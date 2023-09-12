Style

The 15 Best Jackets for Men to Wear This Fall: Levi's, Abercrombie, J.Crew and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
J.Crew Jacket
J.Crew
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 12:18 PM PDT, September 12, 2023

Stay warm and stylish in our top picks for men's fall jackets.

It feels like the summer heat will never come to an end, but rest assured, the early autumn chill will settle in any day now. It may seem counterintuitive, but now — while it's still blistering hot outside — is the time to start preparing your wardrobe for fall by stocking it with versatile jackets.

Fall is one of our favorite seasons for fashion thanks to its mild weather that allows us to get more creative with our personal style. Layering on a jacket is an easy way to make any outfit more interesting. To help you elevate your look, we've found the best men's jackets for fall 2023.

You can never go wrong with a classic Levi's jean jacket — especially when it's lined with sherpa — but Abercrombie's mac coat is undeniably stylish at just $45. If you prefer something more practical, Columbia's rain jacket is a durable choice for inclement weather. And if you're looking for a worthy investment piece, Quince's 100% leather option is a steal at just $200.

Whether you prefer luxe leather or humble denim, a sleek bomber or sporty windbreaker, there's a perfect jacket out there for every budget, size and style. Below, check out our 15 favorite fall jackets for men.

The Best Jackets for Men This Fall

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any fall outfit. Grab it while it's still on sale.

$108 $70

Shop Now

Abercrombie and Fitch Lightweight Mac Coat

Abercrombie and Fitch Lightweight Mac Coat
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Lightweight Mac Coat

This lightweight cotton-blend overcoat instantly elevates any outfit.

$150 $44

Shop Now

J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Canvas Work Jacket

J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Canvas Work Jacket
J.Crew

J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Canvas Work Jacket

Inspired by traditional workwear and classic outdoor gear, this classic is reworked with tough cotton canvas and modern details like a corduroy collar and a zip pocket at the chest to keep your wallet or phone in one place.

Tbmpoy Windproof Bomber Jacket

Tbmpoy Windproof Bomber Jacket
Amazon

Tbmpoy Windproof Bomber Jacket

This bomber, which comes in 14 bold colors for fall, is so well-priced you might even want to get more than one.

$47 $32

Shop Now

Quince 100% Leather Café Racer Jacket

Quince 100% Leather Café Racer Jacket
Quince

Quince 100% Leather Café Racer Jacket

At just $200, this genuine leather jacket is a steal.

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike

Nike Sportswear Windrunner

Fight off the elements while looking stylish in this two-tone windbreaker from Nike.

Banana Republic Factory Cabras Mac Jacket

Banana Republic Factory Cabras Mac Jacket
Banana Republic Factory

Banana Republic Factory Cabras Mac Jacket

Stay sophisticated this season in a lightweight mackintosh raincoat.

$170 $87

Shop Now

Levi's Men's Faux Leather Varsity Bomber Jacket

Levi's Men's Faux Leather Varsity Bomber Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Faux Leather Varsity Bomber Jacket

You can never go wrong with an effortlessly cool faux leather bomber jacket.

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Water Resistant Performance Bomber Jacket

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Water Resistant Performance Bomber Jacket
Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Water Resistant Performance Bomber Jacket

Reviewers praise this Tommy Hilfiger bomber's excellent quality and stylish fit.

Lucky Brand Trucker Jacket

Lucky Brand Trucker Jacket
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand Trucker Jacket

Don't miss your chance to shop this signature denim jacket from Lucky while it's on sale.

$119 $83

Shop Now

Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket

Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Amazon

Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket

With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable days.

$60 $49

Shop Now

Open Edit Suede Moto Jacket

Open Edit Suede Moto Jacket
Nordstrom

Open Edit Suede Moto Jacket

This genuine suede jacket from Open Edit is on sale for just $200.

$350 $200

Shop Now

Berne Men's Highland Washed Hooded Jacket

Berne Men's Highland Washed Hooded Jacket
Amazon

Berne Men's Highland Washed Hooded Jacket

This jacket features brass rivets on all stress points, a three-piece hood with drawstring, knit cuffs and a waistband to keep heat in and prevent heat loss.

L.L. Bean Men's BeanBuilt Canvas Shirt Jacket

L.L. Bean Men's BeanBuilt Canvas Shirt Jacket
L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean Men's BeanBuilt Canvas Shirt Jacket

For a no-fuss jacket that goes with everything, L.L. Bean's utility shirt jacket will do the trick.

Levi's Men's Washed Cotton Military Jacket

Levi's Men's Washed Cotton Military Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Washed Cotton Military Jacket

With 100% cotton fabric, this jacket is lightweight and the perfect staple.

$80 $72

Shop Now

Calvin Klein Men's Water Resistant Soft Shell

Calvin Klein Men's Water Resistant Soft Shell
Amazon

Calvin Klein Men's Water Resistant Soft Shell

This lightweight shell from Calvin Klein isn't just stylish and colorful, it's also water-resistant to help protect you against unpredictable weather.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 52% On Men's Watches from Fossil, Timex, Citizen and More

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 52% On Men's Watches from Fossil, Timex, Citizen and More

Kick Off Cuffing Season With the Best Date Night Looks for Fall 2023

Style

Kick Off Cuffing Season With the Best Date Night Looks for Fall 2023

Stock Up and Save 25% on Kiehl's Skincare Essentials for Fall

Sales & Deals

Stock Up and Save 25% on Kiehl's Skincare Essentials for Fall

Get an Extra 25% Off Madewell's Best Styles for Fall

Sales & Deals

Get an Extra 25% Off Madewell's Best Styles for Fall

Celebrate the Season With Fall Décor from Amazon, Nordstrom, and More

Best Lists

Celebrate the Season With Fall Décor from Amazon, Nordstrom, and More

The 15 Best Dresses to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

Style

The 15 Best Dresses to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

Start Your Fall-Fashion Shopping Now with Everlane's 70% Off Sale

Sales & Deals

Start Your Fall-Fashion Shopping Now with Everlane's 70% Off Sale

Tags: