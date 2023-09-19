Sales & Deals

Save Up to 60% on Fall-Ready Activewear and Sneakers at Reebok's Friends and Family Sale

Cardi B Reebok
Reebok
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:38 PM PDT, September 19, 2023

Shop the best deals from Reebok's epic Friends and Family Sale before it ends on September 30.

With fall swiftly approaching, your wardrobe may be in desperate need of a refresh. Whether you're looking forward to running outside or trying to hit the gym in style with the best workout clothes, Reebok just kicked off a huge Friends and Family Sale with can't-miss savings. From running shoes to leggings and hoodies, the Reebok sale has you covered when it comes to both activewear and streetwear.

Shop the Reebok Sale

Until Saturday, September 30, the Reebok Friends and Family Sale is taking 60% off apparel and 40% off footwear with code FAMILY at checkout. More than 1,600 classic styles are steeply discounted, so there's something for every type of active person at Reebok's sale.

Reebok's workout gear and classic sneakers have become a go-to among celebs from Ariana Grande and Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lawrence, Cardi B and Gigi Hadid. Fall officially starts this weekend, so it's time to get ready to jump into the new season with a new pair of kicks and some stylish activewear. Ahead, check out our favorite finds from the Reebok Friends and Family Sale.

Flexagon Force 4 Men's Training Shoes

Flexagon Force 4 Men's Training Shoes
Reebok

Flexagon Force 4 Men's Training Shoes

The FuelFoam midsole cushions lunges and jumps, making them a great option for walks, workouts and more. 

$70 $42

With code FAMILY

Shop Now

Lux High-Waisted Tights

Lux High-Waisted Tights
Reebok

Lux High-Waisted Tights

These versatile leggings feature a high-rise waistband that hugs you in for a secure fit.

$65 $22

With code FAMILY

Shop Now

Workout Ready Track Pant

Workout Ready Track Pant
Reebok

Workout Ready Track Pant

Soft against the skin and smooth on the outside, these men's slim-fit track pants are built for all-purpose training. Reebok's style is cool enough to wear during workouts, but also warm enough for walks on colder mornings.

$50 $20

With code FAMILY

Shop Now

Reebok Royal BB4500 Hi 2 Basketball Shoes

Reebok Royal BB4500 Hi 2 Basketball Shoes
Reebok

Reebok Royal BB4500 Hi 2 Basketball Shoes

Whether you use them as streetwear or sportswear, these vintage-inspired kicks are a comfortable choice.

$75 $45

With code FAMILY

Shop Now

DailyFit DMX 2 Women's Shoes

DailyFit DMX 2 Women's Shoes
Reebok

DailyFit DMX 2 Women's Shoes

These Reebok walking shoes know what part of your feet need the most cushion to help you walk longer with less pain.

$80 $53

With code FAMILY

Shop Now

Unisex Classics Archive Essentials Pants

Unisex Classics Archive Essentials Pants
Reebok

Unisex Classics Archive Essentials Pants

Whether you're on the go, lounging around the house, or want a comfy and casual look, these Reebok Unisex Sweatpants give you comfort and style.

$70 $28

With code FAMILY

Shop Now

Lux Bold Bodysuit

Lux Bold Bodysuit
Reebok

Lux Bold Bodysuit

A versatile one-piece bodysuit made of  Reebok's moisture-wicking Speedwick designed for dance, strength training and everything in between.

$85 $34

With code FAMILY

Shop Now

Lux Oversized Hoodie

Lux Oversized Hoodie
Reebok

Lux Oversized Hoodie

Stay cozy on cool fall days with this Lux Oversized Hoodie in purple oasis. 

$65 $22

With code FAMILY

Shop Now

