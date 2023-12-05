It's the most wonderful time of year filled with wishlist-building, deal-hunting and gift-finding. When shopping for the festive season, spending less on the best holiday gifts for your loved ones and yourself is simply icing on the Christmas cake. Whether you're shopping for a workout warrior, activewear queen, or really just anyone who likes comfy clothes, lululemon's We Made Too Much section is filled with high-quality and stylish everyday gear.

The We Made Too Much section features overstocked merchandise from lululemon at a reduced price. Think always-needed essentials like leggings, joggers, and running shoes, or a new tee and tank for less.

Lululemon's high-quality workout clothes and accessories are not just gym staples, but they are also longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are silky smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. That's why the best finds from lululemon's We Made Too Much section are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

This week's offerings include special pricing on top wishlist items for the holiday season like the best-selling Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag and sought-after Align leggings for as low as $39. Ahead, we've scoured the hidden corner of lululemon's site to gather the 15 best activewear and loungewear finds from We Made Too Much that you don't want to miss.

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The Blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement. $$148 $74 Shop Now

Court Crush Dress lululemon Court Crush Dress This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, with a pocket on each side, you can hold a tennis ball and your phone. $138 $49 Shop Now

