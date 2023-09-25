Taylor Swift had her eyes open on Sunday while watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears inside Arrowhead Stadium. The 33-year-old singer was on hand in one of the suites, where she joined Donna and Ed Kelce as they cheered on Super Bowl-winning tight end Travis Kelce.

Not only was there action by Travis and the squad on the field, but fans had a front row seat to Taylor and all of her play-by-play reactions during the game. The "Blank Space" singer, who wore a Chiefs jacket and KSUBI denim shorts in the suite, couldn't control her emotions as she took in the sporting event from the bird's-eye view.

At one point, the GRAMMY-winning singer was seen letting out a big cheer as she held her hands in front of her face, possibly after Travis went on to score a touchdown -- and then hit one of his signature celebratory dances.

TS also shared a moment with Mama Kelce as they both stood and clapped. There may have been a point in the game where Donna had to explain a play, as Taylor was seen shrugging her shoulders.

All of the emotions just weren't for the game, though. At one point, the "Anti-Hero" singer gave the crowd a thumbs up.

In addition to chest bumps and high fives, Taylor let out some of her most expressive looks of excitement as the Chiefs went on to win the game, 41-10.

An eyewitness at the game told ET that Taylor was "just so very normal, just watching the game casually with Mama Kelce."

The eyewitness added, "Chiefs fans are being great, taking a picture, but then letting her be."

Taylor's expressions didn't stop inside the stadium. In a video captured after the game, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer was full of smiles and waves as she and Travis exited the venue side-by-side. Their night continued at the popular family eatery Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City.

According to an eyewitness, the athlete and songstress had a night of celebration.

"Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis," the eyewitness said. "The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

A source told ET, "Travis has never shied away from his desire to give dating with Taylor a try, which he even said during a press conference a few months ago after seeing Swift in concert. Travis and Taylor are taking things slowly, and not rushing into anything serious. Both are very career-focused, so the focus is on that for now, but that's not going to stop them from enjoying life when it's the right moment."

Taylor's NFL Sunday came after Travis revealed that he'd recently invited the singer to watch him play after being wowed by her concert at the stadium during her Eras Tour.

