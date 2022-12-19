Shopping

The Best Cozy Sweaters to Keep You Warm and Fabulous All Winter Long: Shop Banana Republic, Everlane and More

By Lauren Gruber
Sweater weather is in full swing, and there's no such thing as too many cozy knits to keep us warm this season. The perfect layering piece for dressing up or down, a good sweater collection is essential for staying stylish despite the cold. No matter if you're looking to save or splurge, we've found the best sweaters for women to shop in 2022 and beyond.

Whether you prefer turtleneck or cowl, cashmere or wool, statement or staple, cardigan or crew, there are so many different kinds of sweaters to stock up on. If you're looking for the ultimate luxury basic, Quince offers cashmere crewnecks for just $50 in every color under the sun. Want to add a pop of color to brighten up dreary days? French Connection's colorblocked cable knit is the antidote to winter blues. And if you're in need of a cute date night top that can withstand the cold, Abercrombie's sweetheart sweater bodysuit will become your go-to for going out. 

From upscale brands Allsaints and Anthropologie to affordable favorites Amazon and Old Navy, we've found sweaters to fit every size, budget and style. Below, shop our 15 favorite sweaters for women to wear this winter.

Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Sweater
Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Sweater
Uniqlo
Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Sweater

Ultra-lightweight and soft merino wool will keep you warm without adding extra bulk.

$40
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Quince
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Yes, you can really get cashmere sweaters for just $50. This 100% grade-A Mongolian cashmere sweater is available in plenty of colors, plus mens' sizes

$50
French Connection Madelyn Cable Knit Sweater
French Connection Madelyn Cable Knit Sweater
Nordstrom
French Connection Madelyn Cable Knit Sweater

Keep winter blues at bay with a brightly colorblocked sweater.

$118$83
Abercrombie and Fitch Corset Sweetheart Sweater Bodysuit
Corset Sweetheart Sweater Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Corset Sweetheart Sweater Bodysuit

Date nights just got a whole lot cozier with this sexy sweetheart bodysuit.

$70$60
lululemon Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
lululemon
lululemon Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater

Merino wool is naturally thermoregulating meaning this lightweight sweater will keep you warm, but not too warm.

$138
1.State Cutout Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater
1.State Cutout Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom
1.State Cutout Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater

An unexpected cutout makes this cotton blend sweater a great choice for date nights — also available in straight sizes

$79$40-$55
Madewell Upton Cardigan Sweater
Upton Cardigan Sweater
Madewell
Madewell Upton Cardigan Sweater

This cardigan's cropped fit is perfect for showing off your flared pants, long skirts, and more.

$110$83
Anthropologie Maeve Cowl-Neck Pullover Sweater
Anthropologie Maeve Cowl-Neck Pullover Sweater
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Maeve Cowl-Neck Pullover Sweater

A snuggly new sweater is always welcome, and this cotton-blend knit from Anthropologie has an elegant cowl neck.

$138$97
Old Navy Rib-Knit Collared Sweater for Women
Old Navy Rib-Knit Collared Sweater for Women
Old Navy
Old Navy Rib-Knit Collared Sweater for Women

This preppy slim-fitting collared sweater is available in sizes XS-4X.

$45$31
Michael Stars Nell Cardigan
Nell Cardigan
Michael Stars
Michael Stars Nell Cardigan

Throw this jacquard cardigan on over leggings or jeans for an easy outfit during the colder months.

$228$161
For G and PL Womens Ribbed Knit Cut Out Sweater
For G and PL Womens Ribbed Knit Cut Out Sweater
Amazon
For G and PL Womens Ribbed Knit Cut Out Sweater

Another great going-out top for winter, this best-selling sweater features a chest cutout and cropped length.

$25
Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater
Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater
Everlane
Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater

"This is a gorgeous sweater," raved one reviewer about this merino half-zip. "The color is wonderful, it's soft and much much warmer than I expected! Highly recommend."

$145
Banana Republic Rina Wrap-Front Sweater
Banana Republic Rina Wrap-Front Sweater
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Rina Wrap-Front Sweater

A flattering wrap silhouette highlights your waist while keeping you warm and cozy.

$100$64
Abercrombie and Fitch Classic Short Cardigan
Abercrombie and Fitch Classic Short Cardigan
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Classic Short Cardigan

The slightly cropped length of this cardi makes it perfect for pairing with high-waisted jeans.

$70$60
Allsaints Lea Off Shoulder Sweater
Lea Off Shoulder Sweater
Allsaints
Allsaints Lea Off Shoulder Sweater

A sultry off-the-shoulder silhouette and snuggly wool-blend fabric makes this sweater a great choice for date nights.

$279$167

