The Best Cyber Monday LEGO Deals at Amazon: Save On Star Wars, Harry Potter, Mario and More Sets

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:19 PM PST, November 27, 2023

From Star Wars to Harry Potter, these are the best Amazon Cyber Monday Lego deals to shop now.

Building LEGOs can be just as magical for adults as it is for kids. It's truly an activity the entire family can enjoy, which is why LEGO sets make great holiday gifts. Buying the best and most intricate LEGO sets to build can quickly add up, however. That doesn't mean you need to give up on the beloved pastime, because Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale is here to help with some amazing LEGO deals.

Whether shopping for yourself or your little one, Amazon should be your first stop when looking for LEGO sets. For Cyber Monday, the retailer is offering huge discounts on some of the best-rated LEGO products. Among Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express, viral flower bouquet seen on Abbott Elementary and coveted Star Wars and Minecraft sets.

Below, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday LEGO deals to shop from Amazon today.

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter

Recreate the legendary action-packed scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy movies. The X-wing features an opening cockpit, retractable landing gear, 2 spring loaded shooters, and wings that can be switched to attack position with a button.

$50 $40

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express – Collectors' Edition

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express – Collectors' Edition
Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express – Collectors' Edition

Enter the Wizarding World with this impressive LEGO replica model of the Hogwarts Express train. Build the model steam train, the engine, coal tender and a 3-room passenger carriage with lights that reveal 3 classic scenes from the movies.

$500 $350

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet
Amazon

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet

Build a detailed LEGO Star Wars display model of The Mandalorian’s helmet and pay tribute to the legendary bounty hunter.

$70 $56

LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch Trunk

LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch Trunk
Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch Trunk

Kids will love this buildable LEGO Harry Potter toy Quidditch Trunk that unlocks to reveal a Quidditch playing arena, plus characters and game accessories.

$68 $54

LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armory

LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armory
Amazon

LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armory

This LEGO Marvel set features Tom Stark's headquarters, including his Hall of Armor chamber, high-tech Iron Man Suits and workshop space.

$90 $45

LEGO Minecraft The Nether Bastion Set

LEGO Minecraft The Nether Bastion Set
Amazon

LEGO Minecraft The Nether Bastion Set

Kids who can't get enough of Minecraft will be delighted to receive this LEGO set based on the hit internet game.

$35 $24

LEGO Super Mario Peach’s Castle Expansion Set

LEGO Super Mario Peach’s Castle Expansion Set
Amazon

LEGO Super Mario Peach’s Castle Expansion Set

Expand your LEGO Super Mario world with this challenge-packed Princess Peach Castle set featuring a castle toy and 5 figures.

$130 $105

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
Amazon

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet is not only a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. This enjoyable activity is currently on sale. 

$60 $48

LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House

LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House
Amazon

LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House

Experience the enchantment of Disney with this LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House set, which features a partial house built with balloons and beloved characters: Carl Fredricksen, Russell and Dug. 

$60 $48

LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger

LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger
Amazon

LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger

Dom’s Dodge Charger race car is a replica model of the classic muscle car, inspired by the original 1970 Dodge Charger R/T. Authentic features let fans relive the thrill of the race as they build with moving pistons, suspension, steering system and air blower.

$120 $115

LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51”

LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51”
Amazon

LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51”

With amazing attention to detail, this racing car model is a true expression of Ferrari’s endurance racer. Features include front and back suspension, opening doors, a V8 engine with moving pistons and a steering wheel that steers the car.

$200 $170

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set
Amazon

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set

The golden Thanos glove forever captures the captivating style of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. This set features a LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand with a descriptive tablet.

$80 $64

LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama

LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama
Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama

Recapture the drama of an iconic Star Wars: A New Hope scene with this Star Wars LEGO set for adults. Recreate the surface of the Death Star and the pursuit of Luke Skywalker’s X-wing by Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced fighter and 2 TIE fighters.

$70 $66

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

