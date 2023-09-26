Where to Buy Travis Kelce Jerseys Amid Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Taylor Swift's trip to cheer on Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce Sunday has the tight end's No. 87 jersey flying off shelves. Less than 24 hours after Swift was spotted at the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears, Kelce saw a nearly 400% increase in jersey sales.

The NFL's official e-commerce partner Fanatics told TMZ on Monday that Kelce "was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400 percent spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites."

The pairing has sparked all sorts of dating rumors — especially after being seen leaving the game together. Taylor also sat next to Donna Kelce, Travis' mom, chatting and laughing throughout the game. Though the two have not publicly confirmed any romantic connection and it is impossible to link Swifties to the skyrocketing jersey sales, everyone's new favorite athlete's jerseys are certainly a hot commodity.

Whether you're cheering on the Chiefs or Miss Americana's romance, here's where to buy top-selling Travis Kelce jerseys for watching the rest of the 2023-2024 NFL season in style.

