15 Best Puffer Jackets for Women to Keep You Cute and Cozy This Winter: Shop Ralph Lauren, North Face and More

By Lauren Gruber
Puffer coats for women
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Just because the temperatures are dropping doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your style.

Puffer jackets are massively popular this season, and an easy way to keep up your cold-weather fashion game without leaving yourself open to the elements. Whether you actually live in sub-zero temperatures or simply want to stay on trend this season, a puffer is a chic and practical addition to your winter wardrobe.

When picking out the right puffer jacket for you, there are plenty of options to consider. Genuine down will keep you warmer, but synthetic is more affordable (and vegan). A cropped jacket might show off your outfit better, but a thigh or calf-length coat is necessary for extreme cold weather. Other factors such as water resistance and hoods are also important to consider when shopping for the perfect puffer coat. 

So you have all the options, we've rounded up 15 of the best puffer coats in a variety of styles and price points. Below, shop our favorite puffers that will keep you cute and cozy all winter long.

Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Trim Down & Feather Puffer Jacket
Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Trim Down & Feather Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom
Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Trim Down & Feather Puffer Jacket

This deeply discounted down-and-feather long puffer coat from Ralph Lauren can keep you toasty in all varieties of cold weather.

$360$200
Michael Kors Ciré Nylon Puffer Jacket
Ciré Nylon Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Ciré Nylon Puffer Jacket

Stay warm while looking cool with this eye-catching shiny puffer jacket, available in black, champagne and sultry merlot.

$325$129
Via Spiga Reversible Faux Fur Puffer Jacket
Via Spiga Reversible Faux Fur Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom
Via Spiga Reversible Faux Fur Puffer Jacket

The best part of this Via Spiga puffer coat is that it's totally reversible, with one faux fur side and one shiny quilted side.

$280$180
Charter Club Women's Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat
Charter Club Women's Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat
Macy's
Charter Club Women's Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat

On sale for over 50% off, this genuine down-filled jacket is available in 16 different colors including this icy blue.

$125$55
Aqua Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
Aqua Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
Bloomingdales
Aqua Faux Leather Puffer Jacket

If you dread hanging up your beloved leather jacket each winter, this faux leather puffer gives the same look with added warmth.

$148$111
Eddie Bauer Lodge Down Duffle Coat
Eddie Bauer Lodge Down Duffle Coat
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer Lodge Down Duffle Coat

Another genuine down option, this Eddie Bauer coat can withstand temperatures as low as -60 degrees Fahrenheit.

$300$150
Topshop Tie Waist Puffer Coat
Topshop Tie Waist Puffer Coat
Nordstrom
Topshop Tie Waist Puffer Coat

Stay on trend with this oversized puffer coat from British brand Topshop, available in white, black and beige.

$121$97-$121
Michael Kors Faux Fur Trim Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
Faux Fur Trim Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Faux Fur Trim Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket

Designed with a waist-accentuating elastic belt and faux-fur collar, this nylon puffer jacket is a glam go-to. With a quilted finish and padded insulation, it’s light enough to fold and stow away for travel.

$275$129
MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket
MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket
Amazon
MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket

Stay warm and cozy all winter long with this reality star-approved puffer from Amazon — made from a classic faux down coat material.

$80$70
The North Face Nuptse Hooded Belted Down Parka
The North Face Nuptse Hooded Belted Down Parka
Bloomingdales
The North Face Nuptse Hooded Belted Down Parka

If you're willing to splurge on a real down-filled coat, this belted puffer from outdoorswear authority North Face is sure to keep you toasty in any climate.

$400
Avec Les Filles Water Resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket
Avec Les Filles Water Resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom
Avec Les Filles Water Resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket

This cute cropped option is elevated with rose gold hardware while keeping you warm and dry.

$139
Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
Nike
Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel

For a sporty look, go for Nike's water-resistant puffer made with at least 50% recycled fibers.

$135$115
BP. Water Resistant Recycled Polyester Puffer Jacket
BP. Water Resistant Recycled Polyester Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom
BP. Water Resistant Recycled Polyester Puffer Jacket

For a budget-friendly option, this water-resistant puffer is on sale for under $50 and comes in four fun colors — also available in plus sizes

$79$48
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat
Macy's
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Down Puffer Coat

Another great option for uber-cold climates, this genuine down-filled coat by Ralph Lauren is available in cream, tan, olive, navy, wine red and black.

$200$142
Alo Yoga Aspen Love Puffer Jacket
Aspen Love Puffer Jacket
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Aspen Love Puffer Jacket

Lock in warmth during the cold weather months with Alo's faux down-filled puffer jacket, complete with a removable hood. 

    $248

