41
Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin Daily Sunscreen Lotion
Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin Daily Sunscreen Lotion
Amazon
Aveeno Positively Mineral Sensitive Skin Daily Sunscreen Lotion

Tap into the benefits of a water-resistant, skin-protecting formula with Aveeno's mineral sunscreen solution.

$12
BOLDEN Brightening Moisturizer Face Sunscreen SPF 30
BOLDEN Brightening Moisturizer Face Sunscreen SPF 30
Amazon
BOLDEN Brightening Moisturizer Face Sunscreen SPF 30

Protect your skin from the sun without worrying about white cast using BOLDEN's vitamin C-enhanced sunscreen for sensitive skin.

$27$23
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Amazon
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

Affordable and reliable, CeraVe is one of today's premier dermatologist-approved brands.

$15$15
Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
Sephora
Tower 28 Beauty SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation

If you prefer an SPF option with light-to-medium coverage, Tower28's foundation-sunscreen hybrid is your best bet for sensitive skin. 

$32
Avene Eau Thermale Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid
Avene Eau Thermale Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid
Amazon
Avene Eau Thermale Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Sunscreen Fluid

Soothing thermal water and a fragrance-free formula makes this sunscreen suitable for even the most sensitive skin types.

$34
innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Sunscreen
innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Sunscreen
Sephora
innisfree Daily UV Defense Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Sunscreen

"One of the best sunscreens I have ever used," raved one happy reviewer. "I have super sensitive skin and works amazing! Zero white cast, blends in seconds, subtle glow but not greasy."

$16
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Dry Touch Sunscreen

This oil-free sunscreen from La Roche-Posay is hailed for its "dry touch" qualities, which help to protect the skin without causing breakouts — making it a great option for even the most acne-prone skin.

$20
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
Sephora
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

"I had dry sensitive skin (eczema) and have been looking around forever for a hydrating sunscreen," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Bought this yesterday at Sephora, used it this morning and topped it off with my thick daily moisturizer - my skin feels great and hydrated."

$34
Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Lotion
Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Lotion
Amazon
Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Lotion

This oil-free, non pore-clogging option from Sun Bum helps protect your skin from sun damage without causing breakouts.

$15$14
First Aid Beauty Mineral Sunscreen Zinc Oxide Broad Spectrum SPF 30
First Aid Beauty Mineral Sunscreen Zinc Oxide Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Sephora
First Aid Beauty Mineral Sunscreen Zinc Oxide Broad Spectrum SPF 30

This zinc oxide-based sunscreen promises not to cause breakouts while soothing skin with an infusion of vitamin E.

$28
Cetaphil Daily Oil Free Facial Moisturizer with SPF 35
Cetaphil Daily Oil Free Facial Moisturizer with SPF 35
Amazon
Cetaphil Daily Oil Free Facial Moisturizer with SPF 35

Cetaphil is beloved for its sensitive skin-friendly formula, and this SPF 35-enriched moisturizer is no different.

$16$15
TULA Skincare Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
TULA Skincare Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Sephora
TULA Skincare Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30

A lightweight broad-spectrum SPF 30 gel sunscreen that protects skin against the damaging effects of the sun and environment without feeling greasy.

$38
Blue Lizard SENSITIVE FACE Mineral Sunscreen
Blue Lizard SENSITIVE FACE Mineral Sunscreen
Amazon
Blue Lizard SENSITIVE FACE Mineral Sunscreen

Australian sunscreen brand Blue Lizard offers non pore-clogging sun protection with the addition of hydrating hyaluronic acid.

$17

