Taylor Swift Spotted Out For Another Dinner in NYC -- See the Pic!

Grabbing a bite while out and about in the Big Apple! Taylor Swift was spotted on Monday out and about in New York City.

The newly single "Anti-Hero" songstress was all smiles as she was spotted stepping out of an SUV in New York and heading out for a low-key night on the town.

The outing -- which took place during a few days off from her ongoing The Eras Tour -- Swift wore a brown short-sleeve top, jeans, and black boots from The Row.

Swift beamed as she walked through the city, reportedly on her way to grab dinner at a restaurant in SoHo, according to TMZ.

The fun night out comes one week after Swift was spotted grabbing dinner in NYC with her friend and longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley, just days after ET broke the news of Swift's split from boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

For that outing, the 33-year-old singer rocked a black, off-the-shoulder top with a pair of embroidered high-waisted jeans and black heels for the occasion. She accessorized the look with a glittering handbag and her signature red lipstick.

ET learned last week that Swift and Alwyn's split earlier this month was amicable and "it was not dramatic." ET was told that "the relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows."

The next stop on Swift's tour is the NRG Stadium, in Houston, Texas, for three consecutive shows, kicking off April 21.

For more on Swift and Alwyn's high-profile split, check out the video below.

