Taylor Swift's Crossover Jeans and Leather Boots Are An Easy Way to Upgrade an Everyday Outfit
Between her sold-out Eras Tour and recent outings in New York City, there's no shortage of fashion content from Taylor Swift these days. The pop star stepped out last night in NYC's SoHo neighborhood for dinner with a friend and served us yet another fabulous (and attainable) street style moment.
Similar to her look for dinner with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, Swift kept it comfy and casual with another pair of wide-legged jeans and a black top. This time around, she opted for grey-black denim from Agolde with a criss-cross waistband, a short-sleeve henley and chunky black boots from The Row. Swift accessorized with a gold choker necklace and black saddle bag from Rebecca Minkoff.
Luckily for us, her latest street style moment is easy to recreate — even if you're on a budget. Below, we've rounded up everything you need for a similar look to Taylor Swift's most recent New York City outfit, from crossover waist jeans to leather ankle boots.
Shop Taylor Swift's Crossover Waist Jeans
Abercrombie and Fitch is revered on TikTok for its high-quality, well-fitting jeans — including this crossover waist pair in washed black.
These criss-cross jeans are also available in Curve Love to accommodate for wider hips.
Available in sizes 0-20, these jeans have the same crossover waist, wide leg and washed black finish as Swift's.
Shop these slightly baggy asymmetric jeans while they're still on sale with code NIGHT25.
Shop Taylor Swift's Henley Top
Cute and casual, this ribbed henley tee goes with virtually any bottoms and comes in a rainbow of colors.
Taylor wore a black top, but this henley also comes in seven other colors from red to white.
For a bodysuit option, we love this henley from Hollister.
Shop Taylor Swift's Chunky Black Boots
"These are the most comfortable boots I have," praised one five-star reviewer of these chunky leather boots. "I could wear them everyday."
On sale for just $80, these 100% leather chunky boots are a steal.
Shop Taylor Swift's Gold Chain Choker
Wear this chunky chain as a statement on its own, or layer it with with necklaces of varying lengths.
This mixed chain necklace looks stunning as-is, but you can also add a charm to its center loop.
Shop Taylor Swift's Black Saddle Bag
Outfitted with plenty of pockets, this genuine leather bag is just the right size for all your essentials.
Genuine Italian leather makes this saddle bag simply luxurious.
