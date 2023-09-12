It feels like the summer heat will never come to an end, but rest assured, the early autumn chill will settle in any day now. It may seem counterintuitive, but now — while it's still blistering hot outside — is the time to start preparing your wardrobe for fall by stocking it with versatile jackets.

Fall is one of our favorite seasons for fashion thanks to its mild weather that allows us to get more creative with our personal style. Layering on a jacket is an easy way to make any outfit more interesting. To help you elevate your look, we've found the best men's jackets for fall 2023.

You can never go wrong with a classic Levi's jean jacket — especially when it's lined with sherpa — but Abercrombie's mac coat is undeniably stylish at just $45. If you prefer something more practical, Columbia's rain jacket is a durable choice for inclement weather. And if you're looking for a worthy investment piece, Quince's 100% leather option is a steal at just $200.

Whether you prefer luxe leather or humble denim, a sleek bomber or sporty windbreaker, there's a perfect jacket out there for every budget, size and style. Below, check out our 15 favorite fall jackets for men.

The Best Jackets for Men This Fall

