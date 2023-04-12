What's Next for Joe Alwyn After Taylor Swift Breakup

Joe Alwyn is busy on set in the wake of his high profile split from Taylor Swift.

The 32-year-old actor recently journeyed to Hungary to begin principal photography on his upcoming film, The Brutalist, opposite Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce, it was announced on Tuesday. Brady Corbet is directing the project, which he co-wrote alongside partner Mona Fastvold.

The Brutalist is said to follow architect László Toth (Brody) and his wife, Erzsébet (Jones), as they flee post-war Europe to build a new life in America, where they cross paths with a wealthy client (Pearce) who changes their lives forever.

While details about Alwyn's part have not yet been revealed, this marks his first role since starring in Lena Dunham's Catherine Called Birdy on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu's Conversations With Friends.

Alwyn also recently reteamed with his The Favourite director, Yorgos Lanthimos, to shoot AND. Plot details have been kept under wraps, but the confirmed cast also includes Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Margaret Qualley, among others. No word on when AND is expected to be released, but it is currently said to be in post-production after completing filming in New Orleans last fall.

Meanwhile, Swift's The Eras Tour is in full swing.

"Taylor and Joe are in totally different places in their lives right now," a source recently told ET. "It was more of Taylor's decision to break up, but both of them realized that they weren't completely right for one another. They had been together for such a long time and were spending so much time together, but their personalities were just too different. Joe is more introverted, shy and quiet."

The former couple was together for six years before calling it quits in March. ET was first to confirm the news on Saturday, with a source telling ET that the split was amicable.

"She's very focused on touring and her career right now," a source said. "Taylor has nothing but respect for Joe and really loved and enjoyed all the time and memories she shared with him. They had a deep connection and she really appreciated that. She hopes they can be friendly in the future."

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Split: Signs They Were Over This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

John Mayer Makes Surprising Confession About His Song 'Paper Doll'

Why Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Broke Up After Six Years

Nick Cannon Jokes Taylor Swift Could Be the Mother of His Next Child

Newly Single Taylor Swift Spotted Out to Dinner in NYC

Related Gallery