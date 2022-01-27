The Best Celeb-Approved Platform Boots to Shop Now

If you've noticed an influx in the number of people sporting chunky, high-top bootie styles, your eyes definitely haven't been deceiving you -- platform boots are having a moment this winter. From TikTok to the closets of Hollywood's most stylish stars, these shoes are practically everywhere.

Not only are we totally here for this '90s trend resurgence, but we're also more than ready to invest in a timeless pair of our own platform boots to wear all winter long -- with style inspiration courtesy of celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Kourtney Kardashian, no less.

Kourtney Kardashian's style has reached peak levels of grunge-chic this year -- and as a result, chunky platform boots have undoubtedly become a staple part of her wardrobe. Whether you're dressing them up or down, these shoes can provide so much outfit versatility and comfort.

GET THE LOOK:

It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez loves a good pair of boots. From walking the streets of New York to performing live on stage, the star always manages to up her style game (often quite literally) with a pair of daring, sky-high boots -- occasionally, even from her own DSW shoe collection. During a recent appearance on The Voice, J.Lo rocked a style of '70s-esque, white platform boots with a 7-inch heel during her performance.

NBC

GET THE LOOK:

What better way to kick start the new year than with a new pair of chunky, platform boots? Check out ET Style's picks for other affordable platform boots to shop this winter below. Looking to tap into all of the fashion trends happening in 2022 and beyond? Shop Kendall Jenner's comfy North Face shoes, and browse through Halle Berry's go-to Amazon leggings.

