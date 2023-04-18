Between her sold-out Eras Tour and recent outings in New York City, there's no shortage of fashion content from Taylor Swift these days. The pop star stepped out last night in NYC's SoHo neighborhood for dinner with a friend and served us yet another fabulous (and attainable) street style moment.

Similar to her look for dinner with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, Swift kept it comfy and casual with another pair of wide-legged jeans and a black top. This time around, she opted for grey-black denim from Agolde with a criss-cross waistband, a short-sleeve henley and chunky black boots from The Row. Swift accessorized with a gold choker necklace and black saddle bag from Rebecca Minkoff.

Luckily for us, her latest street style moment is easy to recreate — even if you're on a budget. Below, we've rounded up everything you need for a similar look to Taylor Swift's most recent New York City outfit, from crossover waist jeans to leather ankle boots.

