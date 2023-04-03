Shopping

This Haircare Brand Loved by Kacey Musgraves and Bebe Rexha Is on Sale During Amazon's Spring Beauty Event

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
UNITE Hair
UNITE Hair

Amazon's Spring Beauty Sale is in full swing, and there's no better time to refresh your beauty routine for spring. You might want to use the sale to stock up on your favorites, but there's also no better time to try out some new products at a discount.

Right now, the brand loved by the likes of Kacey Musgraves and Bebe Rexha is offering major deals on professional quality hair products, including ones used to create the stars' red carpet looks at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Save up to 23% on UNITE's line of celeb-approved hair care, from restorative shampoo and conditioner to styling creams and nourishing oils.

Shop UNITE Hair Sale

Celebrity hair stylists used exclusively UNITE products at the 2023 GRAMMYS to give Musgraves and Rexha their polished updo and Farrah Fawcett-inspired blowout, respectively. Products such as the 7SECONDS detangler, BLOW&SET lotion and Le:Play hairspray helped each artist's hair styles last through the long night of celebrations.

Below, we've rounded up the best deals to shop on UNITE's line of professional quality hair products at the Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere Event. For even more celeb-approved beauty deals to shop, check out Kendall Jenner's go-to facial spray and best spring beauty available on Amazon.

UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
Amazon
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner

Prep your hair for styling by applying this lightweight leave-in conditioner to damp hair.

$33$26
UNITE Hair U Oil
UNITE Hair U Oil
Amazon
UNITE Hair U Oil

UNITE's nourishing argan oil is the key to silky-smooth tresses, sans flyaways.

$46$37
UNITE Hair RE:UNITE Shampoo
UNITE Hair RE:UNITE Shampoo
Amazon
UNITE Hair RE:UNITE Shampoo

This professional quality shampoo gently removes product build-up for weightless hair.

$33$26
UNITE Hair RE:UNITE Conditioner
UNITE Hair RE:UNITE Conditioner
Amazon
UNITE Hair RE:UNITE Conditioner

Help restore dry, damaged tresses with this keratin protein and shea butter-infused conditioner.

$33$27
UNITE Hair Lé:Play Hairspray - Flexible Hold
UNITE Hair Lé:Play Hairspray - Flexible Hold
Amazon
UNITE Hair Lé:Play Hairspray - Flexible Hold

Celebrity hair stylist Cesar Delon Ramirez swears by this hair spray for a light hold that still leaves hair bouncy and soft.

$32$25
UNITE Hair TEXTURIZA Spray - Dry Finishing Texturizer
UNITE Hair TEXTURIZA Spray - Dry Finishing Texturizer
Amazon
UNITE Hair TEXTURIZA Spray - Dry Finishing Texturizer

Add volume and grip to even the finest of hair with UNITE's texturizing spray.

$32$28
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Masque
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Masque
Amazon
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Masque

"Leaves my hair silky smooth, smells great, and a little goes a long way!" one reviewer praised this deep conditioning mask. "High price tag, but you get what you pay for with this product!"

$42$35
UNITE Hair BLONDAFix Treatment
UNITE Hair BLONDAFix Treatment
Amazon
UNITE Hair BLONDAFix Treatment

Skip the salon trip with this toning treatment that takes your blonde from brassy to bright.

$32$27
UNITE Hair BLOW & SET Lotion
UNITE Hair BLOW & SET Lotion
Amazon
UNITE Hair BLOW & SET Lotion

Get your best at-home blowout yet by applying this styling lotion from root to tip for some extra hold.

$30$23
UNITE Hair BOING Defining Curl Cream
UNITE Hair BOING Defining Curl Cream
Amazon
UNITE Hair BOING Defining Curl Cream

Even the most unruly curls are no match for this strong-hold defining cream.

$27$24

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner's Mario Badescu Facial Spray Is 20% Off At Amazon

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale Ends Today: Save 50% On Tarte & Clinique

Shop the Best Luggage Sales Ahead of Your Spring and Summer Travels

Levi's Jeans Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Just in Time for Spring

La Mer's Iconic Moisturizer Is Nearly 80% Off Right Now!

The Best Swimsuit Sales to Shop Now: Save Up to 60% On Bathing Suits

All the Best Mattress Deals to Shop This Weekend

The Best Pieces to Shop During J.Crew's Epic Spring Sale