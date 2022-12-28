Whether you’re looking to invest in a timeless leather jacket at a discount or score a great deal on winter fashion essentials, this AllSaints sale is not one to miss.

Now through Tuesday, January 10, the apparel brand revered for its leather jackets, luxury knitwear and denim is offering 20% off every single men’s and women’s style — including already marked-down sale pieces.

Shop the AllSaints Sale

AllSaints’ effortlessly cool essentials will seamlessly fit into your wardrobe and can be worn for years to come. From closet staples made of premium fabrics such as silk and wool to the brand's iconic leather jackets, boots and accessories, AllSaints apparel truly stands the test of time. If you’re tired of buying new clothes only to watch them deteriorate after a few wears, the AllSaints sale is a great opportunity to invest in high-quality pieces built to last.

To help you shop, we've found the best deals to score during the AllSaints sale — we're talking more than $300 off leather jackets, purses under $100 and upwards of 50% off party-ready pieces for all of your upcoming festivities. Plus, the brand is offering free shipping and returns for a no-regret shopping experience. Below, check out our 15 favorite pieces to shop right now at AllSaints.

Loleatta Top Allsaints Loleatta Top For a more understated party look, pair this sparkling tube top with wide-legged pants. $169 $67 Shop Now

Franka Leather Boots Allsaints Franka Leather Boots We'll take any excuse to buy a new pair of boots, and this beautiful black leather pair is over $100 off. $379 $212 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Alo Yoga's Epic End of Year Sale Is Full of Celeb-Loved Activewear

10 Winter Styles to Shop During the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale

Coach's Shearling Collection Is On Sale to Stay Cozy All Season Long

Get An Extra 20% Off Best-Selling Handbags at Coach Outlet's Sale

These Luxury Beauty Products Are on Sale at Walmart