Shopping

Save Up to 40% On Patagonia's Winter Weather Essentials from Fleece Jackets to Parkas and Vests

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Patagonia Deals 2023
Getty

With winter in full swing, now is the perfect time to take stock of your cold-weather wardrobe. Nothing is worse than the frigid cold temperatures other than shivering outside in the arctic air because you don't have a warm enough coat. You don't need to worry about your teeth chattering for the next few months, because we've found the best deals on parkas, fleece jackets, insulated vests and more from Patagonia. 

Right now, men's and women's Patagonia styles are up to 40% off at REI. Whether you're going down the slopes or walking around town, we've found Patagonia outerwear on sale that fits the bill. Save on well-insulated puffer coats, plush and soft fleece-lined jackets for brisk days, and extra toasty down-stuffed jackets to prepare you for any winter storms.

See All Patagonia Deals

Sales are rare on Patagonia's site, so the deals at REI are here just in time to be full prepared for your next winter adventure. The sale styles include Patagonia bestsellers like the Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket and Nano Puff Vest for both women and men. Patagonia's clothes are made to last, so be sure to pick out a jacket in your favorite color before the limited-time deals are gone. 

Ahead, shop the best deals on Patagonia jackets that will have you feeling ready to brave the bitter cold outdoors. 

The Best Patagonia Deals for Men

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
REI
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

Not only is this retro fleece wind-resistant, it also has moisture-wicking material on the inside to keep you comfortable all day long. It's made with your classic fit so you can easily layer coats on top of it if needed.

$229$138
Patagonia Silent Down Shirt Jacket
Patagonia Silent Down Shirt Jacket
REI
Patagonia Silent Down Shirt Jacket

For staying warm without announcing your presence at every turn, the Patagonia shacket offers the warmth of a down jacket paired with the soft, stretchy, quiet fabric of a shirt. 

$229$171
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest
REI
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Vest

The soft, easy-wearing vest traps heat, blocks wind and feels smooth and comfortable against your skin for ultimate coziness. 

$159$96
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Vest
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Vest
REI
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Vest

Windproof and warm, the Patagonia Nano Puff vest sports lightweight and very compressible PrimaLoft Gold Eco insulation for excellent comfort. Layer the vest under a shell or wear it alone over a t-shirt during workouts. 

$179$108
Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Fleece Pullover
Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Fleece Pullover
REI
Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Fleece Pullover

Patagonia's Better Sweater offers all the warmth with zero bulk.

$129$78

The Best Patagonia Deals for Women

Patagonia Down With It Parka
Patagonia Down With It Parka
REI
Patagonia Down With It Parka

Bone-chilling conditions are no match for the Patagonia Down With It down parka. This knee-length parka has a 100% recycled fabric package and heat-trapping 600-fill-power down insulation.

$329$199
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket
REI
Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket

Designed to retain its shape and appearance after multiple washings, the Patagonia Better Sweater fleece jacket has a sweater-knit face and soft fleece interior for comfort and easy care.

$149$90
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket - Women's
REI
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

On chilly rock routes, the Patagonia Nano Puff jacket traps body heat and blocks wind using mostly recycled materials.

$229$138
Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 Parka
Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 Parka
REI
Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 Parka

Face winter's harsh chill in the Patagonia Frozen Range 3-in-1 parka, built for dependable warmth and dryness year-round with a waterproof shell and removable, down-insulated liner jacket.

$799$559
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
REI
Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

This fleece's windproof and breathable barrier shuts out cold gusts to keep you warm. 

$229$138

 RELATED CONTENT:

Best Amazon Deals on Winter Coats and Jackets

The Warmest Winter Coats to Shop Now

The Best Weighted Blankets Could Be the Key to a Better Night's Sleep

The Best Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter

Stay Cozy This Winter With The Best UGG Boots and Slippers on Sale Now

Shop The Best Deals on Top-Rated Women's Winter Boots at Amazon

The 20 Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out, Yoga and More

Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas

15 Puffer Jackets for Women to Keep You Warm and Stylish This Winter

 