Style

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and More Rock Baggy Jeans: Shop This Denim Trend for Fall 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
taylor swift
The Image Direct/Getty
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 9:36 AM PDT, September 26, 2023

Hang loose with the comfiest '90s-inspired denim from Abercrombie, Levi's, AGOLDE and more.

We already knew that skinny jeans were way out of style, but this fall 2023 denim trend is taking things a step further than your classic straight leg.

Along with all things '90s, the baggy jean is emerging as one of the most popular denim styles of the season — just ask your favorite celebs. Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber and more have been rocking the slouchy style more and more over the past year, and we're relieved to see a comfortable silhouette dominating the streets.

Thanks to the versatile nature of denim, the outfit possibilities are endless. Whether you lean into the relaxed look with an oversized jacket, add contrast with a tiny crop top or dress it up with a structured blazer and heels, baggy jeans lend an effortless, laid-back look to any outfit. 

If you're willing to truly commit to the '90s-inspired look, an ultra-baggy pair with a mid or low-rise fit feels the most authentic. But if you're not ready to give up your high-waisted pants any time soon, we've found plenty of ribcage-grazing jeans that flow into a relaxed, wide-legged fit. 

Below, shop the fall 2023 baggy jean trend from Abercrombie, Levi's, AGOLDE, Everlane and more.

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Rise Baggy Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Rise Baggy Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Rise Baggy Jean

Achieve a laid-back look with these TikTok-approved baggy jeans — also available in Curve Love — that sit just below the belly button. 

$90 $63

Shop Now

Levi's Women's 94 Baggy

Levi's Women's 94 Baggy
Amazon

Levi's Women's 94 Baggy

Score these baggy Levi's while they're on sale in a variety of classic and unique washes.

$80 $45

Shop Now

Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans

Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans
Madewell

Madewell Baggy Straight Jeans

Channel your inner '90s supermodel with these relaxed-fit jeans from Madewell.

$98 $70

Shop Now

AGOLDE Low Rise Baggy

AGOLDE Low Rise Baggy
Revolve

AGOLDE Low Rise Baggy

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are just a few celebs who don Agolde jeans.

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean

"I have an obsession with these jeans," wrote one happy reviewer. "They are they perfect amount of loose and baggy that can be dressed up or down. They are very comfortable too."

Everlane The Baggy Jean

Everlane The Baggy Jean
Everlane

Everlane The Baggy Jean

Made with a blend of organic cotton and stretchy TENCEL Lyocell fiber, these jeans offer a lightweight and comfy fit.

BDG Rih Extreme Baggy Mid-Rise Jean

BDG Rih Extreme Baggy Mid-Rise Jean
Urban Outfitters

BDG Rih Extreme Baggy Mid-Rise Jean

Available in fall-ready khaki, light wash, dark wash and black, these ultra wide-legged jeans feature a mid-rise and slouchy fit.

Warp + Weft NCE Wide Leg 33"

Warp + Weft NCE Wide Leg 33"
Warp + Weft

Warp + Weft NCE Wide Leg 33"

Available in plus and straight sizes, these baggy jeans are made from 99% cotton with a touch of spandex for stretch.

AE Stretch Super High-Waisted Cargo Baggy Wide-Leg Jean

AE Stretch Super High-Waisted Cargo Baggy Wide-Leg Jean
American Eagle

AE Stretch Super High-Waisted Cargo Baggy Wide-Leg Jean

Combine the baggy jean and cargo pant trend with these patch pocket-adorned pants. 

$60 $42

Shop Now

GAP High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans with Washwell

GAP High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans with Washwell
GAP

GAP High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans with Washwell

We love the '70s-inspired silhouette of GAP's high-waisted, wide-legged jeans.

RELATED CONTENT:

Good American's Friends & Family Sale Is Here: Save Up to 80% On Jeans, Dresses and More for Fall

Sales & Deals

Good American's Friends & Family Sale Is Here: Save Up to 80% On Jeans, Dresses and More for Fall

Where to Buy Travis Kelce Jerseys Amid Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Style

Where to Buy Travis Kelce Jerseys Amid Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Frame Denim's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here: Take Up to 75% Off Celeb-Loved Jeans for Fall

Sales & Deals

Frame Denim's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here: Take Up to 75% Off Celeb-Loved Jeans for Fall

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans to Shop for Fall 2023

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans to Shop for Fall 2023

TikTok's Favorite Jeans Are 25% Off at Abercrombie's Denim Sale

Sales & Deals

TikTok's Favorite Jeans Are 25% Off at Abercrombie's Denim Sale

Start Your Fall-Fashion Shopping Now with Everlane's 25% Off Sale

Sales & Deals

Start Your Fall-Fashion Shopping Now with Everlane's 25% Off Sale

Here’s Why Abercrombie Is Our Go-To for Fall Wardrobe Essentials

Style

Here’s Why Abercrombie Is Our Go-To for Fall Wardrobe Essentials

Paris Hilton Reveals Which 2000s Trends Are Hot This Summer

Fashion

Paris Hilton Reveals Which 2000s Trends Are Hot This Summer

Shop Taylor Swift's Trendy Crossover Jeans and Leather Boots

Shopping

Shop Taylor Swift's Trendy Crossover Jeans and Leather Boots

Tags: