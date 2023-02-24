Shopping

The Best Winter Coats and Jackets On Sale at Amazon to Keep Warm: North Face, Columbia, and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best Winter Coats on Amazon
By the end of February, it seems like winter is never going to end. And while the blossoms of spring will be here before we know it, there is one great thing about this weather limbo: Discounted winter clothing

As retailers move their merchandise to make room for spring wardrobe essentials, the winter coats, cold-weather accessories and cozy sweaters begin to quickly go on sale. And right now, Amazon is slashing prices for warmer days ahead with plenty of markdowns and discounts on winter fashion like winter coats and puffer jackets.

While you're still feeling that winter chill, remember there is a jacket or winter coat for every climate and style available with Amazon's best deals. Whether you're on the hunt for a hooded parka, denim jacket, trench coat, peacoat, windbreaker, or trendy faux leather jacket, and you can find the right deal for your winter wardrobe to keep you warm well until next spring. 

Even the popular Orolay down jacket that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List is currently at a discount. Both windproof and waterproof, the Amazon bestseller comes in black, green, gray, navy, red, and beige. One reviewer highlights that the sides un-zip, which makes it more comfortable to wear "when you're sitting in a car or on the ski lift". 

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket

Taking the fun outdoors doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage. 

$150$135
WITH COUPON

Below, shop ET's picks for the best deals on coats for women, men, and even children's outerwear pieces that will keep you (or your loved ones) warm for the rest of winter and the next. 

Best Amazon Deals on Women's Jackets and Coats

Wantdo Quilted Winter Puffer Jacket
Women's Quilted Winter Puffer Jacket
Amazon
Wantdo Quilted Winter Puffer Jacket

Designed for maximum warmth, this puffer doesn't sacrifice style. This coat has a fitted cut and a hood with a fleece lining making it easy to stay warm without cumbersome clothes. 

$75$58
Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Jacket
Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Jacket

The Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Winter Jacket is designed with plush fleece and a super smooth quilted taffeta shell. Plus, it is the perfect jacket to transition from winter into spring. 

$150$90
Levi's Faux Fur Lined Hooded Jacket
Levi's Faux Fur Lined Hooded Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Faux Fur Lined Hooded Jacket

This hooded coat from Levi's has a faux fur lining to keep you extra warm on the coldest of days. 

$130$123
The North Face Women’s Osito Full Zip Fleece Jacket
The North Face Women’s Osito Full Zip Fleece Jacket
Amazon
The North Face Women’s Osito Full Zip Fleece Jacket

Sometimes all you need is a fleece.

$99$80
Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood
Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood
Amazon
Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood

A different style of that viral Orolay winter coat we love, this one has a faux fur hood and plenty of insulation to protect you from winter weather. 

$115$105
WITH COUPON
Orolay Quilted Down Jacket
Orolay Quilted Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Quilted Down Jacket

Orolay's Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket is one of Amazon's best selling winter jackets. 

$150$140
WITH COUPON
Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat
Amazon Essentials Women's Heavy-Weight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat

This Amazon Essentials puffy jacket is sure to keep you warm. This jacket comes in 14 different colors to fit everyone's style.

$75$41

Best Amazon Deals on Men's Jackets and Coats 

Carhartt Men's Full Swing Cryder Jacket
Carhartt Men's Full Swing Cryder Jacket
Amazon
Carhartt Men's Full Swing Cryder Jacket

For cool days and chilly evenings, this Carhartt jacket has a simple style at a great price. 

$160$120
The North Face 'Mcmurdo Parka I' Waterproof Goose Down Coat
The North Face 'Mcmurdo Parka I' Waterproof Goose Down Coat
Amazon
The North Face 'Mcmurdo Parka I' Waterproof Goose Down Coat

Prepare yourself for the unpredictable in a cozy soft-shell jacket featuring an adjustable cinch-cord hem that traps the warmth inside. The removable faux-fur hood brim adds a trendy touch.

    $400$280
    Pioneer Camp Men's Winter Coat
    Pioneer Camp Men's Winter Coat
    Amazon
    Pioneer Camp Men's Winter Coat

    For something that looks a bit more professional, try this winter coat when heading to work or for an evening out. It has a warm filling as well as wind and water resistant fabric so you don't have to worry about the low temps. 

    $120$110
    Ebifin Notch Lapel Double Breasted Long Trench Coat
    Ebifin Men's Notch Lapel Double Breasted Long Trench Coat
    Amazon
    Ebifin Notch Lapel Double Breasted Long Trench Coat

    This classic trench coat is a great investment piece, that won't break the bank. It will serve you well as the winter goes on and into this spring, summer and beyond.

    $100$80
    The North Face Sun Rise Full Zip Jacket
    The North Face Sun Rise Full Zip Jacket
    Amazon
    The North Face Sun Rise Full Zip Jacket

    This soft jacket is stylish and practical, and made with soft, cozy fabric you'll stay comfortably warm at home or outside.

    $140$97

    Best Amazon Deals on Children's Jackets and Coats 

    Amazon Essentials Girls' Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Jacket
    Amazon Essentials Girls' Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Jacket
    Amazon
    Amazon Essentials Girls' Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Jacket

    This water-resistant, fleece-lined puffer coat features a snow skirt, multiple pockets, a reflective zipper and a stretch cuff with thumb hole to protect hands when it's cold.

    $43$39
    Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat
    Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat
    Amazon
    Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat

    This kids' winter coat has both windproof and water-resistant fabric with high quality white duck down to make cold weather less intimidating. It features a warm fleece lined hood, special side zippers, big zipper pockets to make wintry days more fun.

    $140$130
    WITH COUPON
    Columbia Boys' Glennaker Rain Jacket
    Columbia Boys' Glennaker Rain Jacket
    Amazon
    Columbia Boys' Glennaker Rain Jacket

    Make sure your kids don't get caught in the rain without a jacket! This jacket from Columbia has a waterproof nylon shell, elastic cuffs and a hood for extra warmth.

    $45$35

