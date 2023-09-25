Gear up to get outside this fall with the best deals from REI's sale on Patagonia fleeces and puffers.
Fall is officially here, which means it's time to secure some fresh outerwear. Patagonia makes some of the best tried-and-true outdoor gear and the brand's classic fleeces never go out of style. Equal parts utilitarian and stylish, Patagonia jackets can hold their own no matter what the forecast predicts — and look good doing it too.
To welcome the new season, more than 300 Patagonia products are on sale at REI right now. Gear up for fall and enjoy savings of up to 50% on fleece jackets, insulated vests, pullovers and more outerwear essentials.
Sales are rare on Patagonia's site, so the deals at REI come just as you start preparing for fall hikes, apple picking and camping adventures. When picking out fall jackets, versatility is key. The Patagonia sale includes lightweight designs that can be worn on their own as the weather transitions from summer to fall, or as a top layer when it's especially chilly outside.
From the iconic Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover to a Nano Puff Jacket for blocking winds and keeping warm in storms, we've found steep discounts on Patagonia clothing for men and women. Below, find all the best deals on Patagonia jackets at REI to stock up on fall outdoor gear you'll reach for in your closet every year.
Best Deals on Patagonia Jackets for Men
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket - Men's
The Micro Puff is your go-to insulation piece for mixed (and possibly miserable) cold conditions. Patagonia says this jacket has the best warmth-to-weight ratio of any jacket they’ve ever created.
Patagonia Down Sweater - Men's
Puffer jackets are a popular style choice right now. Grab this down-filled jacket from Patagonia for 25% off.
Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover - Men's
The Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover is designed with 100% recycled polyester double-sided shearling fleece to keep you warm on cool days, whether you're heading to town or hanging at home.
Patagonia Pack In Pullover Hoodie - Men's
Insulated with 60 grams of stretchy FullRange polyester, the Pack In Pullover hoodie makes the perfect weather-resistant layer.
Patagonia Granite Crest Jacket - Men's
Need a jacket that can endure an all-day outing in wet weather? The Patagonia Granite Crest jacket has a high-performance design and 3-layer waterproof barrier to keep the elements out.
Best Deals on Patagonia Jackets for Women
Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover - Women's
Combining a sweater-knit aesthetic with the easy care of Better Sweater fleece, the Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip pullover is a versatile top for everyday layering.
Patagonia Skysail Jacket - Women's
Soft, warm and cut in an easy-to-layer boxy silhouette, the women's Patagonia Skysail Jacket is sure to become a front-of-closet staple during transitional seasons.
Patagonia Nano-Air Light Hybrid Hoodie - Women's
Featuring FullRange insulation with flyweight shell and lining fabric, this jacket is perfect to wear for all of your fall adventures.
Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip Fleece Pullover - Women's
The Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip fleece pullover wraps you in lightweight warmth for everyday comfort.
Patagonia Re-Tool Half-Zip Pullover - Women's
For hikes, campfires and every day—this quintessentially warm Patagonia pullover has a cozy, relaxed fit with a contrasting front pocket and warm fleece.
