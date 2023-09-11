Sales & Deals

Everlane Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% On Best-Selling Jeans, Jackets, Sweaters, Tees and More

Everlane Sale
Everlane
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:26 AM PDT, September 11, 2023

Everlane is offering up to 70% off fall favorites. Save on best-selling pants, jackets, dresses, tees and more.

With the fall season almost here, now's the time to get a jump start on refreshing our wardrobe. Chunky sweaters and trench coats probably are the last things on your mind right now, but that's why Everlane's Fall Sale is here with discounts on the fall essentials. From everyday denim and pants to leggings and tote bags, best-selling Everlane fall styles for women and men are now up to 70% off. 

When we're looking for a high-quality classic to have in our fashion rotation for years, Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. Whether you're after a pair of easy straight leg '90s jeans or a polished oxford shirt for work, Everlane has got you covered.

Shop the Everlane Fall Sale

The Everlane sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on staples you'll wear all year. We're eyeing the denim selection, but there are so many apparel essentials made to target that transitional period before autumn officially arrives. From back-to-school clothes to easy and flattering linen jumpsuits, loungewear favorites and so much more, there's something for everyone to shop at Everlane's Fall Sale. Read on to shop our top picks.

The Alpaca Oversized Turtleneck

The Alpaca Oversized Turtleneck
Everlane

The Alpaca Oversized Turtleneck

An oversized sweater that is sure to keep you warm this fall.

$175 $53

Shop Now

The Denim Overshirt

The Denim Overshirt
Everlane

The Denim Overshirt

This denim shacket is a fall must-have that should be added to your wardrobe.

$178 $89

Shop Now

The Canvas Organic Cotton Anorak

The Canvas Organic Cotton Anorak
Everlane

The Canvas Organic Cotton Anorak

Now's the time to start searching for your fall jackets before the cool days arrive. 

$148 $74

Shop Now

The Poplin Pleated Taper Pant

The Poplin Pleated Taper Pant
Everlane

The Poplin Pleated Taper Pant

A durable and breathable pair of pairs that can be dressed up with heels or worn with sneakers.

$128 $38

Shop Now

The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top

The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top
Everlane

The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top

An off-the-shoulder organic cotton shirt that can elevate any outfit.

$78 $59

Shop Now

The ’80s Blazer

The ’80s Blazer
Everlane

The ’80s Blazer

The ’80s Blazer is living us to the 80's traditions with the exaggerated shoulders, relaxed silhouette and more.

$185 $74

Shop Now

The Long Mac Coat

The Long Mac Coat
Everlane

The Long Mac Coat

Nothing screams fall more than a trench coat. This lightweight and water-resistant is the perfect transitional piece of clothing to have right now.

$228 $125

Shop Now

The Way-High® Drape Pant

The Way-High® Drape Pant
Everlane

The Way-High® Drape Pant

Comfortable pants you'll want to live in. These flattering high rise pants features wide-leg pant and pleated design that can be worn to work and beyond.

$138 $90

Shop Now

The Ribbed Midi Dress

The Ribbed Midi Dress
Everlane

The Ribbed Midi Dress

Slip into pure comfort with an elevated edge with The Ribbed Midi Dress. Its scoop neck and fitted bodice with flattering stitch chest detail keeps it contoured up top, while a little more volume in the midi-length skirt adds to its relaxed silhouette. 

$168 $92

Shop Now

The City Stripe Draped Jumpsuit

The City Stripe Draped Jumpsuit
Everlane

The City Stripe Draped Jumpsuit

The City Stripe Draped Jumpsuit is the perfect pull-on outfit. Based on our best-selling Japanese Go-Weave style, we remixed this fan favorite in a softer, textured stripe viscose fabric. 

$178 $80

Shop Now

The Satin Square-Neck Slip Dress

The Satin Square-Neck Slip Dress
Everlane

The Satin Square-Neck Slip Dress

Effortlessly smooth, elegantly timeless, The Satin Square Neck Slip Dress is your new dress BFF. In an easy slip fit, gentle A-line shape, and midi length, it features minimal spaghetti straps with a neat button closure. 

$128 $102

Shop Now

Tags: