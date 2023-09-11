Everlane is offering up to 70% off fall favorites. Save on best-selling pants, jackets, dresses, tees and more.
With the fall season almost here, now's the time to get a jump start on refreshing our wardrobe. Chunky sweaters and trench coats probably are the last things on your mind right now, but that's why Everlane's Fall Sale is here with discounts on the fall essentials. From everyday denim and pants to leggings and tote bags, best-selling Everlane fall styles for women and men are now up to 70% off.
When we're looking for a high-quality classic to have in our fashion rotation for years, Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. Whether you're after a pair of easy straight leg '90s jeans or a polished oxford shirt for work, Everlane has got you covered.
The Everlane sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on staples you'll wear all year. We're eyeing the denim selection, but there are so many apparel essentials made to target that transitional period before autumn officially arrives. From back-to-school clothes to easy and flattering linen jumpsuits, loungewear favorites and so much more, there's something for everyone to shop at Everlane's Fall Sale. Read on to shop our top picks.
The Alpaca Oversized Turtleneck
An oversized sweater that is sure to keep you warm this fall.
The Denim Overshirt
This denim shacket is a fall must-have that should be added to your wardrobe.
The Canvas Organic Cotton Anorak
Now's the time to start searching for your fall jackets before the cool days arrive.
The Poplin Pleated Taper Pant
A durable and breathable pair of pairs that can be dressed up with heels or worn with sneakers.
The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top
An off-the-shoulder organic cotton shirt that can elevate any outfit.
The ’80s Blazer
The ’80s Blazer is living us to the 80's traditions with the exaggerated shoulders, relaxed silhouette and more.
The Long Mac Coat
Nothing screams fall more than a trench coat. This lightweight and water-resistant is the perfect transitional piece of clothing to have right now.
The Way-High® Drape Pant
Comfortable pants you'll want to live in. These flattering high rise pants features wide-leg pant and pleated design that can be worn to work and beyond.
The Ribbed Midi Dress
Slip into pure comfort with an elevated edge with The Ribbed Midi Dress. Its scoop neck and fitted bodice with flattering stitch chest detail keeps it contoured up top, while a little more volume in the midi-length skirt adds to its relaxed silhouette.
The City Stripe Draped Jumpsuit
The City Stripe Draped Jumpsuit is the perfect pull-on outfit. Based on our best-selling Japanese Go-Weave style, we remixed this fan favorite in a softer, textured stripe viscose fabric.
The Satin Square-Neck Slip Dress
Effortlessly smooth, elegantly timeless, The Satin Square Neck Slip Dress is your new dress BFF. In an easy slip fit, gentle A-line shape, and midi length, it features minimal spaghetti straps with a neat button closure.
