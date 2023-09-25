Sales & Deals

The Best Deals on Patagonia Jackets for Men and Women: Save Up to 50% on Fall Styles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hiking
Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 8:44 AM PDT, September 25, 2023

Gear up to get outside this fall with the best deals from REI's sale on Patagonia fleeces and puffers.

Fall is officially here, which means it's time to secure some fresh outerwear. Patagonia makes some of the best tried-and-true outdoor gear and the brand's classic fleeces never go out of style. Equal parts utilitarian and stylish, Patagonia jackets can hold their own no matter what the forecast predicts — and look good doing it too.

To welcome the new season, more than 300 Patagonia products are on sale at REI right now. Gear up for fall and enjoy savings of up to 50% on fleece jackets, insulated vests, pullovers and more outerwear essentials.

Shop the Patagonia Sale

Sales are rare on Patagonia's site, so the deals at REI come just as you start preparing for fall hikes, apple picking and camping adventures. When picking out fall jackets, versatility is key. The Patagonia sale includes lightweight designs that can be worn on their own as the weather transitions from summer to fall, or as a top layer when it's especially chilly outside.

From the iconic Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover to a Nano Puff Jacket for blocking winds and keeping warm in storms, we've found steep discounts on Patagonia clothing for men and women. Below, find all the best deals on Patagonia jackets at REI to stock up on fall outdoor gear you'll reach for in your closet every year.

Best Deals on Patagonia Jackets for Men

Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket - Men's

Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket - Men's
REI

Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket - Men's

The Micro Puff is your go-to insulation piece for mixed (and possibly miserable) cold conditions. Patagonia says this jacket has the best warmth-to-weight ratio of any jacket they’ve ever created.

$279 $209

Shop Now

Patagonia Down Sweater - Men's

Patagonia Down Sweater - Men's
REI

Patagonia Down Sweater - Men's

Puffer jackets are a popular style choice right now. Grab this down-filled jacket from Patagonia for 25% off.

$279 $209

Shop Now

Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover - Men's

Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover - Men's
REI

Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover - Men's

The Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover is designed with 100% recycled polyester double-sided shearling fleece to keep you warm on cool days, whether you're heading to town or hanging at home.

$169 $127

Shop Now

Patagonia Pack In Pullover Hoodie - Men's

Patagonia Pack In Pullover Hoodie - Men's
REI

Patagonia Pack In Pullover Hoodie - Men's

Insulated with 60 grams of stretchy FullRange polyester, the Pack In Pullover hoodie makes the perfect weather-resistant layer.

$199 $120

Shop Now

Patagonia Granite Crest Jacket - Men's

Patagonia Granite Crest Jacket - Men's
REI

Patagonia Granite Crest Jacket - Men's

Need a jacket that can endure an all-day outing in wet weather? The Patagonia Granite Crest jacket has a high-performance design and 3-layer waterproof barrier to keep the elements out.

$279 $167

Shop Now

Best Deals on Patagonia Jackets for Women

Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover - Women's

Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover - Women's
REI

Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Pullover - Women's

Combining a sweater-knit aesthetic with the easy care of Better Sweater fleece, the Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip pullover is a versatile top for everyday layering.

$119 $97

Shop Now

Patagonia Skysail Jacket - Women's

Patagonia Skysail Jacket - Women's
REI

Patagonia Skysail Jacket - Women's

Soft, warm and cut in an easy-to-layer boxy silhouette, the women's Patagonia Skysail Jacket is sure to become a front-of-closet staple during transitional seasons.

$199 $99

Shop Now

Patagonia Nano-Air Light Hybrid Hoodie - Women's

Patagonia Nano-Air Light Hybrid Hoodie - Women's
REI

Patagonia Nano-Air Light Hybrid Hoodie - Women's

Featuring FullRange insulation with flyweight shell and lining fabric, this jacket is perfect to wear for all of your fall adventures.

$299 $224

Shop Now

Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip Fleece Pullover - Women's

Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip Fleece Pullover - Women's
REI

Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip Fleece Pullover - Women's

The Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip fleece pullover wraps you in lightweight warmth for everyday comfort.

$129 $64

Shop Now

Patagonia Re-Tool Half-Zip Pullover - Women's

Patagonia Re-Tool Half-Zip Pullover - Women's
REI

Patagonia Re-Tool Half-Zip Pullover - Women's

For hikes, campfires and every day—this quintessentially warm Patagonia pullover has a cozy, relaxed fit with a contrasting front pocket and warm fleece.

$149 $112

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back in Stock for Fall

Style

The lululemon Fleece Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back in Stock for Fall

Save 30% on Best-Selling Activewear at the Outdoor Voices Fall Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Best-Selling Activewear at the Outdoor Voices Fall Sale

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

Save Up to 80% on Good American Jeans, Dresses and More for Fall

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 80% on Good American Jeans, Dresses and More for Fall

The Best Faux Leather Leggings to Elevate Your Outfits This Fall

Style

The Best Faux Leather Leggings to Elevate Your Outfits This Fall

Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear

Style

Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear

Save Up to 60% on Reebok's Fall-Ready Activewear and Sneakers

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 60% on Reebok's Fall-Ready Activewear and Sneakers

Abercrombie's Sale Is Packed With Fashion Must-Haves For Up to 25% Off

Sales & Deals

Abercrombie's Sale Is Packed With Fashion Must-Haves For Up to 25% Off

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Layer Over Any Outfit

Style

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Layer Over Any Outfit

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop Ahead of October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop Ahead of October Prime Day

Tags: