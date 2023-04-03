Now that April is here, we can say that spring is finally in full swing. If you haven't already started to switch up your beauty routine for the new season, now is the time. We're swapping out our thick winter moisturizers for lighter formulas, wearing plenty of sunscreen and nourishing our locks for thicker, stronger hair. Just in time for spring and summer, Amazon is offering major deals on your favorite beauty products at the Amazon Spring Beauty Premiere Event.

Shop Amazon Spring Beauty Sale

While Amazon Prime Day is still (sadly) quite a few months away, there are still plenty of opportunities to save on spring beauty must-haves. Now through April 8, Amazon's Spring Beauty Premiere Event is offering massive deals on skincare, hair care, makeup, nail care and more.

So many premium and affordable beauty products are discounted during this Amazon sale, from Burt's Bees' new anti-aging retinol alternative moisturizer to Kendall Jenner's favorite Mario Badescu facial spray. Plus, you can save on Colgate's teeth whitening systems to get a brighter smile in time for summer.

Hundreds of beauty products are marked down during the event, but we're here to help you find the best products to shop while they're on sale. Below, we've rounded up our favorite beauty deals to take advantage of during the Amazon beauty sale.

Best Amazon Deals on Skincare Products

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream Amazon COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream "I have EXTREMELY sensitive, acne-prone skin and have never once had an issue with this moisturizer (I have been using it for at least 6 months)," praised one five-star reviewer. "I actually swear by a number of COSRX products but this one is my favorite! I use it morning and night daily, and it is also a great base for under makeup." $24 $20 Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Haircare

Best Amazon Deals on Skincare Tools

PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro Amazon PMD Personal Microderm Elite Pro The PMD Personal Microdermabrasion Machine works with crystal discs that exfoliate the skin while also using a suctioning vacuum to pull up dirt and dead skin. Clearing these dead cells can help uncover glowing skin below. $300 $188 Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Teeth Whitening Products

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Nail Colors for Spring 2023 to Shop at Amazon's Beauty Event

The 15 Best Underwear Deals for Women and Men at Amazon

Save Up to 50% On Almost Every Amazon Fire Tablet Right Now

Kendall Jenner's Mario Badescu Facial Spray Is 20% Off At Amazon

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Facial Wand Is More Than 30% Off Right Now

The 10 Best Spring Dresses With Pockets to Shop on Amazon

Levi's Jeans Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Just in Time for Spring