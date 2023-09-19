Denim is one of the most essential fabrics for any season, but its medium weight and versatile nature make it an especially great choice for fall's capricious temperatures. Once you've picked out the perfect denim jacket and armed your wardrobe with plenty of well-fitting jeans, we suggest you round out your collection with a denim skirt or two.

One of the biggest trends we're seeing for fall is the denim maxi skirt. A more interesting alternative to your basic pair of jeans, the '70s-inspired silhouette is surprisingly easy to style. It dresses up your basic white tee and sneakers combo and works just as well with knee-high boots and snuggly sweaters.

If below-the-knee styles aren't your thing, there are plenty of unique takes on denim mini skirts to try this season. Taylor Swift's ultra-flattering wrap skort is back in stock at Revolve, and we're seeing that Y2K-esque low-rise micro minis are here to stay for fall 2023.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite denim skirts to add to your fall wardrobe, starting at just $15.

