Nick Cannon Jokes Newly Single Taylor Swift Could Be the Mother of His Next Child: 'I'm All In'
Nick Cannon Spills Secret to Spending Time With 12 Kids and His …
'I Still Believe' Deleted Scene: KJ Apa and Britt Robertson Shar…
Andy Cohen Says Vanderpump Rules' Reunion Is a 'Top 10' of All T…
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Split: Signs They Were Over
Hilary Swank in 'Pure Heaven' After Welcoming Twins at 48
Millie Bobby Brown on Date Night With Jake Bongiovi and ‘Strange…
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Celebrate First Easter With Daughte…
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Inside the Multiple Love Triangles and…
Taylor Swift's 'Lavender Haze' Music Video Decoded: All Easter E…
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump While Decorating Christmas Tree
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Working Out Issues to Keep 'Twin…
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
Coolio Dead at 59: Inside the Hip-Hop Legend’s Career
Kaley Cuoco Shares Glimpse of Life at Home With Newborn Daughter
Billy Gardell Spills on Season 4 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and Hi…
Lotus Band Member Chuck Morris and 20-Year-Old Son Found Dead 3 …
Jeremy Renner's Nephew on 'Terrifying' Moment He Thought His Unc…
'Succession’s Brian Cox on Getting ‘Closure’ in Final Season and…
Ryan Reynolds Calls Out Media for Announcing Baby No. 4’s Birth …
Nick Cannon wants to meet Taylor Swift at midnight.
The 42-year-old entertainer joked that he would "absolutely" love to have a baby with the newly-single Swift in an interview on The Howard Stern Show on Monday. Cannon is shooting his shot here for baby no. 13, which just so happens to be Swift's legendary lucky number.
Cannon is already a father to 12 children by six different mothers.
In his appearance with Howard Stern and co-host Robin Quivers, Cannon was asked whether he's done having kids.
"Every time I answer this question – I can never answer it correctly because I don’t know," the Masked Singerhost admitted with a laugh.
"I'm happy currently with the [children] that I got," he continued, noting that any future baby mommas would "have to be amazing."
That's when Stern jumped in to ask about who Cannon's top pick would be -- to which he appropriately replied with a laugh, "I'm not doin' this. I can see the headlines."
It was Stern who suggested Swift, asking if she was "amazing" enough.
"Absolutely! I'm in, let's go!" Cannon replied. "I'm all in."
ET broke the news over the weekend that Swift and her longtime love, Joe Alwyn, had split after six years together.
Praising her as an "amazing songwriter," Cannon said he admires Swift's ability to be "so vulnerable and open with all her music."
But where he really thinks they could bond is over the shared experience of dating as a celebrity.
"Me and Taylor's numbers are very similar when we're talking about being in these streets," Cannon mused. "I think she would relate to me very well based off of like, 'Yo, you've dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I. We would probably really understand each other."
When Quivers noted that Swift is now single, Cannon was quick to quip, "You know I know that! My Spidey-senses is tingling."
Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey. He also shares Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.
Cannon is set to begin hosting a new radio show, The Daily Cannon, beginning Monday, April 24 at 9 a.m. ET on Amazon AMP.
The Howard Stern Show airs live Mondays through Wednesdays at 7 a.m. ET on SiriusXM channel Howard 100.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nick Cannon Clarifies He Doesn't Give His Kids' Mothers an 'Allowance'
Nick Cannon Says He Regrets Not Having Kids With Ex Christina Milian
Nick Cannon Praises Ex-Wife Mariah Carey: 'She Is a Gift From God'