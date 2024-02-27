Style

Get Spring Break-Ready With Amazon's Top Essentials for Your Next Trip — Swimsuits, Sandals and More

By Wesley Horvath
Published: 9:58 AM PST, February 27, 2024

Whether you're planning a tropical getaway or a weekend escape, Amazon has all your spring break essentials.

Spring break is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to start getting equipped with the travel essentials needed for your upcoming getaway. To help check everything off your packing list, we've found some of the cutest styles on Amazon that are perfect to wear by the pool, beach, or national park this spring. 

Of course, your spring travel essentials should include some sturdy luggage to carry everything on your packing list. And, you can't forget plenty of sunscreen, sunglasses, swimsuits and even some cover-ups.

To help make sure you have everything for your getaway, we've gathered up some of our favorite clothes and accessories from Amazon Fashion's Warm-Weather Getaway collection. Whether you're planning a quick weekend family trip, a beach getaway or a poolside staycation, Amazon has a bit of everything for your spring break look.

From chic attire to must-have gear, shop the best spring break essentials available at Amazon.

Freie Liebe Straw Beach Bag

Freie Liebe Straw Beach Bag
Amazon

Freie Liebe Straw Beach Bag

Head down to the beach in style with this trendy beach bag. Crafted from lightweight and durable straw, it provides ample space for all of your essentials, including sunglasses, sandals, cosmetics and more.

$34 $26

With Coupon

Shop Now

Zeagoo Women's 2 Piece Casual Tracksuit Outfit Set

Zeagoo Women's 2 Piece Casual Tracksuit Outfit Set
Amazon

Zeagoo Women's 2 Piece Casual Tracksuit Outfit Set

This breathable linen two-piece outfit offers the perfect casual look for spring. 

Tskestvy 4 Pieces Retro Sunglasses

Tskestvy 4 Pieces Retro Sunglasses
Amazon

Tskestvy 4 Pieces Retro Sunglasses

Rock a retro look and block the sun from your eyes with a four-pack of rectangle sunglasses in green, white, black and tortoiseshell.

$20 $17

Shop Now

Bay Laurel Extra Large Beach Towel

Bay Laurel Extra Large Beach Towel
Amazon

Bay Laurel Extra Large Beach Towel

This quick-drying beach towel from Bay Laurel comes in a variety of colors. It also comes with its own bag, which will keep any stray sand stuck in the towel from lingering in your larger beach bag. 

$20 $16

Shop Now

Verabella Sun Hats for Women

Verabella Sun Hats for Women
Amazon

Verabella Sun Hats for Women

You can't forget to pack a nice sun hat for your spring break trip. Keep the sun out of your eyes, and easily store this foldable hat in your beach bag.

BRONAX Cloud Slippers

BRONAX Cloud Slippers
Amazon

BRONAX Cloud Slippers

Treat your feet with these cloud slippers, which have gone viral on TikTok. The lightweight, breathable and durable slides will mold to your footbed and create a slipper so comfy it'll feel like your walking on a cloud. 

$36 $24

Shop Now

JBL Clip 4

JBL Clip 4
Amazon

JBL Clip 4

This dustproof and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect size to throw in your beach bag.  

$80 $60

Shop Now

YIMISAN Women's Ribbed Bikini Set

YIMISAN Women's Ribbed Bikini Set
Amazon

YIMISAN Women's Ribbed Bikini Set

Make a splash this spring with this one-shoulder crop bikini top and low-waisted bottom duo.

$50 $29

Shop Now

Supergoop! Play Lip Balm SPF 30

Supergoop! Play Lip Balm SPF 30
Amazon

Supergoop! Play Lip Balm SPF 30

You've found your new go-to lip balm with SPF with this Supergoop! pick. It delivers lightweight hydration with SPF 30 sunscreen and a delicious mint flavor with added honey and sunflower seed oil.


Trendy Queen Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfit

Trendy Queen Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfit
Amazon

Trendy Queen Women's Summer 2 Piece Outfit

This cotton two-piece outfit will keep you looking stylish and feeling comfortable all season long. Plus, pair it with white sneakers or neutral sandals for a fashionable spring outfit.

$30 $24

With Coupon

Shop Now

MEINICY Women's Mesh Woven Bucket Hat

MEINICY Women's Mesh Woven Bucket Hat
Amazon

MEINICY Women's Mesh Woven Bucket Hat

Stay cool in the scorching weather and protected from the sun's ultraviolet rays with this chic mesh woven bucket hat.

Steve Madden Grace Slide Sandal

Steve Madden Grace Slide Sandal
Amazon

Steve Madden Grace Slide Sandal

Stroll the boardwalk or a theme park with your friends or kids this summer in these classic sandals by Steve Madden.

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
Amazon

Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan

With over 40,000 five-star ratings, this battery-powered pocket fan is a best-seller for a reason thanks to its foldable design that is perfect for a hot day at the shore.

$25 $14

Shop Now

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses
Amazon

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses

These Meghan Markle-approved sunglasses will easily become a staple in your spring wardrobe — especially since they'll go with, well, anything.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2
Amazon

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Lotion, Pack of 2

Formulated for both face and body, Neutrogena's broad spectrum sunscreen offers effective sun protection while being highly regarded for its non-greasy feel.

$23 $15

Shop Now

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt
Amazon

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt

Pair this lavender, silky skirt with a cropped white tee for a trendy daytime look — or dress it up for a more formal night out.

$50 $34

Shop Now

Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One-Piece

Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One-Piece
Amazon

Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One-Piece

This tummy control one-piece bikini features a drawstring closure and cheeky, ruched high-cut silhouette.

Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up

Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up
Amazon

Bsubseach Crochet Cover Up

Try out the sheer dressing trend by layering this crochet cover-up over your favorite bikini or underwear set for a more daring look.

$42 $32

Shop Now

LILLUSORY Women's Linen Summer Palazzo Pants

LILLUSORY Women's Linen Summer Palazzo Pants
Amazon

LILLUSORY Women's Linen Summer Palazzo Pants

With an airy and relaxed fit, these linen-blend pants feature an elastic waistband, adjustable drawstring and wide-leg design for added comfort.

$33 $30

Shop Now

AslabCrew 2-Way Zipper Unisex Belt Bag

AslabCrew 2-Way Zipper Unisex Belt Bag
Amazon

AslabCrew 2-Way Zipper Unisex Belt Bag

Whether you're off to the beach or hitting the trails, this belt bag is a must-have for stashing essentials like your phone, sunglasses, earphones and other small items.

$16 $13

Shop Now

