The 14 Best Puffer Jackets for Women on Sale Now: Shop Alo Yoga, Columbia, North Face and More

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 3:28 PM PST, November 9, 2023

Starting at just $30, we've rounded up the best puffer jackets for every climate, budget and style need.

As the brisk air signals the imminent arrival of winter, it's time to ready our closets with cozy essentials. With snowfall and chilly winds on the horizon, puffer jackets — renowned for their functionality and stylish aesthetic — emerge as a must-have for braving the cooler temperatures. 

In anticipation of the upcoming winter season, retailers are currently slashing prices on puffer coats that are destined to once again capture the spotlight this year. The puffer style is an easy way to keep up your cold-weather fashion game without leaving yourself open to the elements. Whether you actually live in sub-zero temperatures or simply want to stay on trend, a puffer is a chic and practical addition to your wardrobe.

When picking out the right puffer jacket for you, there are plenty of options to consider. Genuine down will keep you warmer, but synthetic is more affordable (and vegan). A cropped jacket might show off your outfit better, but a thigh or calf-length coat is necessary for extreme cold weather. Other factors such as water resistance and hoods are also important to consider when shopping for the perfect puffer coat. 

So you have all the options, we've rounded up 14 of the best puffer jackers in a variety of styles with all sorts of features and all of them are currently on sale. Below, shop our favorite coats that will keep you cute and cozy the rest of fall into winter without breaking the bank.

Alo Yoga Ribbed Velour Gold Rush Puffer

Alo Yoga Ribbed Velour Gold Rush Puffer

This puffer jacket from Alo is a compliment magnet. It's made of a luxe, ribbed velour material that will keep them warm and looking like a million bucks. 

$248 $173

Aqua Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

Aqua Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

If you dread hanging up your beloved leather jacket each winter, this faux leather puffer gives the same look with added warmth.

$148 $41

Orolay Thickened Down Jacket

Orolay Thickened Down Jacket

Stay warm even in the strongest winds with this celeb-approved down jacket from Orolay.

$152 $122

Eddie Bauer Lodge Down Duffle Coat

Eddie Bauer Lodge Down Duffle Coat

This genuine down option from Eddie Bauer can withstand temperatures as low as -60 degrees Fahrenheit.

$299 $179

Levi's Women's Breanna Puffer Jacket

Levi's Women's Breanna Puffer Jacket

Levi's Breanna Puffer Jacket combines style and comfort with a quilted body featuring down alternative insulated fill and a faux leather outer.

$120 $59

Charter Club Women's Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat

Charter Club Women's Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat

On sale for over 60% off, this genuine down-filled jacket is available in 14 different colors including this loden green.

$125 $45

The North Face Saikuru Puffer Jacket

The North Face Saikuru Puffer Jacket

The North Face is renowned for its exceptionally warm outerwear and this puffer, featuring Heatseeker technology provides lightweight warmth without sacrificing comfort.

$250 $160

Alo Yoga Faux Leather Boss Puffer

Alo Yoga Faux Leather Boss Puffer

Designed with buttery faux leather and satin lining for comfort and warmth, the Alo Yoga Faux Leather Boss Puffer is an essential addition to your wardrobe.

$348 $243

Columbia Women's Labyrinth Loop Hooded Jacket

Columbia Women's Labyrinth Loop Hooded Jacket

Stay cozy on any adventure with the Columbia Labyrinth Loop Hooded Jacket, known for its lightweight design and Omni-Heat insulation crafted from 100% synthetic down.

$185 $123

MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket

MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket

Stay warm and cozy all fall long with this reality star-approved puffer from Amazon — made from a classic faux down coat material.

$71 $65

J.Crew Villa Puffer Coat with PrimaLoft

J.Crew Villa Puffer Coat with PrimaLoft

This chilly-weather layer has a high standing collar, snap closure and a straight fit. Plus, it's filled with PrimaLoft, a down alternative that keeps you warm and keeps plastic bottles out of oceans and landfills.

$248 $100

ASOS DESIGN Cropped Puffer Jacket with Hood

ASOS DESIGN Cropped Puffer Jacket with Hood

If you're in the market for a cropped puffer jacket, consider this hooded option from ASOS crafted with smooth woven fabric.

$50 $30

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer

The Everlane ReNew Long Puffer is awesome for extra warmth (like puffer-level warm). Insulated with lightweight recycled down, this sleek style keeps you toasty but doesn't look bulky. It has a water-resistant finish, snorkel hood, hand pockets with fleece lining and internal sleeve cuffs. 

$278 $195

Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat

Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat

Another great option for uber-cold climates, this genuine down-filled coat by Ralph Lauren is available in cream, tan, olive, navy, wine red and black.

$345 $138

