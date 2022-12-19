Sweater weather is in full swing, and there's no such thing as too many cozy knits to keep us warm this season. The perfect layering piece for dressing up or down, a good sweater collection is essential for staying stylish despite the cold. No matter if you're looking to save or splurge, we've found the best sweaters for women to shop in 2022 and beyond.

Whether you prefer turtleneck or cowl, cashmere or wool, statement or staple, cardigan or crew, there are so many different kinds of sweaters to stock up on. If you're looking for the ultimate luxury basic, Quince offers cashmere crewnecks for just $50 in every color under the sun. Want to add a pop of color to brighten up dreary days? French Connection's colorblocked cable knit is the antidote to winter blues. And if you're in need of a cute date night top that can withstand the cold, Abercrombie's sweetheart sweater bodysuit will become your go-to for going out.

From upscale brands Allsaints and Anthropologie to affordable favorites Amazon and Old Navy, we've found sweaters to fit every size, budget and style. Below, shop our 15 favorite sweaters for women to wear this winter.

