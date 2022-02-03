Shopping

The Best Winter Boots for Women That Are Stylish, Functional and Warm

By Dale Arden Chong‍
Best Winter Boots 2021
Imagining winter fashion without a sturdy pair of boots is like thinking about teens without TikTok: impossible. Even though the contents of nearly everyone's wardrobe has become more sweatshirts and sweatpants than anything else, there's no doubt that a pair of the best winter boots will do a closet good. And if you're looking for the perfect style to add to your collection of winter shoes, you've come to the right place.

Shopping for the essential winter boot style is a task that's often easier said than done. After all, you're not only preparing for the cold weather, but you're also dealing with the season's elements (snow, rain, ice, and anything else that comes with the winter months). Luckily, the best winter boots can handle it all, and then some.

ET understands that a cold-weather wardrobe simply isn't complete without the best winter boots, so we searched high and low for the styles worth adding to the footwear mix. From ultra-warm UGGs with faux fur lining and cool, edgy lug-sole Chelsea boot styles to unpredictable options that are just as chic and cozy, we gathered our favorite warm winter boots for you to peruse, starting now.

Ahead, shop the best winter boot styles to start wearing this season. Trust us, these boots are so cozy, you might even be tempted to skip the thick socks.

The Snow Boot

From pillowy soft boots that bring the puffer trend to your feet to new, updated takes on the classic snow boot, these might be the next type of boots to take the fashion world by storm.

The North Face ThermoBall Ankle Boot
The North Face ThermoBall Ankle Boot
Amazon
The North Face ThermoBall Ankle Boot
When in doubt, you can count on the outdoors brand The North Face to create a snow boot ready for anything.
$110
SorelCaribou Boot
Sorel Caribou Boot
Backcountry
SorelCaribou Boot
The Caribou Boot from Sorel is the winter proof boot that will give you the warmth you're seeking. It has a rubber sole and waterproof, seam-sealed construction to make stepping a slushy puddle NBD. They might just be the best winter snow boots you'll ever own.
$170$127
Nike Tanjun High Rise
Nike Tanjun High Rise
Nike
Nike Tanjun High Rise
Stay warm and stylish in these sporty Nike Tanjun High Rise Boots. Available in Black, White, and Off-White, these boots are currently 17% off.
$85$70
Ugg Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie
Ugg Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie
Nordstrom
Ugg Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie
What's not to love about an Ugg snow boot? It's waterproof with a rugged appeal and a rubber sole with excellent traction. For extra comfort, not only does it have a faux fur lining, but it also has plush UGGpure™, a textile made entirely from wool but designed to feel and wear like genuine shearling.
$250
Crocs Classic Lined NEO Puff Boot
Crocs Classic Lined NEO Puff Boot
Crocs
Crocs Classic Lined NEO Puff Boot
These Crocs Classic Lined NEO Puff Boots are a warm take on the Classic Croc shoes.
$75
Sorel Joan of Arctic Boot
Sorel Joan of Arctic Boot
Backcountry
Sorel Joan of Arctic Boot
For deep snow with the best protection from snow, we highly recommend Sorel's Joan of Arctic Boot.
$210$127
Moon Boot Glance Metallic Rubber Snow Boots
Moon Boot Glance Metallic Rubber Snow Boots
Net-A-Porter
Moon Boot Glance Metallic Rubber Snow Boots
Let's be honest: There are few winter boot styles out there quite as iconic as Moon Boot. Why not wear the iconic style this winter?
$145

The Fur Lined Boot

What is winter without a warm boot with faux fur lining? Whether you get yourself a dependable pair of UGG boots (they're great at any height) or opt for a style from another brand like Sorel boots, you'll never want to take these off.

UGG Classic Short II Fashion Boot
UGG Classic Short II Fashion Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Short II Fashion Boot
You can never go wrong with a classic UGG boot -- especially when you're working with ultra-cold temperatures.
$170$121
Totes Rikki Snow Boot
Totes Rikki Snow Boot
DSW
Totes Rikki Snow Boot
The Totes Rikki Snow Boot is the ultimate weather-proof snow boot with waterproof nylon upper, faux fur trim and lining, and Thermolite insole. 
$69$40
Bean Boots, 10" Shearling-Lined
L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 10" Shearling-Lined
L.L. Bean
Bean Boots, 10" Shearling-Lined
Good for snow, rain or whatever inclement weather you're facing, the classic Bean Boot will prevent cold feet. L.L. Bean has been making these for more than 100 years, so you know they have to be good. 
$249
Sorel Out N About III Classic Booties
Sorel Out N About III Classic Booties
Macy's
Sorel Out N About III Classic Booties
Another great option featuring a rubber sole are these fur-lined boots from Sorel, which will look great with any of your casual winter outfits for the season.
$120

The Lug Sole Boot

Looking for a winter boot style that'll get the most wear? You won't go wrong with a leather lug-sole boot. Whether you opt for a slip-on Chelsea boot style with a rubber outsole or prefer the lace-up classic Dr. Martens style combat boot, this versatile style will be one to wear through winter and beyond.

Dr. Martens Jadon Boot
Dr. Martens Jadon Boot
Nordstrom
Dr. Martens Jadon Boot
Those looking for a classic combat boot style will love this updated option from Dr. Martens at Nordstrom, which features a solid platform sole.
$200
Timberland Linden Woods Boot
Timberland Linden Woods Boot
DSW
Timberland Linden Woods Boot
If you're tired of basic black, these suede boots from Timberland are a break from the ordinary and with a waterproof leather upper, you get a break from wet weather, too.
$130
Steve Madden Howler Chelsea Boot
Steve Madden Howler Chelsea Boot
DSW
Steve Madden Howler Chelsea Boot
Looking for a fashion girl-approved winter boot to sport this season? Steve Madden has you covered. 
$100
Sorel Brex Boot Chelsea
Sorel Brex Boot Chelsea
Zappos
Sorel Brex Boot Chelsea
Winter footwear and fashion don't usually align, but these Chelsea boots from Sorel defy all fashion logic. The insulated boots have lugs that take an arctic grip on snowy terrain without blemishing your stylish winter outfit.
$160$111

The Rain Boot

If you've had the chance to scroll through Instagram and see some of its biggest trends, odds are you saw one iteration of the rubber boot or another. Hunter boots have become a mainstay among the fashion set, and there's no doubt that with pair of warm wool socks or the addition of a removable liner in each waterproof boot will make these a versatile option for the colder months.

Hunter Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot
Hunter Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot
Nordstrom Rack
Hunter Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot
Score the royal-loved tall Hunter rain boots to keep your legs warm and dry this winter. Whether it's for the rainy or snowy days, these boots are the perfect go-to.
$150$80
Hunter Original Insulated Slipper Boot
Hunter Original Insulated Slipper Boot
Nordstrom
Hunter Original Insulated Slipper Boot
These Hunter boots have all the waterproof charm of the classic rain boot, but these have insulation!
$145
Bottega Veneta Rubber Rain Boots
Bottega Veneta Rubber Rain Boots
Net-A-Porter
Bottega Veneta Rubber Rain Boots
Want a high fashion take on the rain boot trend? Bottega Veneta has an option available for less than $700.
$650
UGG Women's Shelby Matte Rain Boot
UGG Women's Shelby Matte Rain Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Shelby Matte Rain Boot
A lightweight rain boot with the typical sheep fur lining to keep your feet warm on the cold rainy days.
$85
Muck Chore Tall Boot
Muck Chore Tall Boot
Muck Boots
Muck Chore Tall Boot
If you're looking for a rain boot sturdy enough to wear in deep snow, this Muck Boot is what you want. It has grippy traction and a chunky sole to make you feel invincible. 
$140

The Hiking Boot

Those of you looking for winter boots to take on any harsh element will love keeping a pair of winter hiking boots in their cold-weather wardrobe. Style these with your favorite pair of thick socks and leggings along with a heavy winter coat and you're good to go.

Timberland Malynn Boot
Timberland Malynn Boot
DSW
Timberland Malynn Boot
These waterproof boots from Timberland are made with a rubber sole, keeping any unwanted melting snow out and away from your feet.
$170$160
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Amazon
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
If you need a winter hiking boot, this this insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and the super-grippy rubber sole has traction that will help keep you going for miles.
$100$59
Red Wing 6" Classic Moc Boot
Red Wing
Free People
Red Wing 6" Classic Moc Boot
Add a pop of color and style to your winter outfits with these hiking-inspired boots. These hiking boots is featured in other colors with limited sizes.
$310

