The Best Winter Boots for Women That Are Stylish, Functional and Warm

Imagining winter fashion without a sturdy pair of boots is like thinking about teens without TikTok: impossible. Even though the contents of nearly everyone's wardrobe has become more sweatshirts and sweatpants than anything else, there's no doubt that a pair of the best winter boots will do a closet good. And if you're looking for the perfect style to add to your collection of winter shoes, you've come to the right place.

Shopping for the essential winter boot style is a task that's often easier said than done. After all, you're not only preparing for the cold weather, but you're also dealing with the season's elements (snow, rain, ice, and anything else that comes with the winter months). Luckily, the best winter boots can handle it all, and then some.

ET understands that a cold-weather wardrobe simply isn't complete without the best winter boots, so we searched high and low for the styles worth adding to the footwear mix. From ultra-warm UGGs with faux fur lining and cool, edgy lug-sole Chelsea boot styles to unpredictable options that are just as chic and cozy, we gathered our favorite warm winter boots for you to peruse, starting now.

Ahead, shop the best winter boot styles to start wearing this season. Trust us, these boots are so cozy, you might even be tempted to skip the thick socks.

The Snow Boot

From pillowy soft boots that bring the puffer trend to your feet to new, updated takes on the classic snow boot, these might be the next type of boots to take the fashion world by storm.

SorelCaribou Boot Backcountry SorelCaribou Boot The Caribou Boot from Sorel is the winter proof boot that will give you the warmth you're seeking. It has a rubber sole and waterproof, seam-sealed construction to make stepping a slushy puddle NBD. They might just be the best winter snow boots you'll ever own. $170 $127 Buy Now

Ugg Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie Nordstrom Ugg Adirondack III Waterproof Bootie What's not to love about an Ugg snow boot? It's waterproof with a rugged appeal and a rubber sole with excellent traction. For extra comfort, not only does it have a faux fur lining, but it also has plush UGGpure™, a textile made entirely from wool but designed to feel and wear like genuine shearling. $250 Buy Now

The Fur Lined Boot

What is winter without a warm boot with faux fur lining? Whether you get yourself a dependable pair of UGG boots (they're great at any height) or opt for a style from another brand like Sorel boots, you'll never want to take these off.

Bean Boots, 10" Shearling-Lined L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 10" Shearling-Lined Good for snow, rain or whatever inclement weather you're facing, the classic Bean Boot will prevent cold feet. L.L. Bean has been making these for more than 100 years, so you know they have to be good. $249 Buy Now

The Lug Sole Boot

Looking for a winter boot style that'll get the most wear? You won't go wrong with a leather lug-sole boot. Whether you opt for a slip-on Chelsea boot style with a rubber outsole or prefer the lace-up classic Dr. Martens style combat boot, this versatile style will be one to wear through winter and beyond.

Timberland Linden Woods Boot DSW Timberland Linden Woods Boot If you're tired of basic black, these suede boots from Timberland are a break from the ordinary and with a waterproof leather upper, you get a break from wet weather, too. $130 Buy Now

Sorel Brex Boot Chelsea Zappos Sorel Brex Boot Chelsea Winter footwear and fashion don't usually align, but these Chelsea boots from Sorel defy all fashion logic. The insulated boots have lugs that take an arctic grip on snowy terrain without blemishing your stylish winter outfit. $160 $111 Buy Now

The Rain Boot

If you've had the chance to scroll through Instagram and see some of its biggest trends, odds are you saw one iteration of the rubber boot or another. Hunter boots have become a mainstay among the fashion set, and there's no doubt that with pair of warm wool socks or the addition of a removable liner in each waterproof boot will make these a versatile option for the colder months.

Muck Chore Tall Boot Muck Boots Muck Chore Tall Boot If you're looking for a rain boot sturdy enough to wear in deep snow, this Muck Boot is what you want. It has grippy traction and a chunky sole to make you feel invincible. $140 Buy Now

The Hiking Boot

Those of you looking for winter boots to take on any harsh element will love keeping a pair of winter hiking boots in their cold-weather wardrobe. Style these with your favorite pair of thick socks and leggings along with a heavy winter coat and you're good to go.

Timberland Malynn Boot DSW Timberland Malynn Boot These waterproof boots from Timberland are made with a rubber sole, keeping any unwanted melting snow out and away from your feet. $170 $160 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Over 50% On Winter Boots and Clothing From Nordstrom Rack

Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Boots and Shoes

Selena Gomez's UGG Boots Are Nearly 40% Off at the Nordstrom Sale

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings for Staying Warm this Winter

The Best SkinCeuticals New Year Deals on Celeb-Loved Skincare Products

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings for Staying Warm this Winter

The Warmest Winter Coats to Shop Now -- Abercrombie, Canada Goose, Patagonia, The North Face and More

11 Must-Have Items to Help Fight the Winter Blues

The Best Face Masks for Winter to Shop Now