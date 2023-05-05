Shopping

Alo Yoga's Biggest Sale of the Year Ends Today: Shop the Best Activewear Deals Before It's Too Late

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Alo Yoga Leggings Sale
Alo Yoga

If you're looking to refresh your workout wardrobe for summer, now's the time. Alo Yoga's biggest sale of the year ends today, but is still overflowing with massive savings on athleisure. Deals on celeb-adored Alo Yoga are few and far between, but the brand's Aloversary Sale boasts amazing deals on pretty much everything on the site, plus even deeper discounts on select styles.

Until tonight, shoppers can score 30% off sitewide and save up to 70% on previously discounted items. This includes not only Alo's workout clothing that will easily take you from an early morning gym session to a day of running errands, but also savings on their coveted beauty products and accessories.

There’s a reason why celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner are often spotted wearing Alo Yoga. The brand aims to blend fashion and function into workout pieces you'll feel great in, so no matter what kind of workout you prefer, you'll find something just right in multiple colorways. The trendy coordinated separates also make perfectly matched sets for those who prefer a more monochromatic style.

With these unheard-of Alo Yoga deals, we know it's easy to get overwhelmed (especially with items flying off the shelves), so we've picked our favorite styles to shop this week to help you get started. Below are our picks for must-have leggings and more of the best activewear deals to shop before the Alo Yoga sale ends.

Ribbed High-Waist Blissful Legging
Ribbed High-Waist Blissful Legging
Alo Yoga
Ribbed High-Waist Blissful Legging

With an ultra-versatile ribbed performance look, the Ribbed High-Waist 7/8 Blissful Legging is complete with a waist-snatching skinny band. 

$98$49
7'' High-Waist Biker Shorts
High-Waisted Biker Shorts
Alo Yoga
7'' High-Waist Biker Shorts

Grab a pair of these high-waisted bike shorts to wear as the weather gets warmer.

$68$34
Airbrush Corset Tank Top
Alo Yoga Airbrush Corset Tank Top
Alo Yoga
Airbrush Corset Tank Top

This white mesh corset tank top boasts an athletic flair that makes it perfect for hitting the gym before an eventful day or night out.

$78$54
High-Waist Legit Legging
High-Waist Legit Legging
Alo Yoga
High-Waist Legit Legging

The Legit Legging in smoothing Airbrush is perfect for the studio and all-day wear, with flat-locked seaming for comfort, no side seams, and an on-trend high waist.

$118$59
Power Play High Impact Bra
Power Play High Impact Bra
Alo Yoga
Power Play High Impact Bra

This high-impact bra gives you all of the support you need for your intense workouts without sacrificing style.

$78$46
Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Legging
Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Legging
Alo Yoga
Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Legging

Teched out for yoga and velvet-soft for whatever’s next, this staple does double duty.

$98$49
Airlift High-Waist Capri Legging
Airlift High-Waist Capri Legging
Alo Yoga
Airlift High-Waist Capri Legging

Made from sculpting, smoothing Airlift, this sleek capri features a skinny waistband for a contoured silhouette and a hidden zip pocket to keep your key & cards.

$118$59
Alo Yoga Aura Diffuser
Aura Diffuser
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Aura Diffuser

Transform the feeling of your room with this modern diffuser-humidifier duo. The cool mist scented with essential oils is perfect for unwinding after a long day. 

$98$68
Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging
Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging
Alo Yoga
Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging

These flared yoga pants are comfortable and the split hem at the front makes them easy to dress up or down depending on your activity for the day.

$118$47
Grand Slam Tennis Skirt
Grand Slam Tennis Skirt
Alo Yoga
Grand Slam Tennis Skirt

Hit the court in the sleek Grand Slam Tennis Skirt that is high-waisted, thick-banded, and pleated. 

$78$31
High-Waist Thrill Seeker Legging
High-Waist Thrill Seeker Legging
Alo Yoga
High-Waist Thrill Seeker Legging

Add an extra layer of style to your leggings with subtle, sleek sheen and waist-cinching skinny waistband. 

$128$64
Airlift High-Waist Conceal-Zip Capri Legging
AIRLIFT LEGGING
Alo Yoga
Airlift High-Waist Conceal-Zip Capri Legging

These leggings feel lightweight as they sculpt and smooth. Grab them now in black for 60% off. 

$118$59
Ivy League Dolphin Short
Alo Yoga Ivy League Dolphin Short
Alo Yoga
Ivy League Dolphin Short

Go for a retro look when wearing these strawberry lemonade-colored and limited edition shorts from Alo Yoga. The cut of this lightweight material flatters a variety of body types. 

$68$40
Faux Leather High-Waist Airbrush Legging
Faux Leather High-Waist Airbrush Legging
Alo Yoga
Faux Leather High-Waist Airbrush Legging

Slip into something a little fresher (and fashionable) this spring with Alo Yoga's beloved High-Waist Airbrush Legging in faux leather — made from a sculpting airbrush fabric for extra breathability. 

$118$59
Seamless High Waist Limitless Open Air Short
Alo Yoga Seamless High Waist Limitless Open Air Short
Alo Yoga
Seamless High Waist Limitless Open Air Short

Whether you wear them on their own or layer under dresses for a lightweight layer of anti-chafe protection, these seamless biker shorts are cool in more ways than one.

$74$37

