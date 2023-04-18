Shopping

Taylor Swift's Crossover Jeans and Leather Boots Are An Easy Way to Upgrade an Everyday Outfit

By Lauren Gruber
Between her sold-out Eras Tour and recent outings in New York City, there's no shortage of fashion content from Taylor Swift these days. The pop star stepped out last night in NYC's SoHo neighborhood for dinner with a friend and served us yet another fabulous (and attainable) street style moment. 

Similar to her look for dinner with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, Swift kept it comfy and casual with another pair of wide-legged jeans and a black top. This time around, she opted for grey-black denim from Agolde with a criss-cross waistband, a short-sleeve henley and chunky black boots from The Row. Swift accessorized with a gold choker necklace and black saddle bag from Rebecca Minkoff.

Luckily for us, her latest street style moment is easy to recreate — even if you're on a budget. Below, we've rounded up everything you need for a similar look to Taylor Swift's most recent New York City outfit, from crossover waist jeans to leather ankle boots.

Shop Taylor Swift's Crossover Waist Jeans

Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

Abercrombie and Fitch is revered on TikTok for its high-quality, well-fitting jeans — including this crossover waist pair in washed black.

$100$60
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

These criss-cross jeans are also available in Curve Love to accommodate for wider hips.

$89
Good American Good 90s High Waist Crossover Waistband Nonstretch Jeans
Good American Good 90s High Waist Crossover Waistband Nonstretch Jeans
Nordstrom
Good American Good 90s High Waist Crossover Waistband Nonstretch Jeans

Available in sizes 0-20, these jeans have the same crossover waist, wide leg and washed black finish as Swift's.

$165$132
Princess Polly Holly Asymmetric Straight Leg Jean
Princess Polly Holly Asymmetric Straight Leg Jean
Princess Polly
Princess Polly Holly Asymmetric Straight Leg Jean

Shop these slightly baggy asymmetric jeans while they're still on sale with code NIGHT25.

$76$57
WITH CODE NIGHT25

Shop Taylor Swift's Henley Top

GAP Fitted Ribbed Henley T-Shirt
GAP Fitted Ribbed Henley T-Shirt
GAP Factory
GAP Fitted Ribbed Henley T-Shirt

Cute and casual, this ribbed henley tee goes with virtually any bottoms and comes in a rainbow of colors.

$30$15
PrettyGarden Women's Ribbed Henley Top
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Ribbed Henley Top
Amazon
PrettyGarden Women's Ribbed Henley Top

Taylor wore a black top, but this henley also comes in seven other colors from red to white.

$24
Hollister Seamless Fabric Henley Bodysuit
Hollister Seamless Fabric Henley Bodysuit
Hollister
Hollister Seamless Fabric Henley Bodysuit

For a bodysuit option, we love this henley from Hollister.

$27$16

Shop Taylor Swift's Chunky Black Boots

Vagabond Shoemakers Tara Chelsea Boot
Vagabond Shoemakers Tara Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Vagabond Shoemakers Tara Chelsea Boot

"These are the most comfortable boots I have," praised one five-star reviewer of these chunky leather boots. "I could wear them everyday."

$200
Steve Madden Women's Howler Ankle Boot
Steve Madden Women's Howler Ankle Boot
Amazon
Steve Madden Women's Howler Ankle Boot

On sale for just $80, these 100% leather chunky boots are a steal.

$100$80

Shop Taylor Swift's Gold Chain Choker

Eye Candy LA Luxe Nina 18K Goldplated Chain Necklace/12"
Eye Candy LA Luxe Nina 18K Goldplated Chain Necklace/12"
Saks Off 5th
Eye Candy LA Luxe Nina 18K Goldplated Chain Necklace/12"

Wear this chunky chain as a statement on its own, or layer it with with necklaces of varying lengths.

$124$64
Mejuri Mixed Link Chain Charm Necklace
Mejuri Mixed Link Chain Charm Necklace
Mejuri
Mejuri Mixed Link Chain Charm Necklace

This mixed chain necklace looks stunning as-is, but you can also add a charm to its center loop.

$275

Shop Taylor Swift's Black Saddle Bag

Kate Spade New York Knott Medium Saddle Bag
Kate Spade New York Knott Medium Saddle Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Knott Medium Saddle Bag

Outfitted with plenty of pockets, this genuine leather bag is just the right size for all your essentials.

$218
Cuyana Double Moon Saddle Bag
Double Moon Saddle Bag
Cuyana
Cuyana Double Moon Saddle Bag

Genuine Italian leather makes this saddle bag simply luxurious.

$348

