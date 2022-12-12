15 Best Puffer Jackets for Women to Keep You Cute and Cozy This Winter: Shop Ralph Lauren, North Face and More
Just because the temperatures are dropping doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your style.
Puffer jackets are massively popular this season, and an easy way to keep up your cold-weather fashion game without leaving yourself open to the elements. Whether you actually live in sub-zero temperatures or simply want to stay on trend this season, a puffer is a chic and practical addition to your winter wardrobe.
When picking out the right puffer jacket for you, there are plenty of options to consider. Genuine down will keep you warmer, but synthetic is more affordable (and vegan). A cropped jacket might show off your outfit better, but a thigh or calf-length coat is necessary for extreme cold weather. Other factors such as water resistance and hoods are also important to consider when shopping for the perfect puffer coat.
So you have all the options, we've rounded up 15 of the best puffer coats in a variety of styles and price points. Below, shop our favorite puffers that will keep you cute and cozy all winter long.
This deeply discounted down-and-feather long puffer coat from Ralph Lauren can keep you toasty in all varieties of cold weather.
Stay warm while looking cool with this eye-catching shiny puffer jacket, available in black, champagne and sultry merlot.
The best part of this Via Spiga puffer coat is that it's totally reversible, with one faux fur side and one shiny quilted side.
On sale for over 50% off, this genuine down-filled jacket is available in 16 different colors including this icy blue.
If you dread hanging up your beloved leather jacket each winter, this faux leather puffer gives the same look with added warmth.
Another genuine down option, this Eddie Bauer coat can withstand temperatures as low as -60 degrees Fahrenheit.
Stay on trend with this oversized puffer coat from British brand Topshop, available in white, black and beige.
Designed with a waist-accentuating elastic belt and faux-fur collar, this nylon puffer jacket is a glam go-to. With a quilted finish and padded insulation, it’s light enough to fold and stow away for travel.
Stay warm and cozy all winter long with this reality star-approved puffer from Amazon — made from a classic faux down coat material.
If you're willing to splurge on a real down-filled coat, this belted puffer from outdoorswear authority North Face is sure to keep you toasty in any climate.
This cute cropped option is elevated with rose gold hardware while keeping you warm and dry.
For a sporty look, go for Nike's water-resistant puffer made with at least 50% recycled fibers.
For a budget-friendly option, this water-resistant puffer is on sale for under $50 and comes in four fun colors — also available in plus sizes.
Another great option for uber-cold climates, this genuine down-filled coat by Ralph Lauren is available in cream, tan, olive, navy, wine red and black.
Lock in warmth during the cold weather months with Alo's faux down-filled puffer jacket, complete with a removable hood.
