Just because the temperatures are dropping doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your style.

Puffer jackets are massively popular this season, and an easy way to keep up your cold-weather fashion game without leaving yourself open to the elements. Whether you actually live in sub-zero temperatures or simply want to stay on trend this season, a puffer is a chic and practical addition to your winter wardrobe.

When picking out the right puffer jacket for you, there are plenty of options to consider. Genuine down will keep you warmer, but synthetic is more affordable (and vegan). A cropped jacket might show off your outfit better, but a thigh or calf-length coat is necessary for extreme cold weather. Other factors such as water resistance and hoods are also important to consider when shopping for the perfect puffer coat.

So you have all the options, we've rounded up 15 of the best puffer coats in a variety of styles and price points. Below, shop our favorite puffers that will keep you cute and cozy all winter long.

