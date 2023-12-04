From simple long-sleeves to statement sweaters, browse our must-have black turtlenecks for Winter.
Fall and Winter trends may come and go (think flashy metallics and preppy tenniscore). But if there's one style essential that's here to stay, it's the black turtleneck. Everyone from modern muses Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid to vintage icons Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe loves to rock a black turtleneck, and with good reason.
A timeless staple for cooler weather, the turtleneck as we know it originated in the 19th century, worn by athletes and fishermen for a bit of added warmth. With the rise of the "Gibson Girl" as the feminine ideal in the early 20th century, the style became a mainstay in women's fashion, synonymous with elegance and class. Nowadays the turtleneck remains an iconic style due to its simplicity yet numerous outfit possibilities.
If you're looking for an easy way to elevate your style this season, then a black turtleneck is a must. Whether in tee, sweater, bodysuit or dress form, the turtleneck is an essential basic for pairing with your favorite pairs of jeans, boots and jackets.
To help guide your search for this closet staple, we've rounded up the best black turtlenecks to add to your fall and winter wardrobe at every price point. From simple long-sleeves to statement sweaters, shop our must-have black turtlenecks for winter 2023.
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
Everyone needs an effortlessly chic turtleneck in their fall fashion arsenal.
Intimissimi Long-Sleeve High-Neck Tubular Top in Wool and Silk
Made of an ever-so-slightly sheer wool and silk blend, this turtleneck is equal parts sophisticated and sexy.
Everlane The Supima® Micro-Rib Turtleneck
Add some subtle texture to your look with Everlane's ribbed supima cotton turtleneck.
GAP 24/7 Split-Hem Turtleneck Sweater
If you prefer looser silhouettes, this cotton sweater from GAP is your best bet.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
At just $80, this 100% Mongolian cashmere turtleneck is a steal.
Mangopop Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
This sleek black turtleneck option seamlessly tucks into your favorite pants and skirts.
Free People Under It All Bodysuit
Rock the sheer dressing trend in a black mesh turtleneck with flattering ruching.
Madewell Whisper Cotton Turtleneck
"I initially only bought this in the black then had to go back and buy it in all the colors they carried last season," one reviewer raved about this 100% cotton turtleneck. "It's such a staple in my fall/winter wardrobe. Comfy, breathable, great for layering, can tuck in or not - love this shirt!"
Naadam Silk Cashmere Cutout Turtleneck
A clever reversible design and sumptuous silk and cashmere fabric makes this sweater several cuts above your average turtleneck.
Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater
This chunky 100% cotton cable knit from Amazon Essentials comes in so many neutral and vibrant colors, including classic black. Plus, it comes in sizes XS-5X.
Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Sweater
Ultra-lightweight and soft merino wool will keep you cozy without adding extra bulk.
