By the end of February, it seems like winter is never going to end. And while the blossoms of spring will be here before we know it, there is one great thing about this weather limbo: Discounted winter clothing.

As retailers move their merchandise to make room for spring wardrobe essentials, the winter coats, cold-weather accessories and cozy sweaters begin to quickly go on sale. And right now, Amazon is slashing prices for warmer days ahead with plenty of markdowns and discounts on winter fashion like winter coats and puffer jackets.

While you're still feeling that winter chill, remember there is a jacket or winter coat for every climate and style available with Amazon's best deals. Whether you're on the hunt for a hooded parka, denim jacket, trench coat, peacoat, windbreaker, or trendy faux leather jacket, and you can find the right deal for your winter wardrobe to keep you warm well until next spring.

Even the popular Orolay down jacket that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List is currently at a discount. Both windproof and waterproof, the Amazon bestseller comes in black, green, gray, navy, red, and beige. One reviewer highlights that the sides un-zip, which makes it more comfortable to wear "when you're sitting in a car or on the ski lift".

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Amazon Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Taking the fun outdoors doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage. $150 $135 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Below, shop ET's picks for the best deals on coats for women, men, and even children's outerwear pieces that will keep you (or your loved ones) warm for the rest of winter and the next.

Best Amazon Deals on Women's Jackets and Coats

Best Amazon Deals on Men's Jackets and Coats

Pioneer Camp Men's Winter Coat Amazon Pioneer Camp Men's Winter Coat For something that looks a bit more professional, try this winter coat when heading to work or for an evening out. It has a warm filling as well as wind and water resistant fabric so you don't have to worry about the low temps. $120 $110 Shop Now

Best Amazon Deals on Children's Jackets and Coats

Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat Amazon Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat This kids' winter coat has both windproof and water-resistant fabric with high quality white duck down to make cold weather less intimidating. It features a warm fleece lined hood, special side zippers, big zipper pockets to make wintry days more fun. $140 $130 WITH COUPON Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Le Creuset Deals: Shop Deeply Discounted Dutch Ovens and More

35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: AirPods, Leggings, Roombas and More

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Spring

Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning With the Best Deals on Robot Vacuums

17 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

15 Spring Dresses for Every Occasion

The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Sandals to Swimsuits

The Best Metallic Pieces to Incorporate Into Your Spring 2023 Wardrobe