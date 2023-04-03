Amazon's Spring Beauty Sale is in full swing, and there's no better time to refresh your beauty routine for spring. You might want to use the sale to stock up on your favorites, but there's also no better time to try out some new products at a discount.

Right now, the brand loved by the likes of Kacey Musgraves and Bebe Rexha is offering major deals on professional quality hair products, including ones used to create the stars' red carpet looks at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Save up to 23% on UNITE's line of celeb-approved hair care, from restorative shampoo and conditioner to styling creams and nourishing oils.

Shop UNITE Hair Sale

Celebrity hair stylists used exclusively UNITE products at the 2023 GRAMMYS to give Musgraves and Rexha their polished updo and Farrah Fawcett-inspired blowout, respectively. Products such as the 7SECONDS detangler, BLOW&SET lotion and Le:Play hairspray helped each artist's hair styles last through the long night of celebrations.

Below, we've rounded up the best deals to shop on UNITE's line of professional quality hair products at the Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere Event. For even more celeb-approved beauty deals to shop, check out Kendall Jenner's go-to facial spray and best spring beauty available on Amazon.

UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Masque Amazon UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Masque "Leaves my hair silky smooth, smells great, and a little goes a long way!" one reviewer praised this deep conditioning mask. "High price tag, but you get what you pay for with this product!" $42 $35 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner's Mario Badescu Facial Spray Is 20% Off At Amazon

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale Ends Today: Save 50% On Tarte & Clinique

Shop the Best Luggage Sales Ahead of Your Spring and Summer Travels

Levi's Jeans Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Just in Time for Spring

La Mer's Iconic Moisturizer Is Nearly 80% Off Right Now!

The Best Swimsuit Sales to Shop Now: Save Up to 60% On Bathing Suits

All the Best Mattress Deals to Shop This Weekend

The Best Pieces to Shop During J.Crew's Epic Spring Sale