Kendall Jenner's Comfy North Face Shoes Are on Sale at Nordstrom

By Wesley Horvath‍
Kendall Jenner
Getty Images

Kendall Jenner cozied up with her boyfriend, Devin Booker, in some adorable winter slippers. The model took to Instagram to post a few pics of her in a cute cabin, including some shots that highlight her fashionable and comfortable slippers -- and the best part is the exact pair is currently on sale at Nordstrom!

Maybe you’re trying to find a replacement for your old winter boots or you’re just looking for some new cold-weather shoes to add to your closet. Regardless of the reason, Jenner gave us the perfect excuse to pursue The North Face ThermoBall Slippers, which are 25% off at Nordstrom.

The model’s North Face shoes are water-resistant, which makes trudging through snow and sleet a lot more bearable. Plus, the inside of the slippers is insulated with soft, cozy fleece fabric. The slippers come in a variety of colors, including red plaid, white leopard print and sleek black. 

If you can’t find Jenner’s slippers in your size, don’t worry because The North Face has a couple of similar winter-ready shoes that are just as cute and functional as the ThermoBall Slippers. If you’re scouring for deals beyond slippers and winter booties, Nordstorm has you covered. The retailer also has major deals on Zella products up to 20% off and up to 25% off on Home Essentials

Scroll down to shop the star’s shoes from the Nordstrom sale along with similar styles. 

Black ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper
Black ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper
Nordstrom
Black ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper
These ThermoBall Slippers in black are the exact match for Kendall Jenner's kicks. 
$55$41 AT NORDSTROM
$55 AT AMAZON
Silver Grey Leopard Print ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper
Leopard Print ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper from Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Silver Grey Leopard Print ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper
These light grey leopard-print slippers are insulated with super plush fabric. Prints might not technically be neutral in the fashion realm, but we think these slippers would pair well with any outfit. 
$55$41
Red Plaid ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper
Red Plaid ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper from Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Red Plaid ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper
Plaid is the perfect winter pattern. These ThermoBall slippers are the perfect statement piece to pair with a sherpa jacket or flannel coat. 
$55$41
Taupe Green ThermoBall Ankle Boot
Taupe Green ThermoBall Ankle Boots on Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Taupe Green ThermoBall Ankle Boot
The inside of these adorable taupe green ankle boots are covered with fluffy faux fur. It's the ultimate winter boot! 
$109
Grape Heather Purple ThermoBall Ankle Boot
Grape Heather Purple ThermoBall Ankle Boot
Nordstrom
Grape Heather Purple ThermoBall Ankle Boot
Like its taupe counterpart, these heather purple boots are insulated with faux fur. Plus, the outside is coated with a water-wicking material to keep your feet dry this winter. 
$109

Want the ease of sliding your feet in a slipper and the luxury of bundling up your ankles this winter? Then, check out the ThermoBall Traction Booties on The North Face. They're super similar to the model's ThermoBall slippers. 

ThermoBall Traction Booties in Black
Women's ThermoBall Traction Booties in Black
The North Face
ThermoBall Traction Booties in Black
These booties are like a hybrid between ankle boots and slippers. Seriously, they keep your ankles covered and warm and you can easily slip your feet inside them. Truly the best of both worlds. 
$65
ThermoBall Traction Booties in Phantom Grey Heather Print
Women's ThermoBall Traction Booties in Phantom Grey Heather Print
The North Face
ThermoBall Traction Booties in Phantom Grey Heather Print
Phantom grey is an excellent way to describe the color of these booties because the heather texture gives the illusion that these boots are metallic. We think the color of these booties is bootiful. 
$65
ThermoBall Traction Booties in Shaded Spruce/Faded Rose
Women's ThermoBall Traction Booties in Shaded Spruce - Faded Rose
The North Face
ThermoBall Traction Booties in Shaded Spruce/Faded Rose
We love the bright color-blocking design. 
$65
ThermoBall Traction Booties in Tin Grey - Tossed Logo Print
Women's ThermoBall Traction Booties in Tin Grey - Tossed Logo Print
The North Face
ThermoBall Traction Booties in Tin Grey - Tossed Logo Print
These feature an all-over North Face logo print. 
$65

