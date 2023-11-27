From Star Wars to Harry Potter, these are the best Amazon Cyber Monday Lego deals to shop now.
Building LEGOs can be just as magical for adults as it is for kids. It's truly an activity the entire family can enjoy, which is why LEGO sets make great holiday gifts. Buying the best and most intricate LEGO sets to build can quickly add up, however. That doesn't mean you need to give up on the beloved pastime, because Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale is here to help with some amazing LEGO deals.
Shop the Cyber Monday Lego Deals
Whether shopping for yourself or your little one, Amazon should be your first stop when looking for LEGO sets. For Cyber Monday, the retailer is offering huge discounts on some of the best-rated LEGO products. Among Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express, viral flower bouquet seen on Abbott Elementary and coveted Star Wars and Minecraft sets.
Below, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday LEGO deals to shop from Amazon today.
LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter
Recreate the legendary action-packed scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy movies. The X-wing features an opening cockpit, retractable landing gear, 2 spring loaded shooters, and wings that can be switched to attack position with a button.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express – Collectors' Edition
Enter the Wizarding World with this impressive LEGO replica model of the Hogwarts Express train. Build the model steam train, the engine, coal tender and a 3-room passenger carriage with lights that reveal 3 classic scenes from the movies.
LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet
Build a detailed LEGO Star Wars display model of The Mandalorian’s helmet and pay tribute to the legendary bounty hunter.
LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch Trunk
Kids will love this buildable LEGO Harry Potter toy Quidditch Trunk that unlocks to reveal a Quidditch playing arena, plus characters and game accessories.
LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armory
This LEGO Marvel set features Tom Stark's headquarters, including his Hall of Armor chamber, high-tech Iron Man Suits and workshop space.
LEGO Minecraft The Nether Bastion Set
Kids who can't get enough of Minecraft will be delighted to receive this LEGO set based on the hit internet game.
LEGO Super Mario Peach’s Castle Expansion Set
Expand your LEGO Super Mario world with this challenge-packed Princess Peach Castle set featuring a castle toy and 5 figures.
LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet is not only a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. This enjoyable activity is currently on sale.
LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House
Experience the enchantment of Disney with this LEGO Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House set, which features a partial house built with balloons and beloved characters: Carl Fredricksen, Russell and Dug.
LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Dom's Dodge Charger
Dom’s Dodge Charger race car is a replica model of the classic muscle car, inspired by the original 1970 Dodge Charger R/T. Authentic features let fans relive the thrill of the race as they build with moving pistons, suspension, steering system and air blower.
LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE “AF Corse #51”
With amazing attention to detail, this racing car model is a true expression of Ferrari’s endurance racer. Features include front and back suspension, opening doors, a V8 engine with moving pistons and a steering wheel that steers the car.
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set
The golden Thanos glove forever captures the captivating style of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. This set features a LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand with a descriptive tablet.
LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama
Recapture the drama of an iconic Star Wars: A New Hope scene with this Star Wars LEGO set for adults. Recreate the surface of the Death Star and the pursuit of Luke Skywalker’s X-wing by Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced fighter and 2 TIE fighters.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sales & Deals
Walmart Black Friday Deals 2023: The 17 Best Tech Sales on Apple, Samsung, Xbox and More
Gifts
The Best Amazon Early Black Friday Deals on Toys: Save Up to 50% on Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and More
Best Lists