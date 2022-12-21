Coach Outlet is getting in the holiday spirit with their Merriest Sale offering double discounts on thousands of styles. For Coach Outlet's holiday sale, not only are stylish Coach bags, wallets, and more accessories up to 70% off, but now you can take an extra 20% off everything on sale. With designer deals this big, this is a sale you don't want to miss. Whether you're looking for a classic shoulder bag or a new winter coat, the Coach Outlet sale is offering unreal discounts on iconic Coach styles.

Shop Coach Outlet's Sale

This savings event arrived just in time to pick up some fresh wardrobe additions for the winter. Finding a quality yet cute bag to take on the go can be difficult. However, there are over 100 styles included in the Coach Outlet holiday sale that are ready to be carried everywhere. With additional savings on signature styles, it's now even easier to channel your favorite celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kaia Gerber.

Coach Outlet also offers free shipping on all orders, which means even more savings on your fashionable finds. No code is needed to unlock the extra 20% off. Shop ET's picks from the Coach Outlet sale below, before the best wallets and luxury handbag deals are gone.

Lillie Carryall In Signature Canvas Coach Outlet Lillie Carryall In Signature Canvas This stunner of a carryall is one of our favorite purses from Coach. Both spacious and elegant, the Lillie has side pockets and inside ones to make organizing your essentials easier. $450 $144 Shop Now

Mini Lillie Carryall Coach Outlet Mini Lillie Carryall Coach's crossgrain leather Mini Lillie carryall is a structured go-anywhere bag featuring top handles and a detachable strap for everyday versatility. $398 $127 Shop Now

Kristy Shoulder Bag Coach Outlet Kristy Shoulder Bag A a classic staple to use for many years to come, this bag stands upright, has a middle zip section, and sits comfortably over your shoulder. $478 $153 Shop Now

