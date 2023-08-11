Sales & Deals

TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are 25% Off — Plus, Save An Extra 15% With This Secret Code

By Lauren Gruber
Abercrombie & Fitch Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch

These days, TikTok can't get enough of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans. There's a ton to love about Abercrombie's stretchy denim that's still soft and structured for all-day comfort and style. If you want to try the brand's fan-favorite jeans for yourself, you can save on all the TikTok-viral denim styles at this weekend's Abercrombie jeans sale. 

Now through Monday, August 14, Abercrombie's Semi-Annual Denim Sale is offering 25% off every pair of the brand's best-selling jeans — plus, an additional 15% off when you use the discount code DENIMAF at checkout. You don't want to miss this opportunity to stock up on new denim for the start of fall and the back-to-school season. 

Abercrombie is marking down the popular Curve Love jeans, but it's the '90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans that TikTok has become obsessed with. These popular jeans are made with built-in stretch for superior comfort and feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist. Pair the vintage feel with a tucked or untucked shirt for an everyday look. 

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

These 90's-style ultra jeans have a split-hem detail that'll make your outfit stand out. There is a vintage feel and refined details throughout these jeans.

$89$57
WITH CODE DENIMAF
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

These jeans have everything we want in fall denim: a goes-with-everything medium wash, five inseam options, and a relaxed fit through the leg while still making your booty look amazing. An extra two inches through the hip makes these jeans a great solution for curvier bodies.

$90$57
WITH CODE DENIMAF

For more trending fits and TikTok-favorites, we've rounded up can't-miss affordable denim styles for women below. Plus, be sure to check out all the best back-to-school clothes sales happening right now to fully refresh your fall wardrobe. 

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Rise Baggy Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Rise Baggy Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Rise Baggy Jean

Achieve a laid-back look with these TikTok-approved baggy jeans — also available in Curve Love — that sit just below the belly button. 

$90$57
WITH CODE DENIMAF
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

These jeans feature Abercrombie's highest rise that sits at your natural waist, so you can wear them with your shirt tucked or not. Curve Love also features an additional 2" through the hip and thigh to help eliminate waist-gap.

$100$64
WITH CODE DENIMAF
Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean

This Mid Rise Straight Jean features a vintage stretch fabric, goes-with-everything black wash and full-length leg. 

$90$57
WITH CODE DENIMAF
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Vintage Flare Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Vintage Flare Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Vintage Flare Jean

The secret to creating an hourglass figure? A pair of '70s-esque flares that highlight curves in all the right places.

$90$57
WITH CODE DENIMAF
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

These ultra high rise ankle jeans are the perfect mix of straight and relaxed fits with distressed details and a frayed hem to make them your new go-to. 

$99$63
WITH CODE DENIMAF
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean

"I have an obsession with these jeans," wrote one happy reviewer. "They are they perfect amount of loose and baggy that can be dressed up or down. They are very comfortable too."

$90$57
WITH CODE DENIMAF
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Mom Jean

These mom jeans are great if you want something different in your wardrobe.

$100$64
WITH CODE DENIMAF
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean

The Internet's favorite Abercrombie curve love jeans have an extra few inches in the hip to eliminate waist gapping.

$99$63
WITH CODE DENIMAF

