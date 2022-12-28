Sponsored by AllSaints

AllSaints Is Taking 20% Off Leather Jackets, Dresses, and Sweaters — Here’s What to Shop This Winter

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Allsaints winter sale
Allsaints

Whether you’re looking to invest in a timeless leather jacket at a discount or score a great deal on winter fashion essentials, this AllSaints sale is not one to miss.

Now through Tuesday, January 10, the apparel brand revered for its leather jackets, luxury knitwear and denim is offering 20% off every single men’s and women’s style — including already marked-down sale pieces.

Shop the AllSaints Sale

AllSaints’ effortlessly cool essentials will seamlessly fit into your wardrobe and can be worn for years to come. From closet staples made of premium fabrics such as silk and wool to the brand's iconic leather jackets, boots and accessories, AllSaints apparel truly stands the test of time. If you’re tired of buying new clothes only to watch them deteriorate after a few wears, the AllSaints sale is a great opportunity to invest in high-quality pieces built to last.

To help you shop, we've found the best deals to score during the AllSaints sale — we're talking more than $300 off leather jackets, purses under $100 and upwards of 50% off party-ready pieces for all of your upcoming festivities. Plus, the brand is offering free shipping and returns for a no-regret shopping experience. Below, check out our 15 favorite pieces to shop right now at AllSaints.

Suede Dalby Biker Jacket
Suede Dalby Biker Jacket
Allsaints
Suede Dalby Biker Jacket

Add a pop of color to your cold-weather wardrobe with a deep red biker jacket in soft suede.

$529$254
Melody Silk Blend Nancy Midi Dress
Melody Silk Blend Nancy Midi Dress
Allsaints
Melody Silk Blend Nancy Midi Dress

Deep, moody colors and a slinky silhouette means you can easily style this silk-blend slip dress for any time of the year

$299$119
Astrid Striped Blazer
Astrid Striped Blazer
Allsaints
Astrid Striped Blazer

A well-fitting blazer is a closet staple you'll wear and appreciate for years to come.

$429$205
Fetch Leather Chain Crossbody Bag
Fetch Leather Chain Crossbody Bag
Allsaints
Fetch Leather Chain Crossbody Bag

A simple crossbody bag in winter white lends an unexpected yet subtle touch to any outfit.

$149$71
Bailey Cropped Leather Puffer Jacket
Bailey Cropped Leather Puffer Jacket
Allsaints
Bailey Cropped Leather Puffer Jacket

Get the best of both wolds with this ultra-warm puffer jacket in decadent lamb leather.

$719$345
Hadley Sequin Dress
Hadley Sequin Dress
Allsaints
Hadley Sequin Dress

Bring the drama in a sequin-covered slip dress with a flattering cowl neck and bias-cut silhouette.

$329$158
Loleatta Top
Loleatta Top
Allsaints
Loleatta Top

For a more understated party look, pair this sparkling tube top with wide-legged pants.

$169$67
Kita Leather Crossbody Bag
Kita Leather Crossbody Bag
Allsaints
Kita Leather Crossbody Bag

You can never go wrong with a simple, elegant bag made with AllSaints' superior quality leather.

$365$175
Franka Leather Boots
Franka Leather Boots
Allsaints
Franka Leather Boots

We'll take any excuse to buy a new pair of boots, and this beautiful black leather pair is over $100 off.

$379$212
Auden Lilly Mini Dress
Auden Lilly Mini Dress
Allsaints
Auden Lilly Mini Dress

This verdant dress is a beautiful option for any season, but we especially love it styled with black boots for the winter.

$279$134
Whitby Cashmere Wool Sweater
Whitby Cashmere Wool Sweater
Allsaints
Whitby Cashmere Wool Sweater

Your classic cashmere sweater is elevated with an asymmetrical neckline — plus, it's made with 70% recycled cashmere.

$419$201
Daphne Sequin Bodysuit
Daphne Sequin Bodysuit
Allsaints
Daphne Sequin Bodysuit

This sequined off-the-shoulder top is sure to make a statement.

$199$95
Rali High-Rise Relaxed Diamante Jeans
Rali High-Rise Relaxed Diamante Jeans
Allsaints
Rali High-Rise Relaxed Diamante Jeans

Elevate your denim wardrobe with this subtly diamante-accented pair.

$219$105
Perri Tulle Top
Perri Tulle Top
Allsaints
Perri Tulle Top

Take your "jeans and a cute top" outfit up a notch with this shimmering tulle blouse.

$199$111
Milo Knee High Leather Boots
Milo Knee High Leather Boots
Allsaints
Milo Knee High Leather Boots

On sale for over $200 off, these gorgeous bordeaux-colored boots never go out of style with their knee-high length and simple round toe.

$499$279
Lea Off Shoulder Sweater
Lea Off Shoulder Sweater
Allsaints
Lea Off Shoulder Sweater

A sultry off-the-shoulder silhouette and snuggly wool-blend fabric makes this sweater a great choice for date nights.

$279$134
Delta Shimmer Dress
Delta Shimmer Dress
Allsaints
Delta Shimmer Dress

Shimmering black fabric takes this midi dress from simple to stunning.

$199$111

