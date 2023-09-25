Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce created quite the buzz on Sunday night when they decided to cap off a thrilling game at Arrowhead Stadium with a surprise late-night dinner. The star-studded pair's evening resulted in the shutdown of a popular restaurant as fans and diners gathered for an unexpected encounter with the two celebrities.

Taylor and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were seen leaving the stadium together, sending fans into a frenzy on social media. The unexpected rendezvous had Swifties and sports enthusiasts alike speculating about the nature of their relationship.

The real surprise, however, awaited fans at Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City. Patrons who were already dining there on Sunday night found themselves in the midst of an extraordinary encounter.

An eyewitness tells ET, "Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m."

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

A source tells ET, "Travis has never shied away from his desire to give dating with Taylor a try, which he even said during a press conference a few months ago after seeing Swift in concert. Travis and Taylor are taking things slowly, and not rushing into anything serious. Both are very career-focused, so the focus is on that for now, but that's not going to stop them from enjoying life when it's the right moment."

The Chiefs had lots to celebrate after beating the Chicago Bears, 41-10.

One diner tells ET, "So we went to Prime Social Rooftop for my friend's 22nd birthday. They informed us before we left that they had a 'hard close' at 8 p.m. and of course, seeing that Taylor was at the Chiefs game, we were already joking that she was going to be there."

As the clock neared 8 p.m., the restaurant staff approached diners with to-go boxes, informing them that they had to vacate the premises. To compensate for the early closure, the staff graciously offered free drinks at their sister restaurant a few floors down. The restaurant patrons couldn't help but wonder if this unusual situation was for the benefit of Taylor and Travis.

When asked about the unexpected turn of events, the restaurant staff maintained a shroud of secrecy, smiling and replying that they "can't confirm or deny" the reason for the abrupt closure. However, as conversations with the staff continued, it became evident that they were thrilled about the special guests in attendance and even promised to convey greetings to Taylor.

Becky Bien Stevenson

After relocating to the sister restaurant, the group of diners noticed a growing crowd outside and were informed by their waitress that some of Taylor's security personnel were seated just a few booths away. Eager for a glimpse of the pop sensation, they decided to make their way up the stairs, only to find the doors locked and guarded, resulting in good-natured laughter at their bold attempt.

While the diners missed out on a chance to see the couple up close, the unique experience left them in awe. The patron summed up the evening by saying, "I wish I could’ve seen her, but it was amazing!!"

Taylor's appearance at Sunday's game comes after Kelce revealed that he'd recently invited the singer to watch him play after being wowed by her concert at the stadium during her Eras Tour.

While on The Pat McAfee Show, the 33-year-old NFL pro said, "I threw the ball in her court. I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So we'll see. We'll see what happens in the near future."

While Travis wouldn't further confirm or deny the romance rumors between him and Taylor, he noted that the chatter around his life doesn't really bother him, stating, "It's life, baby. It's life. I threw it out there."

He revealed in July that he tried to give Taylor his number during her Kansas City concert. Two months later, romance rumors began swirling around the pair, though a source told ET that they are not officially dating.

"Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her," the source said at the time. "He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football."

RELATED CONTENT: