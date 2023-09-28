Sales & Deals

Early Amazon October Prime Day Watch Deals: Save Up to 52% On Men's Watches from Fossil, Citizen and More

Citizen Watch
Citizen
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 8:43 AM PDT, September 28, 2023

Save on sophisticated timepieces for men with early Prime Day watch deals available on Amazon now.

Whether you’re looking for a statement piece or just a dependable timepiece, Amazon is slashing prices on men's watches from the likes of Citizen, Fossil, Bulova, Apple and Timex right now. After just announcing that Prime Day 2023 is returning on October 10 and 11, Amazon has started rolling out early deals. You can save up to 52% on a new watch for yourself to wear this fall or get some holiday gift shopping done ahead of time.

Watches can quickly enhance any outfit, no matter your style. From glitzy gold timepieces to sporty smartwatches, there's a timepiece for every occasion. Tech enthusiasts will enjoy the great Amazon deal on the Apple Watch Series 8 or the Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid model. Fashion-forward guys who prefer a dressy, classic look won't want to miss the steep discounts from Citizen, Fossil or Bulova to complete their fall wardrobe

Ahead, find our picks for the best Amazon Prime Day deals on men’s watches for fall 2023. We've included several colorways and various price points, so be sure to click over to Amazon to see all of your sale options. The clock is ticking. Shop the best men's watches before time runs out.

The Best Prime Day Watch Deals for Men

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Work-ready or weekend casual, the Croso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.

$450 $287

Shop Now

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band
Amazon

Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band

Taking cues from 1960s-era architectural and automotive design, the Townsman has a clean, symmetrical style and elevated construction. Elegantly vaulted hands, beveled indices and a shapely case make this timepiece a classic for decades to come.

$160 $94

Shop Now

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch
Amazon

Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch

Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch is a great gift, as it runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping.

$375 $281

Shop Now

Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch

Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon

Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch

With luminous hands and an anti-reflective mineral crystal display, the timeless styling of this watch effortlessly takes you from work to play. 

$525 $394

Shop Now

Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Amazon

Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

This slim and stylish timepiece from Michael Kors is eye-catching without being gaudy. This watch is available in 19 different colors.

$200 $76

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)

Send a text, make a call, and stream music, even if you're nowhere near your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 includes stainless steel features, a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode. 

$499 $429

Shop Now

Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff

Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff
Amazon

Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff

Save 25% on this ageless, American style from Fossil. Offering a stainless steel case with silver and brown dial, this watch is long-lasting and durable.

$115 $86

Shop Now

Bulova Men's Marine Star 'Series C'

Bulova Men's Marine Star 'Series C'
Amazon

Bulova Men's Marine Star 'Series C'

You'll never be late again — well, you might be late, but at least you'll arrive in style wearing this sophisticated, two-tone Bulova Men's Watch.

$625 $302

Shop Now

Fossil Men's Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch

Fossil Men's Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch
Amazon

Fossil Men's Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch

For a bold, oversized look that's certain to be noticed, choose Nate. Its clean, military-inspired design with oversized lugs and bold details offers a laid-back yet rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night.

$180 $99

Shop Now

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon

Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch

The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch and activity tracker is offered in a variety of colors and styles.

$250 $160

Shop Now

Timex Men's Charles Street Watch

Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Amazon

Timex Men's Charles Street Watch

For an affordable yet classic watch, you can't beat the price of this two-tone stainless steel timepiece. 

$66 $43

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

Tags: