With fall swiftly approaching, your wardrobe may be in desperate need of a refresh. Whether you're looking forward to running outside or trying to hit the gym in style with the best workout clothes, Reebok just kicked off a huge Friends and Family Sale with can't-miss savings. From running shoes to leggings and hoodies, the Reebok sale has you covered when it comes to both activewear and streetwear.

Shop the Reebok Sale

Until Saturday, September 30, the Reebok Friends and Family Sale is taking 60% off apparel and 40% off footwear with code FAMILY at checkout. More than 1,600 classic styles are steeply discounted, so there's something for every type of active person at Reebok's sale.

Reebok's workout gear and classic sneakers have become a go-to among celebs from Ariana Grande and Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lawrence, Cardi B and Gigi Hadid. Fall officially starts this weekend, so it's time to get ready to jump into the new season with a new pair of kicks and some stylish activewear. Ahead, check out our favorite finds from the Reebok Friends and Family Sale.

Workout Ready Track Pant Reebok Workout Ready Track Pant Soft against the skin and smooth on the outside, these men's slim-fit track pants are built for all-purpose training. Reebok's style is cool enough to wear during workouts, but also warm enough for walks on colder mornings. $50 $20 With code FAMILY Shop Now

Lux Bold Bodysuit Reebok Lux Bold Bodysuit A versatile one-piece bodysuit made of Reebok's moisture-wicking Speedwick designed for dance, strength training and everything in between. $85 $34 With code FAMILY Shop Now

Lux Oversized Hoodie Reebok Lux Oversized Hoodie Stay cozy on cool fall days with this Lux Oversized Hoodie in purple oasis. $65 $22 With code FAMILY Shop Now

