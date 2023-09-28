Whether you’re looking for a statement piece or just a dependable timepiece, Amazon is slashing prices on men's watches from the likes of Citizen, Fossil, Bulova, Apple and Timex right now. After just announcing that Prime Day 2023 is returning on October 10 and 11, Amazon has started rolling out early deals. You can save up to 52% on a new watch for yourself to wear this fall or get some holiday gift shopping done ahead of time.

Watches can quickly enhance any outfit, no matter your style. From glitzy gold timepieces to sporty smartwatches, there's a timepiece for every occasion. Tech enthusiasts will enjoy the great Amazon deal on the Apple Watch Series 8 or the Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid model. Fashion-forward guys who prefer a dressy, classic look won't want to miss the steep discounts from Citizen, Fossil or Bulova to complete their fall wardrobe.

Ahead, find our picks for the best Amazon Prime Day deals on men’s watches for fall 2023. We've included several colorways and various price points, so be sure to click over to Amazon to see all of your sale options. The clock is ticking. Shop the best men's watches before time runs out.

The Best Prime Day Watch Deals for Men

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch Amazon Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch is a great gift, as it runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping. $375 $281 Shop Now

