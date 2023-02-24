The Best Winter Coats and Jackets On Sale at Amazon to Keep Warm: North Face, Columbia, and More
By the end of February, it seems like winter is never going to end. And while the blossoms of spring will be here before we know it, there is one great thing about this weather limbo: Discounted winter clothing.
As retailers move their merchandise to make room for spring wardrobe essentials, the winter coats, cold-weather accessories and cozy sweaters begin to quickly go on sale. And right now, Amazon is slashing prices for warmer days ahead with plenty of markdowns and discounts on winter fashion like winter coats and puffer jackets.
While you're still feeling that winter chill, remember there is a jacket or winter coat for every climate and style available with Amazon's best deals. Whether you're on the hunt for a hooded parka, denim jacket, trench coat, peacoat, windbreaker, or trendy faux leather jacket, and you can find the right deal for your winter wardrobe to keep you warm well until next spring.
Even the popular Orolay down jacket that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List is currently at a discount. Both windproof and waterproof, the Amazon bestseller comes in black, green, gray, navy, red, and beige. One reviewer highlights that the sides un-zip, which makes it more comfortable to wear "when you're sitting in a car or on the ski lift".
Taking the fun outdoors doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage.
Below, shop ET's picks for the best deals on coats for women, men, and even children's outerwear pieces that will keep you (or your loved ones) warm for the rest of winter and the next.
Best Amazon Deals on Women's Jackets and Coats
Designed for maximum warmth, this puffer doesn't sacrifice style. This coat has a fitted cut and a hood with a fleece lining making it easy to stay warm without cumbersome clothes.
The Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Winter Jacket is designed with plush fleece and a super smooth quilted taffeta shell. Plus, it is the perfect jacket to transition from winter into spring.
This hooded coat from Levi's has a faux fur lining to keep you extra warm on the coldest of days.
Sometimes all you need is a fleece.
A different style of that viral Orolay winter coat we love, this one has a faux fur hood and plenty of insulation to protect you from winter weather.
Orolay's Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket is one of Amazon's best selling winter jackets.
This Amazon Essentials puffy jacket is sure to keep you warm. This jacket comes in 14 different colors to fit everyone's style.
Best Amazon Deals on Men's Jackets and Coats
For cool days and chilly evenings, this Carhartt jacket has a simple style at a great price.
Prepare yourself for the unpredictable in a cozy soft-shell jacket featuring an adjustable cinch-cord hem that traps the warmth inside. The removable faux-fur hood brim adds a trendy touch.
For something that looks a bit more professional, try this winter coat when heading to work or for an evening out. It has a warm filling as well as wind and water resistant fabric so you don't have to worry about the low temps.
This classic trench coat is a great investment piece, that won't break the bank. It will serve you well as the winter goes on and into this spring, summer and beyond.
This soft jacket is stylish and practical, and made with soft, cozy fabric you'll stay comfortably warm at home or outside.
Best Amazon Deals on Children's Jackets and Coats
This water-resistant, fleece-lined puffer coat features a snow skirt, multiple pockets, a reflective zipper and a stretch cuff with thumb hole to protect hands when it's cold.
This kids' winter coat has both windproof and water-resistant fabric with high quality white duck down to make cold weather less intimidating. It features a warm fleece lined hood, special side zippers, big zipper pockets to make wintry days more fun.
Make sure your kids don't get caught in the rain without a jacket! This jacket from Columbia has a waterproof nylon shell, elastic cuffs and a hood for extra warmth.
