Sales & Deals

Lululemon Just Restocked Its We Made Too Much Section With the Best Fitness Gifts for the Holidays

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
lululemon
lululemon
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:11 PM PST, December 5, 2023

From workouts to everyday essentials, the lululemon We Made Too Much section is too good to pass up.

It's the most wonderful time of year filled with wishlist-building, deal-hunting and gift-finding. When shopping for the festive season, spending less on the best holiday gifts for your loved ones and yourself is simply icing on the Christmas cake. Whether you're shopping for a workout warrior, activewear queen, or really just anyone who likes comfy clothes, lululemon's We Made Too Much section is filled with high-quality and stylish everyday gear. 

The We Made Too Much section features overstocked merchandise from lululemon at a reduced price. Think always-needed essentials like leggings, joggers, and running shoes, or a new tee and tank for less. 

Shop lululemon We Made Too Much

Lululemon's high-quality workout clothes and accessories are not just gym staples, but they are also longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are silky smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. That's why the best finds from lululemon's We Made Too Much section are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

This week's offerings include special pricing on top wishlist items for the holiday season like the best-selling Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag and sought-after Align leggings for as low as $39. Ahead, we've scoured the hidden corner of lululemon's site to gather the 15 best activewear and loungewear finds from We Made Too Much that you don't want to miss.

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets

The lululemon Align workout leggings feel weightless and buttery-soft, with added pockets for your essentials.

$128-$138 $69-$109

Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"

The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 12 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear. 

$98-$118 $39-$79

Shop Now

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

Keep your phone, keys and wallet close in this versatile belt bag that helps you get out the door and on to your next adventure.

$58 $39

Shop Now

Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe

Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe
lululemon

Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe

The "run-first, train-second" design of these shoes mirrors the wearer's workout style while the shoe's smooth liner adds second-skin-level comfort.

$148 $69

Shop Now

Align High-Rise Jogger Full Length

Align High-Rise Jogger Full Length
lululemon

Align High-Rise Jogger Full Length

With a buttery-soft and weightless feel, these joggers may just be the only pants you wear this season.

$118 $79

Shop Now

High-Neck Running and Training T-Shirt

High-Neck Running and Training T-Shirt
lululemon

High-Neck Running and Training T-Shirt

Get 50% off a lightweight, classic fit t-shirt that's perfect for running and training.

$58 $29

Shop Now

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"

Designed for running, lululemon's Fast and Free collection allows for unrestricted movement and incredibly lightweight coverage that passes the squat test.

$128 $89

Shop Now

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise workout leggings wick away moisture to help you stay dry and are the perfect fit for running.

$118 $49-$89

Shop Now

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes
lululemon

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes

lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The Blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement.

$$148 $74

Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31"

lululemon Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31"
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31"

We love the lululemon Align Wide Leg pant for yoga, walking and lounging.

$128 $89

Shop Now

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"
lululemon

Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"

Throw on this perfect pair of shorts with a cute tank top.

$68 $$49

Shop Now

Align Cropped Tank Top

Align Cropped Tank Top
lululemon

Align Cropped Tank Top

The Align cropped tank helps you do a downward dog without your top getting in the way or revealing too much.

$68 $39

Shop Now

Court Crush Dress

Court Crush Dress
lululemon

Court Crush Dress

This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, with a pocket on each side, you can hold a tennis ball and your phone.

$138 $49

Shop Now

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length
lululemon

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length

Pair this tank with flowy shorts or light leggings for comfort and the perfect workout fit.

$58 $39

Shop Now

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"

Stay cool, comfortable, and on trend with these biker shorts that are available in a wide range of colors and patterns.

$64 $49

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

lululemon's New Everywhere Belt Bags Belong on Your Holiday Gift List

Style

lululemon's New Everywhere Belt Bags Belong on Your Holiday Gift List

lululemon Has So Many Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

lululemon Has So Many Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

The Fleece Version of lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back in Stock

Style

The Fleece Version of lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back in Stock

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

Style

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

The Best Running Shoes for Men

Style

The Best Running Shoes for Men

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Year Long

Best Lists

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Year Long

The Best Running Shorts for Men

Best Lists

The Best Running Shorts for Men

Tags: