Taylor Swift is single in the city!

The "Anti-Hero" singer was spotted grabbing dinner in New York City with her friend and longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, and his fiancée, Margaret Qualley, just days after news of Swift's split from boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Videos and photos shared on social media show Swift smiling as she stepped out for dinner with the couple at Via Carota restaurant in downtown Manhattan, just blocks away from Cornelia Street, which was the inspiration for one of Swift's songs on her Lover album -- fittingly named after the street where she once had a home -- and believed to be inspired by Alwyn.

"And I hope I never lose you, hope it never ends / I’d never walk Cornelia Street again / That’s the kind of heartbreak time could never mend / I’d never walk Cornelia Street again," Swift sings on the 2019 track.

The 33-year-old singer, who is currently on her The Eras tour, rocked a black, off-the-shoulder top with a pair of embroidered high-waisted jeans and black heels for the occasion. She accessorized the look with a glittering handbag and her signature red lipstick.

While Swift kept her jewelry to a minimum Monday night, eagle-eyed fans are speculating that the necklace she's seen wearing in the shots is the same "J" necklace that Alwyn gave her.

The sighting marks the first time Swift has been seen in public since ET exclusively learned Saturday that she and Alwyn called it quits a few weeks ago after six years of dating.

ET has also learned that the split was amicable and "it was not dramatic." ET's told, "the relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows." The next stop on Swift's tour is Tampa, Florida, with the first of three Tampa dates kicking off on Thursday.

It wasn't so long ago when Swift and Alwyn were said to have been in a great place in their relationship. They started dating in late 2016, and a source told ET back in October that they were "doing great" and that their "relationship is super strong."

That update came just hours after Swift dropped her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights, followed by seven additional songs released in her surprise 3am Edition of the album, several of which Swift confirmed were inspired by her and Alwyn's romance, and the lengths they go to quiet the outside noise.

For his part, Alwyn, 32, told British Vogue in September 2018 that he's keenly aware fans always want to be in the know when it came to his and Swift's relationship.

"I’m aware people want to know about that side of things," he told the magazine in reference to Swift. "I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people."

