Building LEGOs can be just as magical for adults as it is for kids. It's truly an activity the entire family can enjoy, which is why LEGO sets make great holiday gifts. Buying the best and most intricate LEGO sets to build can quickly add up, however. That doesn't mean you need to give up on the beloved pastime, because Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale is here to help with some amazing LEGO deals.

Shop the Cyber Monday Lego Deals

Whether shopping for yourself or your little one, Amazon should be your first stop when looking for LEGO sets. For Cyber Monday, the retailer is offering huge discounts on some of the best-rated LEGO products. Among Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express, viral flower bouquet seen on Abbott Elementary and coveted Star Wars and Minecraft sets.

Below, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday LEGO deals to shop from Amazon today.

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set Amazon LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set The golden Thanos glove forever captures the captivating style of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. This set features a LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand with a descriptive tablet. $80 $64 Shop Now

