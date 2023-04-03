This Haircare Brand Loved by Kacey Musgraves and Bebe Rexha Is on Sale During Amazon's Spring Beauty Event
Amazon's Spring Beauty Sale is in full swing, and there's no better time to refresh your beauty routine for spring. You might want to use the sale to stock up on your favorites, but there's also no better time to try out some new products at a discount.
Right now, the brand loved by the likes of Kacey Musgraves and Bebe Rexha is offering major deals on professional quality hair products, including ones used to create the stars' red carpet looks at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Save up to 23% on UNITE's line of celeb-approved hair care, from restorative shampoo and conditioner to styling creams and nourishing oils.
Celebrity hair stylists used exclusively UNITE products at the 2023 GRAMMYS to give Musgraves and Rexha their polished updo and Farrah Fawcett-inspired blowout, respectively. Products such as the 7SECONDS detangler, BLOW&SET lotion and Le:Play hairspray helped each artist's hair styles last through the long night of celebrations.
Below, we've rounded up the best deals to shop on UNITE's line of professional quality hair products at the Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere Event. For even more celeb-approved beauty deals to shop, check out Kendall Jenner's go-to facial spray and best spring beauty available on Amazon.
Prep your hair for styling by applying this lightweight leave-in conditioner to damp hair.
UNITE's nourishing argan oil is the key to silky-smooth tresses, sans flyaways.
This professional quality shampoo gently removes product build-up for weightless hair.
Help restore dry, damaged tresses with this keratin protein and shea butter-infused conditioner.
Celebrity hair stylist Cesar Delon Ramirez swears by this hair spray for a light hold that still leaves hair bouncy and soft.
Add volume and grip to even the finest of hair with UNITE's texturizing spray.
"Leaves my hair silky smooth, smells great, and a little goes a long way!" one reviewer praised this deep conditioning mask. "High price tag, but you get what you pay for with this product!"
Skip the salon trip with this toning treatment that takes your blonde from brassy to bright.
Get your best at-home blowout yet by applying this styling lotion from root to tip for some extra hold.
Even the most unruly curls are no match for this strong-hold defining cream.
