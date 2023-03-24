If one of your personal goals is a whiter and brighter smile for spring, there's no better time than now to get a teeth whitening treatment. In-office whitening treatments can be expensive, so many people turn to at-home teeth whitening products to achieve a whiter smile. To help you save on tried-and-true whitening solutions, Amazon's Spring sale is full of discounts on everything you need to whiten teeth at home.

Right now, Crest 3D Whitestrips has over 74,000 five-star reviews on their teeth whitening strips. If you want to save yourself a trip and still get the look of a professional teeth whitening, we have sourced some of the best products for your pearly whites. Whether you're a coffee drinker, wine lover, or just want to go a few shades whiter before any big events this spring or summer, then whitening strips are a great option for you.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 times whiter in just 10 days. $29 Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Combined with a unique blue light system, Crest Whitestrips with Light whitens dramatically better than strips alone. The blue light weakens stains so that the whitening ingredient can work more effectively. $70 $70 Shop Now

The Amazon deals give you the chance to save big while stocking your bathroom shelves and countertops. To help achieve your best smile, we've gathered the best deals on top teeth whitening products, electric toothbrushes, and a dentist-favorite water flosser. From teeth whitening kits to whitening pens and electric toothbrushes, discounts are up to 50% off. While you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to access these beauty deals, you can use your membership to unlock two-day shipping.

Ahead, shop the best deals on oral hygiene and teeth whitening products from the Amazon Spring sale.

Best Teeth Whitening Products at Amazon

iSmile LED Teeth Whitening Kit Amazon iSmile LED Teeth Whitening Kit The iSmile Teeth Whitening Kit uses a gel and LED light-activated whitening technology to remove stains from wine, coffee, soda and smoking in just eight days. Amazon customers love the results — it has more than 26,000 5-star reviews. $50 $45 Shop Now

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light Amazon AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light Get a brighter smile with this teeth whitening kit that includes a rechargeable LED teeth whitening light to speed up the whitening process up to 10x faster when used with whitening gel. AuraGlow's kit contains 20 treatments of dentist 35% carbamide peroxide teeth whitening gel. $100 $60 Shop Now

Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit Amazon Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit Customers are impressed by the Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Kit with an LED accelerator light. This home teeth whitening kit doesn't come with a lot of gear and it's great for whitening fast while on the go. You can keep the wand in your purse so you can whiten whenever you want. $60 $51 Shop Now

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen Amazon AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen The AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Pen is compact and portable and makes it effortless to whiten your teeth at home. It contains 35% Carbamide Peroxide whitening gel to help break down and remove stains on the surface of the teeth from coffee, wine, soda, tea, smoking and more! The brand claims customers should see results in just a few treatments. $37 $24 Shop Now

Best Water Flosser and Electric Toothbrush Products at Amazon

Shop electric toothbrush and water flosser deals from best-selling brands like Oral-B and Nicwell. There are also portable electric toothbrush options from SmileDirectClub and AquaSonic, which makes packing for all of your work trips and weekend getaways a lot easier.

Waterpik Water Flosser Amazon Waterpik Water Flosser The Waterpik water flosser comes highly recommended by both dentists and reviewers for its effectiveness. According to Waterpik, the flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque and is up to 50% more effective than dental floss for improving gum health. $70 $50 Shop Now

Nicwell Water Dental Flosser Amazon Nicwell Water Dental Flosser With an upgraded unique pulsation technique, the best-selling Nicwell water dental flosser can offer high pressure water pulse to remove 99.99% food residue deeply hidden. It can also massage your gums effectively and promote blood circulation. $80 $40 Shop Now

Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit Amazon Hum by Colgate Smart Battery Toothbrush Kit Hum by Colgate is a smart sonic toothbrush system that allows you to personalize your oral care. This Colgate product automatically puts some extra care into spots that need a bit more bristle work, and you can customize the sonic vibrations to a more suitable setting (for sensitive areas like the gum line). Plus, this bluetooth sonic toothbrush allows you to earn rewards to incentivize you to keep your teeth clean and healthy. $39 $20 Shop Now

