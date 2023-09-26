Style

Where to Buy Travis Kelce Jerseys Amid Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Travis Kelce Chiefs Jersey
David Eulitt/Getty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:10 AM PDT, September 26, 2023

Travis Kelce jersey sales skyrocketed after Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday. Here's where to get yours.

Taylor Swift's trip to cheer on Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce Sunday has the tight end's No. 87 jersey flying off shelves. Less than 24 hours after Swift was spotted at the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears, Kelce saw a nearly 400% increase in jersey sales.

The NFL's official e-commerce partner Fanatics told TMZ on Monday that Kelce "was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400 percent spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites."

Shop Travis Kelce Jerseys

The pairing has sparked all sorts of dating rumors — especially after being seen leaving the game together. Taylor also sat next to Donna Kelce, Travis' mom, chatting and laughing throughout the game. Though the two have not publicly confirmed any romantic connection and it is impossible to link Swifties to the skyrocketing jersey sales, everyone's new favorite athlete's jerseys are certainly a hot commodity.

Whether you're cheering on the Chiefs or Miss Americana's romance, here's where to buy top-selling Travis Kelce jerseys for watching the rest of the 2023-2024 NFL season in style.

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Game Jersey - Red

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Game Jersey - Red
Fanatics

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Game Jersey - Red

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Player Game Jersey - White

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Player Game Jersey - White
Fanatics

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Player Game Jersey - White

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Youth Game Jersey - Red

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Youth Game Jersey - Red
Fanatics

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Youth Game Jersey - Red

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVII Patch Away Game Jersey - White

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVII Patch Away Game Jersey - White
Fanatics

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVII Patch Away Game Jersey - White

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVII Patch Game Jersey - Red

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVII Patch Game Jersey - Red
Fanatics

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVII Patch Game Jersey - Red

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike 2023 Salute To Service Limited Jersey - Brown

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike 2023 Salute To Service Limited Jersey - Brown
Fanatics

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike 2023 Salute To Service Limited Jersey - Brown

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Youth 2023 Salute To Service Limited Jersey - Brown

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Youth 2023 Salute To Service Limited Jersey - Brown
Fanatics

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Youth 2023 Salute To Service Limited Jersey - Brown

