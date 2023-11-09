As the brisk air signals the imminent arrival of winter, it's time to ready our closets with cozy essentials. With snowfall and chilly winds on the horizon, puffer jackets — renowned for their functionality and stylish aesthetic — emerge as a must-have for braving the cooler temperatures.

In anticipation of the upcoming winter season, retailers are currently slashing prices on puffer coats that are destined to once again capture the spotlight this year. The puffer style is an easy way to keep up your cold-weather fashion game without leaving yourself open to the elements. Whether you actually live in sub-zero temperatures or simply want to stay on trend, a puffer is a chic and practical addition to your wardrobe.

When picking out the right puffer jacket for you, there are plenty of options to consider. Genuine down will keep you warmer, but synthetic is more affordable (and vegan). A cropped jacket might show off your outfit better, but a thigh or calf-length coat is necessary for extreme cold weather. Other factors such as water resistance and hoods are also important to consider when shopping for the perfect puffer coat.

So you have all the options, we've rounded up 14 of the best puffer jackers in a variety of styles with all sorts of features and all of them are currently on sale. Below, shop our favorite coats that will keep you cute and cozy the rest of fall into winter without breaking the bank.

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer Everlane Everlane ReNew Long Puffer The Everlane ReNew Long Puffer is awesome for extra warmth (like puffer-level warm). Insulated with lightweight recycled down, this sleek style keeps you toasty but doesn't look bulky. It has a water-resistant finish, snorkel hood, hand pockets with fleece lining and internal sleeve cuffs. $278 $195 Shop Now

