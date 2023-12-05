From workouts to everyday essentials, the lululemon We Made Too Much section is too good to pass up.
It's the most wonderful time of year filled with wishlist-building, deal-hunting and gift-finding. When shopping for the festive season, spending less on the best holiday gifts for your loved ones and yourself is simply icing on the Christmas cake. Whether you're shopping for a workout warrior, activewear queen, or really just anyone who likes comfy clothes, lululemon's We Made Too Much section is filled with high-quality and stylish everyday gear.
The We Made Too Much section features overstocked merchandise from lululemon at a reduced price. Think always-needed essentials like leggings, joggers, and running shoes, or a new tee and tank for less.
Shop lululemon We Made Too Much
Lululemon's high-quality workout clothes and accessories are not just gym staples, but they are also longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are silky smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. That's why the best finds from lululemon's We Made Too Much section are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank.
This week's offerings include special pricing on top wishlist items for the holiday season like the best-selling Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag and sought-after Align leggings for as low as $39. Ahead, we've scoured the hidden corner of lululemon's site to gather the 15 best activewear and loungewear finds from We Made Too Much that you don't want to miss.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets
The lululemon Align workout leggings feel weightless and buttery-soft, with added pockets for your essentials.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 12 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear.
lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
Keep your phone, keys and wallet close in this versatile belt bag that helps you get out the door and on to your next adventure.
Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe
The "run-first, train-second" design of these shoes mirrors the wearer's workout style while the shoe's smooth liner adds second-skin-level comfort.
Align High-Rise Jogger Full Length
With a buttery-soft and weightless feel, these joggers may just be the only pants you wear this season.
High-Neck Running and Training T-Shirt
Get 50% off a lightweight, classic fit t-shirt that's perfect for running and training.
Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"
Designed for running, lululemon's Fast and Free collection allows for unrestricted movement and incredibly lightweight coverage that passes the squat test.
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise workout leggings wick away moisture to help you stay dry and are the perfect fit for running.
Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes
lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The Blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement.
lululemon Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant 31"
We love the lululemon Align Wide Leg pant for yoga, walking and lounging.
Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"
Throw on this perfect pair of shorts with a cute tank top.
Align Cropped Tank Top
The Align cropped tank helps you do a downward dog without your top getting in the way or revealing too much.
Court Crush Dress
This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, with a pocket on each side, you can hold a tennis ball and your phone.
Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length
Pair this tank with flowy shorts or light leggings for comfort and the perfect workout fit.
lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6"
Stay cool, comfortable, and on trend with these biker shorts that are available in a wide range of colors and patterns.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
