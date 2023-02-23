The 15 Best Women's Winter Coats on Sale: Patagonia, lululemon, North Face and More
Even though winter is almost over, there's still plenty of reasons to shop for winter coats right now — namely, the massive sales at the end of the season.
Right now, there is a huge selection of women's coats on sale with major discounts up to 60% off. With deals from top brands like Patagonia, The North Face, UGG, Columbia and lululemon, you can save on designer styles and everyday classics.
Seriously cold weather calls for seriously warm jackets, which is why all of our picks are equipped with down, down-alternative or fleece insulation and weather-resistant shells — starting at just $99. From casual wear to formal wear, these jackets and coats have you covered no matter what the winter brings.
We've made your shopping easier and rounded up the best deals on women's coats and jackets that rival the ones we typically see at the end of the season. With two more months of winter to go, shop our favorite outerwear deals below and don't be left out in the cold.
The Best Women’s Winter Coats On Sale Now
"I was freezing my butt off during an unexpected cold spell and ducked into the store hopeful for an emergency jacket," said one five-star reviewer of this longline bomber. "Since this was on sale, it was a no brainer. It’s a perfect oversized fit to add sweaters underneath or a heavier coat on top to take it through the seasons."
For a sporty look, go for Nike's water-resistant puffer made with at least 50% recycled fibers.
With a cinchable waist and hem, you can easily customize the shape of this wonderfully warm down puffer from lululemon.
The Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Winter Jacket is designed with plush fleece and a super smooth quilted taffeta shell. Plus, it is the perfect jacket to transition from winter into spring.
The Carto Triclimate Waterproof Jacket is waterproof, breathable, and windproof so you can stay comfy in almost any condition.
This insulated, waterproof jacket is built to withstand temperatures of as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit.
This best-selling Patagonia parka is 50% off. Made of durable organic cotton canvas, the midlength, workwear-inspired ranch coat comes complete with a cozy, fleece-lined hood.
This Lands' End jacket made of HyperDRY down retains its loft and warmth even when wet. The water resistant shell holds up against rain and snow, offering protective fit.
Designed with a waist-accentuating elastic belt and faux-fur collar, this nylon puffer jacket is a glam go-to. With a quilted finish and padded insulation, it’s light enough to fold and stow away for travel.
This deeply discounted down-and-feather long puffer coat from Ralph Lauren can keep you toasty in all varieties of cold weather.
This Arctic Insulated Parka by The North Face features features goose down insulation and a DryVent shell with a Durable Water-Repellent finish to keep you dry when rain and snow comes down.
Another genuine down option, this Eddie Bauer coat can withstand temperatures as low as -60 degrees Fahrenheit.
Columbia's patented Heat Reflective jackets provide the ultimate body heat management for a wide range of cold climates. The Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket is a performance blend of ultra lightweight warmth with breathable fabric that dissipates moisture.
Lined with UGG's signature sherpa, this puffer coat is sure to keep you warm.
Face winter's harsh chill in the Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 parka, built for dependable warmth and dryness year-round with a waterproof shell and removable, down-insulated liner jacket.
