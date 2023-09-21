Travis Kelce might have a plus one at an upcoming Kansas City Chiefs game. During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, the 33-year-old tight end revealed that he invited Taylor Swift to see him play at Arrowhead Stadium after watching her wow the crowd at the venue on her Eras Tour.

"I threw the ball in her court. I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit,' so we'll see," he said. "We'll see what happens in the near future."

While Travis wouldn't further confirm or deny the romance rumors between him and Taylor, he noted that the chatter around his life doesn't really bother him.

"It's life, baby. It's life," he said. "I threw it out there."

He did indeed, as he revealed in July that he tried to get Taylor his number during her Kansas City concert. Two months later, romance rumors began swirling around the pair, though a source told ET that they are not officially dating.

"Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her," the source said. "He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football."

While Travis has largely played coy about details surrounding his love life, his brother, Jason Kelce, has been happy to weigh in on the situation.

"It's hilarious how much traction this has actually got. Right now, it's [like] the game in school called telephone, where everybody's just whispering in each other's ear, just hearing some random stuff," Travis said on The Pat McAfee Show.

"No one actually knows what's going on," he added, noting that that includes his brother.

"You got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides. [He's saying] he doesn't know, it's true, it's this and that... And then not even a week later tell everybody that it's 100 percent true," Travis said, alluding to his brother's 94WIP Morning Show comments. "I mean, the guy is absolutely ridiculous. Can't stay out of the freaking headlines... Please everybody stop asking my brother about my love life."

Amid all the speculation, Travis went on the Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari podcast and revealed what kind of woman he's looking for.

"My mother is an absolute angel, so I kind of base... who I look at in a significant other based off of how kind-hearted and sweet my mother is," he said. "You've got to have some sort of sweetness to you."

As for dating dealbreakers, Travis said he looks for someone "grounded," adding, "High maintenance and I'm out the door. I've never been a part of that... If you're arrogant or you think you're snooty or higher or above people, that's the biggest turn-off for me."

When it comes to a timeline for his love story, Travis isn't going to force anything.

"I'm just out here living my life. I don't like to put parameters [on things]," he explained. "I like to believe that all that stuff will come genuine and natural and I won't have to think about getting into that part of my life ahead of time, it will all kind of just... the stars will align, I guess. At least, that's what I'm banking on."

