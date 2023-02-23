Shopping

The 15 Best Women's Winter Coats on Sale: Patagonia, lululemon, North Face and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
The Best Women’s Winter Coats On Sale This Weekend
Even though winter is almost over, there's still plenty of reasons to shop for winter coats right now — namely, the massive sales at the end of the season.

Right now, there is a huge selection of women's coats on sale with major discounts up to 60% off. With deals from top brands like Patagonia, The North Face, UGG, Columbia and lululemon, you can save on designer styles and everyday classics. 

Seriously cold weather calls for seriously warm jackets, which is why all of our picks are equipped with down, down-alternative or fleece insulation and weather-resistant shells — starting at just $99. From casual wear to formal wear, these jackets and coats have you covered no matter what the winter brings.

We've made your shopping easier and rounded up the best deals on women's coats and jackets that rival the ones we typically see at the end of the season. With two more months of winter to go, shop our favorite outerwear deals below and don't be left out in the cold. 

The Best Women’s Winter Coats On Sale Now

Everlane The ReNew Long Liner
Everlane The ReNew Long Liner
Everlane
Everlane The ReNew Long Liner

"I was freezing my butt off during an unexpected cold spell and ducked into the store hopeful for an emergency jacket," said one five-star reviewer of this longline bomber. "Since this was on sale, it was a no brainer. It’s a perfect oversized fit to add sweaters underneath or a heavier coat on top to take it through the seasons."

$198$119
Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
Nike
Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel

For a sporty look, go for Nike's water-resistant puffer made with at least 50% recycled fibers.

$135$104
lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket
lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket
lululemon
lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket

With a cinchable waist and hem, you can easily customize the shape of this wonderfully warm down puffer from lululemon. 

$298$199
Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Jacket
Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Jacket

The Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Winter Jacket is designed with plush fleece and a super smooth quilted taffeta shell. Plus, it is the perfect jacket to transition from winter into spring. 

$150$90
The North Face Women's Carto Triclimate Waterproof Jacket
The North Face Women's Carto Triclimate Waterproof Jacket
Amazon
The North Face Women's Carto Triclimate Waterproof Jacket

The Carto Triclimate Waterproof Jacket is waterproof, breathable, and windproof so you can stay comfy in almost any condition. 

$250$94
Eddie Bauer Girl On The Go Insulated Trench Coat
Eddie Bauer Girl On The Go Insulated Trench Coat
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer Girl On The Go Insulated Trench Coat

This insulated, waterproof jacket is built to withstand temperatures of as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit. 

$229$90
Patagonia Insulated Prairie Dawn Parka
Patagonia Insulated Prairie Dawn Parka
Patagonia
Patagonia Insulated Prairie Dawn Parka

This best-selling Patagonia parka is 50% off. Made of durable organic cotton canvas, the midlength, workwear-inspired ranch coat comes complete with a cozy, fleece-lined hood.

$329$164
Lands' End Down Winter Coat
Lands' End Down Winter Coat
Amazon
Lands' End Down Winter Coat

This Lands' End jacket made of HyperDRY down retains its loft and warmth even when wet. The water resistant shell holds up against rain and snow, offering protective fit. 

$240$109
Michael Kors Faux Fur Trim Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors Faux Fur Trim Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Faux Fur Trim Quilted Nylon Packable Puffer Jacket

Designed with a waist-accentuating elastic belt and faux-fur collar, this nylon puffer jacket is a glam go-to. With a quilted finish and padded insulation, it’s light enough to fold and stow away for travel.

$275$138
Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Trim Down & Feather Puffer Jacket
Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Trim Down & Feather Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom
Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Trim Down & Feather Puffer Jacket

This deeply discounted down-and-feather long puffer coat from Ralph Lauren can keep you toasty in all varieties of cold weather.

$360$180
The North Face Arctic Insulated Parka
The North Face Women's Arctic Insulated Parka
Amazon
The North Face Arctic Insulated Parka

This Arctic Insulated Parka by The North Face features features goose down insulation and a DryVent shell with a Durable Water-Repellent finish to keep you dry when rain and snow comes down.

$350$279
Eddie Bauer Lodge Down Duffle Coat
Eddie Bauer Lodge Down Duffle Coat
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer Lodge Down Duffle Coat

Another genuine down option, this Eddie Bauer coat can withstand temperatures as low as -60 degrees Fahrenheit.

$300$208
Columbia Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket
Columbia Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket

Columbia's patented Heat Reflective jackets provide the ultimate body heat management for a wide range of cold climates. The Autumn Park Down Hooded Jacket is a performance blend of ultra lightweight warmth with breathable fabric that dissipates moisture.

$200$150
UGG Women's Patricia Sherpa Lined Puffer
UGG Women's Patricia Sherpa Lined Puffer
Amazon
UGG Women's Patricia Sherpa Lined Puffer

Lined with UGG's signature sherpa, this puffer coat is sure to keep you warm.

$248$148
Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 Parka
Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 Parka
REI
Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 Parka

Face winter's harsh chill in the Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 parka, built for dependable warmth and dryness year-round with a waterproof shell and removable, down-insulated liner jacket.

$799$559

