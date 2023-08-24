The official start of fall is less than a month away, so now is the time to start planning your wardrobe for chillier days ahead. Pretty soon, we'll be trading in our summer sandals for something a little sturdier.

A good pair of boots is essential for any fall and winter wardrobe, and knee-high styles are currently dominating the trend cycle as the "it" shoe for the upcoming season — just ask Olivia Rodrigo.

Ahead of the launch of her sophomore album, Guts, Rodrigo has treated us to some stunning (and easily replicable) street-style moments. While on a trip to London, she posted a pic of herself on Instagram wearing a pair of black lug-sole boots from Marcella NYC. Her exact pair of boots also happens to be on sale now for 15% off.

With all of the micro-trends on social media, we're happy to see a simple and timeless style on one of our favorite celebs. Leather knee-high boots are an investment piece you'll be able to wear for years to come, and they look especially adorable when paired with a short dress or skirt and tights.

To help you find your perfect pair of knee-high boots for fall, we've rounded up some of our favorite styles — including Rodrigo's exact pair and a close match for less. While Rodrigo stuck to a classic shape, there are plenty of variations on the knee-high boot to put your own spin on the style — buckle details, chunky platform soles, Western-inspired silhouettes and more.

Below, shop our top picks for knee-high boots to wear in fall 2023 and beyond.

