With the fall season almost here, now's the time to get a jump start on refreshing our wardrobe. Chunky sweaters and trench coats probably are the last things on your mind right now, but that's why Everlane's Fall Sale is here with discounts on the fall essentials. From everyday denim and pants to leggings and tote bags, best-selling Everlane fall styles for women and men are now up to 70% off.

When we're looking for a high-quality classic to have in our fashion rotation for years, Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. Whether you're after a pair of easy straight leg '90s jeans or a polished oxford shirt for work, Everlane has got you covered.

Shop the Everlane Fall Sale

The Everlane sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on staples you'll wear all year. We're eyeing the denim selection, but there are so many apparel essentials made to target that transitional period before autumn officially arrives. From back-to-school clothes to easy and flattering linen jumpsuits, loungewear favorites and so much more, there's something for everyone to shop at Everlane's Fall Sale. Read on to shop our top picks.

The Ribbed Midi Dress Everlane The Ribbed Midi Dress Slip into pure comfort with an elevated edge with The Ribbed Midi Dress. Its scoop neck and fitted bodice with flattering stitch chest detail keeps it contoured up top, while a little more volume in the midi-length skirt adds to its relaxed silhouette. $168 $92 Shop Now

