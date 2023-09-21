While the fall season already has plenty of clothing trends from knee-high boots to baggy jeans, faux leather leggings have proven to be the autumn wardrobe staple that just never goes out of style. And the proof is in all of the celebrities who gravitate toward the look for both their red carpet glam and casual, off-duty wardrobes.

Everyone from Jennifer Lopez and Laverne Cox to Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber has worn leather leggings — and now, their outfits are doubling as inspiration for our fall style mood boards too.

It is possible to don leather pants without bordering on the biker look. To help you get in the spirit of the cozy season and elevate your autumn fashion, we've scoured the Internet in search of some of the best faux leather leggings inspired by pairs celebrities have worn in the fall and winter. Some of our favorites include the celeb-loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings as well as a $26 pair on Amazon that can be worn practically anywhere.

Mirror your favorite star's style on a budget and shop our top picks for faux leather leggings below.

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel and clothing brand owner Gigi Hadid knows a thing or two about fashion, and her street style looks are always giving us new wardrobe inspiration. Earlier this year, Hadid was spotted out and about in NYC with Tan France promoting their show Next In Fashion and blessed us with this head-to-toe leather look we can't wait to copy.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging — available in sizes XS-3X — utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day. $98 Shop Now

Laverne Cox

If there's one thing we know about Laverne Cox, it's that she's going to show out with fabulous red carpet looks — and her 2023 Grammys outfit was no exception. Beneath her glamorous Kim Kassas couture dress, the Orange Is the New Back actress and activist donned a surprisingly affordable pair of Commando faux leather leggings.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Commando Faux Leather Legging Commando Commando Faux Leather Legging Laverne Cox wore these exact faux leather leggings beneath her couture gown, and we love how this versatile piece pairs with everything from high fashion to casual street looks. This style is available in sizes XS-3X and petite lengths. $118 Shop Commando $118 Shop Nordstrom

Hailey Bieber

Street-style queen Hailey Bieber definitely knows how to rock a classic pair of black leather pants. And while she's been seen in a variety of styles, one of our personal favorites is this glossy, sleek leather skinny pant that seamlessly meshes the trend with a more comfortable, flexible make.

Rachpoot/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

If it's Jennifer Lopez-approved, then you know it's good. And while the multi-talented star's wardrobe might be a bit out of your budget, you can totally get her sleek leather legging style without having to break the bank. Shop similar legging looks below.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

