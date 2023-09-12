Stay warm and stylish in our top picks for men's fall jackets.
It feels like the summer heat will never come to an end, but rest assured, the early autumn chill will settle in any day now. It may seem counterintuitive, but now — while it's still blistering hot outside — is the time to start preparing your wardrobe for fall by stocking it with versatile jackets.
Fall is one of our favorite seasons for fashion thanks to its mild weather that allows us to get more creative with our personal style. Layering on a jacket is an easy way to make any outfit more interesting. To help you elevate your look, we've found the best men's jackets for fall 2023.
You can never go wrong with a classic Levi's jean jacket — especially when it's lined with sherpa — but Abercrombie's mac coat is undeniably stylish at just $45. If you prefer something more practical, Columbia's rain jacket is a durable choice for inclement weather. And if you're looking for a worthy investment piece, Quince's 100% leather option is a steal at just $200.
Whether you prefer luxe leather or humble denim, a sleek bomber or sporty windbreaker, there's a perfect jacket out there for every budget, size and style. Below, check out our 15 favorite fall jackets for men.
The Best Jackets for Men This Fall
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any fall outfit. Grab it while it's still on sale.
Abercrombie and Fitch Lightweight Mac Coat
This lightweight cotton-blend overcoat instantly elevates any outfit.
J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Canvas Work Jacket
Inspired by traditional workwear and classic outdoor gear, this classic is reworked with tough cotton canvas and modern details like a corduroy collar and a zip pocket at the chest to keep your wallet or phone in one place.
Tbmpoy Windproof Bomber Jacket
This bomber, which comes in 14 bold colors for fall, is so well-priced you might even want to get more than one.
Quince 100% Leather Café Racer Jacket
At just $200, this genuine leather jacket is a steal.
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Fight off the elements while looking stylish in this two-tone windbreaker from Nike.
Banana Republic Factory Cabras Mac Jacket
Stay sophisticated this season in a lightweight mackintosh raincoat.
Levi's Men's Faux Leather Varsity Bomber Jacket
You can never go wrong with an effortlessly cool faux leather bomber jacket.
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Water Resistant Performance Bomber Jacket
Reviewers praise this Tommy Hilfiger bomber's excellent quality and stylish fit.
Lucky Brand Trucker Jacket
Don't miss your chance to shop this signature denim jacket from Lucky while it's on sale.
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable days.
Open Edit Suede Moto Jacket
This genuine suede jacket from Open Edit is on sale for just $200.
Berne Men's Highland Washed Hooded Jacket
This jacket features brass rivets on all stress points, a three-piece hood with drawstring, knit cuffs and a waistband to keep heat in and prevent heat loss.
L.L. Bean Men's BeanBuilt Canvas Shirt Jacket
For a no-fuss jacket that goes with everything, L.L. Bean's utility shirt jacket will do the trick.
Levi's Men's Washed Cotton Military Jacket
With 100% cotton fabric, this jacket is lightweight and the perfect staple.
Calvin Klein Men's Water Resistant Soft Shell
This lightweight shell from Calvin Klein isn't just stylish and colorful, it's also water-resistant to help protect you against unpredictable weather.
RELATED CONTENT: