The Best Amazon Underwear Deals for Men in 2023: Shop Calvin Klein, adidas, Lucky Brand, Savage X and More

By ETonline Staff
The Best Men's Underwear Deals to Shop at Amazon Right Now
If you're in the market for some new boxers or briefs, you'll want to take advantage of Amazon's incredible deals on men's undergarments. Amazon is currently offering incredible savings on men's underwear from top brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Fruit of the Loom and more.

Adding a few new pairs of underwear to your dresser drawer is a key part of a fall clothing update. Plus, having those extra undies can help stave off laundry day. As a daily essential, new underwear should feel comfortable on your body and your wallet. That's why it's wonderful that Amazon has so many underwear styles and fabrics to choose from, and we've compiled the best deals worth shopping on Amazon right now. 

You can find tons of stylish underwear for men on Amazon, some with bargains you won't be able to pass up. With sizes ranging from small to plus sizes, and styles that match your mood like briefs, boxers, or a combination of the two, consider these top picks to give your underwear drawer a refresh for fall.

Below, shop our top picks for men's underwear that's currently on sale at Amazon.

Men's Best Underwear Deals at Amazon

Adidas Men's Performance Boxer Brief Underwear (3-Pack)
adidas Men's Performance Boxer Brief Underwear (3-Pack)
Amazon
Adidas Men's Performance Boxer Brief Underwear (3-Pack)

Built to perform, these Adidas underwear offer all-day comfort. The soft and stretchy material is also quick-drying to keep you feeling fresh. 

$36$27
Lacoste Men's Casual Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Lacoste Men's Casual Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Amazon
Lacoste Men's Casual Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)

Great for everyday wear, these best-selling boxer briefs from Lacoste are marked down by 40%. 

$43$25
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Underwear Cotton Classics 4-Pack Boxer
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Underwear Cotton Classics 4-Pack Boxer
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Underwear Cotton Classics 4-Pack Boxer

Featuring the stylish Tommy Hilfiger logo waistband, this four-pack made exclusively for Amazon is a great bargain. 

$46$26
Levi's Mens Boxer Briefs Cotton Stretch Underwear (4-Pack)
Levi's Mens Boxer Briefs Cotton Stretch Underwear (4-Pack)
Amazon
Levi's Mens Boxer Briefs Cotton Stretch Underwear (4-Pack)

Tagless and breathable, these Levi boxer briefs are designed to stretch with your every move. 

$23$21
New Balance Men's Standard Boxer Brief
New Balance Men's Standard Boxer Brief
Amazon
New Balance Men's Standard Boxer Brief

A "no-ride" inseam and breathable material make these New Balance undies an A+ choice. 

$35$22
Natural Feelings Cotton Boxer Briefs (5 Pack)
Natural Feelings Cotton Boxer Briefs (5 Pack)
Amazon
Natural Feelings Cotton Boxer Briefs (5 Pack)

Made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex for a garment that won't fade or pill, these Natural Feelings boxer briefs are 47% off in a limited-time deal. The soft and comfy five-pack of underwear has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. 

$49$26
Under Armour Men's Tech 6-inch Boxerjock (2-Pack)
Under Armour Men's Tech 6-inch Boxerjock (2-Pack)
Amazon
Under Armour Men's Tech 6-inch Boxerjock (2-Pack)

With sweat-wicking and cooling technology, these Under Armour boxerjocks are great for athletes. Providing a snug fit, that's not too tight, you can feel confident these highly-rated undies will stay put. 

$35$26
Savage X Men's Boxer Briefs
Savage X Men's Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Savage X Men's Boxer Briefs

Rihanna's Savage X brand is even part of one of Amazon's underwear deals. Score these boxers in a variety of discounted colors right now.

$20$13
Fruit of the Loom Men's Tag-Free Boxer Shorts
Fruit of the Loom Men's Tag-Free Boxer Shorts
Amazon
Fruit of the Loom Men's Tag-Free Boxer Shorts

Those who prefer traditional boxer shorts will want to snag this deal from Fruit of the Loom.

$26$21
Champion Men's Underwear Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Champion Men's Underwear Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Amazon
Champion Men's Underwear Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)

You'll get extra support from these Champion's boxer briefs that have a total support pouch. The sweat-wicking fabric will also keep you cool and dry.

$36$24
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton Classics 6-Pack Brief
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton Classics 6-Pack Brief
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Cotton Classics 6-Pack Brief

Made from 100% cotton, these briefs from Tommy Hilfiger are naturally moisture-wicking for all-day comfort. 

$70$43
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro 3-Pack Boxer Briefs

These micro boxers from Calvin Klein are perfect for working out, but they're comfortable enough to wear all day. The short-cut inseam and ultra-soft microfiber prevent them from riding up and they provide extra support in the pouch.

 

$60$50
Lucky Brand Men's Super Soft Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Lucky Brand Men's Super Soft Boxer Briefs (3 Pack)
Amazon
Lucky Brand Men's Super Soft Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)

Even underwear options by Lucky Brand are on sale at Amazon currently. We love the colors in this three-pack of super soft boxer briefs. 

$33$25
Fruit of the Loom Men's Coolzone Boxer Briefs
Fruit of the Loom Men's Coolzone Boxer Briefs
Amazon
Fruit of the Loom Men's Coolzone Boxer Briefs

This bestseller Fruit of the Loom underwear has received more than 200,000 reviews with a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars and a 7-pack costs just $21. 

$24$21
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Underpants

If you haven't tried CK modal underwear, this sale is the right time to sample them. This ultra-soft fiber is exceptionally comfortable and helps these trunks slip on with ease. 

$30$15

